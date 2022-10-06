DAWN.COM Logo

PKR strengthens by Rs2 in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 04:08pm

The Pakistani rupee recovered by another Rs2 against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

The local currency closed at Rs221.94 per dollar, an appreciation of 0.9 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs223.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The rupee, which had fallen close to an all-time low of Rs239.71 on Sept 22, has been recovering since then. It has gained Rs17.77 or 7.41pc in the last nine sessions.

Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and finance ministry’s joint probe into banks earning exorbitant profits from their dollar sales had brought calm to the interbank market.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad had informed a National Assembly committee on Tuesday that eight banks were being investigated in connection with exchange rate manipulation in the first phase. The rest of the banks would be investigated in the next phase, he had said.

“We believe the supply situation has improved a lot in the last few weeks [and] remittances are also expected to be on a higher side for September. On the other hand, the sudden appreciation of the rupee and the appointment of Ishaq Dar as finance minister — with his former stint in recent memory — forced hoarders to dump their dollar holdings in the market to insulate themselves from further losses. This has further improved dollar liquidity in the market,” Naseer told Dawn.com.

He said the rupee recovered in the open market mainly because of a narrower trade deficit in September and the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) announcement of around $2.3-2.5 billion in aid.

FAP Chairman Malik Bostan cited several reasons for the rupee’s appreciation, including the ADB announcement and expectations of a consistent decline in imports.

“Pakistan has started receiving funds from around the world for flood relief … the pressure on the import bill is expected to be reduced and if it does increase, dollars can be arranged.”

Bostan said the market expected strict action against banks involved in speculation, adding that as a result, speculators were selling the dollars they had hoarded leading to a reduction in demand for the greenback.

The FAP chairman noted that imports had declined in September after which the central bank was expected to maintain the interest rate. This would further strengthen the rupee, he said.

Provisional data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics released earlier this week showed that the import bill fell by 19.72pc to $5.26bn in September from $6.56bn in the same month last year. On a month-on-month basis, the import bill declined by 13.21pc.

As a result of the decline in imports, the trade deficit in September fell by 30.62pc to $2.88bn this year from $4.15bn over the corresponding month last year.

M. Emad
Oct 06, 2022 10:48am
Pakistan Rupee (PKR) Weakest currency of Asia.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 06, 2022 11:13am
Artifically weakened the value of Rs so Dar can pretend to be a hero when he got back. This is all game of this corrupt government.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 06, 2022 11:16am
Will only believe if I can buy USD at this rate .
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Oct 06, 2022 11:37am
Thanks dar
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 06, 2022 11:46am
Dollar strengthening should not be the focus but exports.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 12:02pm
Let the trend continue.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 06, 2022 12:16pm
Topi drama
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 06, 2022 12:20pm
Bravo...Dar is best.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 06, 2022 12:39pm
Much needed sentiment in financial market. Slap after slap for PTI
Reply Recommend 0
IFTIKHAR
Oct 06, 2022 01:36pm
This is How even Banks in Power play with economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 06, 2022 02:26pm
@MAK123, why, this is all fake drama by PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Oct 06, 2022 04:09pm
Weldone Finance Minster sahib for turning the game around at this crucial time in the history of Pakistan. Your credibility and esteem is getting increases in the eyes of the public with each passinc day because of your endeavors to strengthen the ailing economy. The brags of IK are on the way towards oblivion.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Oct 06, 2022 04:11pm
So Dar and company were buying dollars that they are now releasing. Let’s see how long he can do that. I expect bankruptcy soon by his fuel policy alone
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 06, 2022 07:57pm
@Truth, So you don’t believe in positivity even for state of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 06, 2022 07:58pm
@Jigen.m19, Think well of Pakistan &for its people.
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Oct 06, 2022 09:23pm
The PML(N) + PPP elites are returning dumping dollars in market, hence rupee gaining strength. There’s no need of rocket science to understand these two parties.
Reply Recommend 0

