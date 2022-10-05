DAWN.COM Logo

ADB announces $2.3-2.5bn to support flood relief efforts in Pakistan

Tahir Sherani Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 10:45pm
<p>Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar meets Asian Development Bank representatives in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Ministry of Finance Twitter</p>

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced it would provide aid of around $2.3-2.5 billion for relief operations in the wake of devastating floods that have caused catastrophic damage in Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Finance Division, the announcement was made during a meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye.

During the meeting, Ye congratulated Dar on assuming office and expressed sympathy for the loss of lives and properties due to the floods.

The ADB country director said that $1.5bn from the announced aid will be allotted to the Balochistan Rural Development and Community Empowerment Programme and the proposal will be put before the bank’s board this month.

“He also apprised the meeting of ongoing and future projects of ADB in different sectors including social protection, food security and energy sectors.

“Regarding the Country Partnership Strategy for Pakistan 2021-25, it was shared that this strategy is in line with the vision of the government of Pakistan,” the press release reads.

It added that the finance minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated ADB’s role and support in promoting sustainable development in the country.

Dar also apprised the delegation of the losses from the flood and their economic impact.

He further stated that the economy faced huge challenges assuring that the government had arrested its decline and set the economy on the right trajectory with its “pragmatic policy decisions”.

The finance minister also shared the government’s priorities with the ADB delegation.

“In the end, the finance minister expressed gratitude to the ADB delegation for their persistent support and assured them of full cooperation by the government for swift execution of the ongoing and future programmes,” the press release added.

Flood Emergency
Comments
500 characters
bhaRAT©
Oct 05, 2022 07:44pm
Party time then for these crooks!
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 05, 2022 07:45pm
Dar is a magician of a Finance Minister... he delivered in 2 days..
Reply Recommend 0
Reddy
Oct 05, 2022 07:47pm
More loans - Pakistan economy is doomed
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 07:50pm
Loan ?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 05, 2022 07:51pm
Pakistan needs loans of 32 billion USD in this fiscal year to pay its installments and to bridge the current account deficit. As Pakistan has been shut out of the bond market, whole of this amount must come under different names and programs from IMF, ADB, IBRD and other institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 07:53pm
ADB will give money to GOP just to get a kick back. They know very well that it will not benefit the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Oct 05, 2022 07:57pm
as we have experienced in past, the corrupt leaders steal even charity money, I have no hope that it will be spend on needy people.
Reply Recommend 0
Mike Hunt
Oct 05, 2022 08:00pm
Get the fire works out and celebrate another loan
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 05, 2022 08:10pm
Very sad to hear this because we all know where most of this money will end up in a property portfolio or off shore account.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Oct 05, 2022 08:39pm
@Shahid, Get your facts straight. Pakistan has enough to service the debts, internal and external for the current year. Stop with your false narratives.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 05, 2022 08:39pm
@Reddy , read carefully. it says it is "aid".
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 08:44pm
Thanks to ADB management in helping floods victims in Pakistan, these people lost everything in floods, no home, no money and no foods, if ADB want to help these people further, please have them build small two bedrooms apartments upto four story in all major and small cities of Pakistan will be a great help to these families again.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 05, 2022 08:53pm
Pakistan plush with free money. Is that something to be proud of?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 05, 2022 09:03pm
Pakistan Government only gives out funds to the contractors, who know how to deal with the official goons handling such works.........?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 05, 2022 09:04pm
@S. Nasheed Ahmed, Let’s not get overboard. The country needs funding badly and this is as good an option as any, if not better. Dar is doing something good compared to Imran Khan who set the country on a path to bankruptcy with is corruption and incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Oct 05, 2022 09:16pm
@Hindsight, Yes they used Mifta to set the ground straight for him
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 05, 2022 09:24pm
@Truth be told, There is no such thing as aid worth $2.5b unless it is 2.5Million
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 05, 2022 09:25pm
A big thank you to India being one of the biggest contributors to the ADB
Reply Recommend 0
test
Oct 05, 2022 09:28pm
Our elite takes aid and loans to feed themselves. We are importing everything literally everything. If people will not rise to all these political parties (PTI,PMLN,PPP). This is what we get and i think people should support TLP this time. We should give them a chance just like we gave it to PTI. Success or Failure depends on long term and straight forward thinking and may be sometimes out of the box thinking will do the job. Have you ever wondered why our exports is still 25 billion dollars ?
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Oct 05, 2022 09:31pm
@Hindsight, Yes hat is why the 2005 earthquake victims are still displaced and are groping in the dark for their survival.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Oct 05, 2022 09:33pm
@Taj Ahmad , So you want to displaced them from their villages into the cities. How they will survive.
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Oct 05, 2022 09:36pm
Get loans to pay off interest of previous loans. Great economic strategy.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 05, 2022 09:38pm
It is a loan. It should be repaid later with interests.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Oct 05, 2022 09:45pm
Hopefully this will be spend on flood effected areas not on other non development projects
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Oct 05, 2022 09:46pm
@Taj Ahmad , Aid by a bank mean loan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khan USA
Oct 05, 2022 10:21pm
Is it a loan or free money?
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 10:22pm
Any idea how to pay back these loans.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Oct 05, 2022 10:27pm
From GeoEconomics to GeoClimatic
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 05, 2022 10:29pm
The one who receives this aid and comes back to Pakistan will be received as a hero
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Oct 05, 2022 10:32pm
Happy days are here again.
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Oct 05, 2022 10:34pm
@M. Emad , "Loan ?" It's an aid i.e freebies with conditions.
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Oct 05, 2022 10:37pm
@Shahid, ”Pakistan needs loans of 32 billion USD in this fiscal year to pay its installments and to bridge the current account deficit. As Pakistan has been shut out of the bond market, whole of this amount must come under different names and programs from IMF, ADB, IBRD and other institutions." No worries,Pakistan is the master acquirer of loans and let other do the work for it.
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Oct 05, 2022 10:41pm
@Taj Ahmad , "Thanks to ADB management in helping floods victims in Pakistan, these people lost everything in floods, no home, no money and no foods, if ADB want to help these people further, please have them build small two bedrooms apartments upto four story in all major and small cities of Pakistan will be a great help to these families again." Totally agreed with you if it reaches targeted people but we all know different.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 10:45pm
Hope money not fly out to seek avenfield part 2 this time for left over Sharifs
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 10:52pm
Get ready, your chance to line your pockets as usual.
Reply Recommend 0

