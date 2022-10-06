DAWN.COM Logo

Govt announces ‘all-inclusive’ power subsidy for export industries

Dawn.com Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 10:19pm
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks to the media in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks to the media in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced a power subsidy package for Pakistan’s export industries with per unit electricity cost set at Rs19.99.

In a media talk after negotiations with the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) in Islamabad, he termed the demand for energy subsidies “just” and promised that the government would bear the difference between the new fixed price and the actual per unit production cost.

“I expect the industries to now increase Pakistan’s exports.”

Dar said the annual burden of the subsidy would amount to around Rs90-100 billion, adding that the “all-inclusive” package was announced for the five major exporting sectors, and not just the textile sector.

He denied that the subsidy would have any impact on the primary or budget deficit, assuring that “everything will be taken care of”.

Meanwhile, in response to a question on whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was taken into confidence on the package, the finance minister said: “I don’t need to take [the IMF] into confidence […] when I know what I am doing then it is my responsibility to create [fiscal] space for it and I have done so.”

Dar added that he believed in taking “prudent decisions” and had a source of funds available for the package. “[I will explain it myself] when talks are held with them [IMF delegation] and when they arrive on October 25,” he added.

Dawn had earlier reported that the minister was considering a hefty package of energy subsidies for the textile sector to help it compete with regional countries.

Earlier this year, the PTEA held three meetings with former finance minister Miftah Ismail to sensitise the government about the rising energy cost in the country which rendered textile exports less competitive in comparison with other regional countries.

Market in the ‘right direction’

The finance minister also addressed the continuous depreciation of the US dollar against the rupee, saying that the development occurred without him even doing anything.

“I want to clarify that I can genuinely prove that its (dollar) actual value is below Rs200.”

He said the market was now going in the “right direction” and correcting itself.

Dar added that today’s rupee appreciation brought a reduction of around Rs2,600bn in public debt and liabilities without “giving back even a single rupee”.

Oct 06, 2022 08:25pm
Corrupt accountant , tell Engro to pay tax dues of 200 billions rs.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 06, 2022 08:27pm
When the USD comes below 179, that is when the nation will start considering it a gain.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Oct 06, 2022 08:28pm
Lol lollipop. U cant do that its against imf conditions
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 08:28pm
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced a power subsidy package for Pakistan’s export industries with per unit electricity cost set at Rs19.99. Dar will leave an economical mess which PTI will have to clear out again. Better elections now.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashmi
Oct 06, 2022 08:29pm
Well done Ishaq Dar
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 06, 2022 08:31pm
@Spam, what he is doing makes sense. If it works we will be prosperous. Let's join hands for the benefit of our nation. Just wait and see.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 06, 2022 08:33pm
Subsidy?? With what?? if you cannot even provide relief to the flood victims and have been begging the world for aid, getting more loans from ADB and UN is trying to even get $100 million together - out of some 800 million plus that is need - where will the money for subsidy come from - unless you will print more useless rupees???
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 06, 2022 08:38pm
What a confidence ? Dar knows what he is doing. Rupee gaining strength against strong dollar. Country reserves depleting. Subsidy given to exporters. Things have changed with the arrival of Dar. Why we were scared of IMF and increase in fiscal deficit. I am keeping my fingers cross till the election.. Only reservation that is due to support of America? Dar is playing for the gallery?His aim is to get political gains for election?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Oct 06, 2022 08:38pm
Textiles require cheaper abundant gas too. All industries can get 5 cent electricity if furnace oil and diesel IPPs contracts are not renewed
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 06, 2022 08:39pm
haha...just awesome...what a banana republic...haha
Reply Recommend 0
imam minhas
Oct 06, 2022 08:40pm
So many eyes watching him, either he has words or practice.
Reply Recommend 0
Malok Ji
Oct 06, 2022 08:44pm
IT Industry will benefit from it or not?. Can you please share the complete list of industries that are a part of this package?.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 06, 2022 08:46pm
PDM has destroyed this country.
Reply Recommend 0
test1
Oct 06, 2022 08:47pm
Power subsidy for export industries ? This is your long term planning or thinking ? This way our chances of getting doomed are pretty much higher because we already do not manufacture anything. What do we manufacture ? vehicles, aircrafts, microchips, weapons, medical equipment, electronics, satellites ??? Nothing. Also our people are the most irresponsible people just like politicians policy makers businessmen but the thing is that people pay taxes while elite use that money to build wealth.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 08:51pm
You're all the same. No matter which party is the government, we only see policies to benefit the rich. That too at the expense of poor taxpayers. Have you ever considered giving relief to heavily taxed salaried class? Don't want to be pessimistic but with widespread injustice and social inequality, the path ahead seems to lead to anything but prosperity. We need to keep in mind that when the host dies, parasite dies with it.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Oct 06, 2022 08:52pm
First, Pakistan agrees for all IMF conditions to get the money and once the money is in, behave like King by giving subsidies. Then, agree for even harsher conditions of IMF next time. Get the money and flout the conditions... And this goes on..
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Oct 06, 2022 09:03pm
It is better to subsidize power, than fuel and food.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 06, 2022 09:07pm
Fixing electricity cost at Rs. 20 per unit is good . The resource to bear the subsidy cost has not been mentioned which means either printing of notes or domestic borrowing from banks both would mean increase in inflation. The less electricity cost is thus neutralized / offset by increase of cost elsewhere & by artificially keeping $ at low rates. By deceit and fudging/ manipulation one cannot increase exports. Generation of capital is required by increase in productivity.
Reply Recommend 0
Carafe
Oct 06, 2022 09:10pm
@NORI, exactly!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 06, 2022 09:12pm
@Zak, his friend have the license to export and they will keep more money outside by under invoicing or working through other companies
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 06, 2022 09:16pm
The foresight of pur maverick Dar and Tiger Nawaz
Reply Recommend 0
Zufar
Oct 06, 2022 09:27pm
@Zak, no in fact dar is trying to clean up the mess the several PTI finance ministers created over the last 4 yrs or so…PTI can win election and destroy the economy all over again like they did in 2018.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 06, 2022 09:33pm
@Zufar, Haha...awesome...simply...awesome...haha
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Oct 06, 2022 09:34pm
Name one time when govt subsidy has resulted in increased exports?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Oct 06, 2022 09:38pm
Fudging started from the date of arrival. Who will pay for all these benevolent actions
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 06, 2022 09:38pm
Reduction in price will not benefit exporters due to a drop in the dollar rate
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Oct 06, 2022 09:46pm
Cosmetic measures for election!!
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 06, 2022 09:46pm
@nouman, its dar, he did before with nawaz sharif mow with shahbaz, how stupid is SS.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 06, 2022 09:57pm
@Truth be told, he thinks that he can control devaluation by offering. Subsidies and giving under cost petrol.
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to me
Oct 06, 2022 10:09pm
What? Why? This means the poor people are subsidising the rich. The poor will pay for the rich. If the rich get cheaper rate and poor are paying more. Why? Is this fair?
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Oct 06, 2022 10:13pm
For subsidy on something, that something has to exist. Barely existing electricity supply does not count. Industry is reeling due to load shedding. Manufacturers are moving to Bangladesh, UAE and China.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 06, 2022 10:13pm
@NACParis, it will help the tax defaulters registered under export marble industry to supply marbles to his corrupt construction mafia .
Reply Recommend 0
Qaisar
Oct 06, 2022 10:18pm
Love it when Dar said I don't need to take IMF into confidence. Real tiger Dar. Muftah is useless.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 06, 2022 10:34pm
Company fired half of the staff only because they cannot send payments to import electronic equipments.
Reply Recommend 0

