DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 06, 2022

Imran should have raised concerns against NAB amendments in parliament instead of SC, observes Justice Shah

Haseeb Bhatti Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 08:05pm
<p>From left to right: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. — Photo courtesy SC website</p>

From left to right: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. — Photo courtesy SC website

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court said on Wednesday that former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan should have approached the parliament regarding his reservations against recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance instead of bringing the matter to the apex court.

Justice Shah is a part of the three-member Supreme Court bench — also comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan — that took up Imran’s plea, which claims the new NAB laws are and “violation of fundamental rights”.

During the hearing today, Justice Shah said that the public had trusted Imran by electing him a member of the National Assembly. “Why did he leave the assembly without the wish of the people of his constituency?” he inquired, adding that the PTI chief could have raised his objections against the NAB ordinance in the parliament as well.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing today, Imran’s lawyer Khwaja Haris presented his arguments before the bench, claiming that the new amendments had rendered the accountability law “ineffective”.

“In the past, the Supreme Court had declared corruption cancer for the country,” he recalled. “Public officeholders were never given exemption in any accountability laws that were made.

“And the law for them [public officeholders] has been the same since 1949,” Imran’s counsel argued, adding that holding a public office was a “sacred responsibility”.

At this, Justice Shah said that the court could not do anything if the parliament had abolished a law. “Has the court ever restored a repealed law before?”

Haris replied that in 1990, the court had restored a repealed law.

At one point during the hearing, CJP Bandial remarked that the parliament was only submissive towards the Constitution and shariah.

Justice Ahsan concurred and said that accountability was a fundamental principle of Islam.

Continuing his arguments, Haris said that important changes had been made to the accountability laws regarding plea bargains. “Those who do not pay instalments of the plea bargain have been facilitated [under the new law].”

The lawyer contended that earlier, action was taken against those who failed to pay the plea bargains. “After the amendment, the plea bargain of the non-payer will expire,” he said, adding that if the corruption case was regarding an amount of less than Rs50 million, the charges against the accused would be automatically removed.

“Under the amendment, the accused can claim the amount of plea bargain deposited after being acquitted,” he pointed out. “A person who has paid the full plea bargain amount can also ask for the money deposited.”

Here, Justice Bandial observed that this way the state would have to pay billions of rupees.

Justice Shah also wondered if taking money from the accused under pressure was correct. To this, Haris replied that the plea bargain was only approved by the accountability court.

“But if the accused is under pressure, they can let the court know,” the lawyer added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till Oct 6.

Imran’s petition

In his petition, Imran Khan had claimed that the amendments to the NAB law were made to benefit the influential accused persons and legitimise corruption.

The coalition government led by the PML-N had introduced 27 key amendments to NAO, but President Dr Arif Alvi did not accord his assent to these. However, the bill was adopted in a joint sitting of parliament and notified later.

The petition pleaded that the fresh amendments tend to scrap corruption cases against the president, prime minister, chief ministers and ministers and provide an opportunity to the convicted public office-holders to get their conviction undone.

“The amendments to the NAO is tantamount to depriving the citizens of Pakistan of having access to law to effectively question their chosen representatives in case of breach of their duty towards the people of Pakistan,” the petition argued.

Moreover, the word “benamidar” has been re-defined, making it difficult for the prosecution to prove someone as fictitious owner of a property, the petition argued.

The application has also challenged the second amendment to the law done by the coalition government on Aug 16 in which offences involving misappropriation of less than Rs500 million were taken out of the purview of the law.

Moreover, absconders who were punished under Section 31 of the ordinance in absentia were also taken out.

The petition stated that most of the changes were ‘person specific’.

The petitioner pleaded that it would be just and fair in protecting the constitutional and fundamental rights of the citizens that NAB should be asked to provide details of all cases, which relate to prominent and influential holders of public office, especially regarding cases pertaining to offences of owning assets (movable and immovable) beyond known sources of income and misuse of authority.

However, the petitioner feared, the recent amendments operated to preemptively exonerate public office holders or their co-conspirators from offences of corruption.

The petition claimed the amendments were also ultra vires of the fundamental rights guaranteed to people in articles 9, 14, 18, 24 and 25 of the Constitution.

NAB law amendment

The NAB (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 states that NAB’s deputy chairman, to be appointed by the federal government, would become the acting chairman of the bureau following the completion of the tenure of the chairman.

The bill has also reduced the four-year term of the NAB chairman and the bureau’s prosecutor general to three years. After approval of the law, NAB will not be able to act on federal, provincial or local tax matters. Moreover, the regulatory bodies functioning in the country have also been placed out of NAB’s domain.

It says that “all pending inquiries, investigations, trials or proceedings under this ordinance, relating to persons or transactions … shall stand transferred to the concerned authorities, departments and courts under the respective laws.”

It has also set a three-year term for the judges of the accountability courts. It will also make it binding upon the courts to decide a case within one year. Under the proposed law, it has been made binding upon NAB to ensure the availability of evidence against an accused prior to his or her arrest.

According to one of the key amendments, the act “shall be deemed to have taken effect on and from the commencement of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (28)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Oct 05, 2022 07:22pm
very correct observation by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court. This is a simple routine work in Parliament, which can only make rules of law, when it is fully operational! Walk-outs in protests, can only raise such objections, misplaced in reality of things.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 07:27pm
Mr shah is to innocent
Reply Recommend 0
Fahreed
Oct 05, 2022 07:33pm
SC must ask ECP to announce general election date and safe Pakistan from disasters.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 05, 2022 07:39pm
Absolutely right. Why Imran contest election if he don't want to attend assembly sessions. It appears he don't like interventions by opposition. He is always prefer to resign from assemblies irrespective of in power/ opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 05, 2022 07:52pm
Parliament is full of convicted criminals
Reply Recommend 0
noor m virani
Oct 05, 2022 07:52pm
When Parliament absolves itself of any accountability, it is called law of the jungle!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Oct 05, 2022 08:11pm
Imran NIAZI must also tell how those arrested, jailed and punished - physically and mentally - during his regime and including his utterances - should be compensated? Yes, Parliament is the only rightful place to discuss the issue unless the ordinance or law is ultra Vires.
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Oct 05, 2022 08:42pm
IK - talking as democratic leader while acting as dictator. My way or highway. Where are democratic values if you don’t obey rules.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 05, 2022 08:42pm
@Fahreed, so you want the people in flood-free areas to vote and 1/3 or Pakistan not to vote? Also where do you propose setting up polling stations in far flung flood devasted fallen buildings? Should've we ask ECP to ban IK from politics so he will sit down for 5 years and people, ADB, WHO and other organizations unite with Pakistani government to provide relief to the flood affectees?
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Oct 05, 2022 08:43pm
Judge is right
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 05, 2022 08:47pm
@ Mansur Ul Haque, To rule Pakistan. He rule the country with Presidential proclamations in his three and a half years tenure.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Oct 05, 2022 08:50pm
And what would have happened? Bill passed with simple majority?
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 05, 2022 09:18pm
Well, the SC parliament interfered on April 9th. Now billion of Pakistani stolen money on stake ...
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
Oct 05, 2022 09:20pm
He left because he was not elected but 'selected'.
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
Oct 05, 2022 09:22pm
@Zak, those parliamentarians were your allies not long ago!
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal A. Malik
Oct 05, 2022 09:23pm
@noor m virani, our innocent judges don't know it.
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
Oct 05, 2022 09:24pm
Don't drag SC in politics! Go to parliament, well said!!
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 05, 2022 09:26pm
So Pakistani people lose billions and all collected plea bargain money by NAB will be returned ....good luck Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 05, 2022 09:33pm
was a huge supporter of Imran Khan for dedicating a cancer hospital to his cherished mother. The middle class and the destitute contributed the lion's share of the hospital's funding. However, as soon as he entered politics, his mental landscape completely changed. He talks big about fighting corruption, yet he used money and the promise of power to entice many electables away from the opposition. The only goal of Imran Khan and his PTI is to seize control of Islamabad. Period
Reply Recommend 0
Fahreed
Oct 05, 2022 09:37pm
@Truth be told, being a Pakistani I see no solution of current problems, we cant go in civil war. But whoever becomes the next PM he has tough jobs to do.
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Oct 05, 2022 09:39pm
@Zak, One more to be convicted
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Oct 05, 2022 09:44pm
I agree with honorable Justice comment. Same comment should apply for disqualification of members of assembly too.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 05, 2022 09:53pm
Nation rejects unelected criminals in NA! Elections needed asap!
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal A. Malik
Oct 05, 2022 10:09pm
@Firangi, They supposed to be right, but they were never right in our history.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Oct 05, 2022 10:11pm
@Cancel culture , elected representative are sitting out and chanting for election why ? Let the assemblies complete the trrm. Do you know how much it takes to conduct elections
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 10:18pm
@ Mansur Ul Haque, Absolutely right. Why Imran contest election if he don't want to attend assembly sessions. It appears he don't like interventions by opposition. He is always prefer to resign from assemblies irrespective of in power/ opposition. When you have bunch of criminals sitting in the parliament, are they worthy of making such laws?
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 10:20pm
@Reader, K - talking as democratic leader while acting as dictator. My way or highway. Where are democratic values if you don’t obey rules. Dictatorships is sitting in parliament
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 05, 2022 10:35pm
@Cancel culture , All PDM members were elected by the people. Respect democracy. If IK would not win next election, you will start behaving like the Trump supporters.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More than economics
Updated 05 Oct, 2022

More than economics

Ishaq Dar’s appointment is but a sign of the paradigm shift in economic policymaking.
Dens of corruption
05 Oct, 2022

Dens of corruption

MOST prisons in Pakistan are a microcosm of the inequitable and exploitative world outside their walls. A probe by...
Football tragedy
05 Oct, 2022

Football tragedy

SPORTS arouses the rawest of human emotions. Football is no exception — in fact, the passions on display at...
Cipher inquiry
Updated 04 Oct, 2022

Cipher inquiry

Inquiry will likely end nowhere, or, worse, be used as a tool of victimisation.
Further delay?
04 Oct, 2022

Further delay?

KARACHI Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s announcement that the second phase of Sindh’s LG polls — primarily...
Losing to England
04 Oct, 2022

Losing to England

AFTER tantalisingly close finishes in the fourth and fifth matches against an England side visiting the country for...