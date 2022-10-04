DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 04, 2022

Imran’s petition against NAB amendments to be heard on daily basis: CJP Bandial

Haseeb Bhatti Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 06:02pm
<p>From left to right: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. — Photo courtesy SC website</p>

From left to right: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. — Photo courtesy SC website

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance will be heard on a daily basis.

The apex judge passed the order after a three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, comprising CJP himself, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, took up the petition that called the new ordinance an “alleged violation of fundamental rights”.

During the hearing today, Justice Bandial asked Khwaja Haris, Imran’s lawyer, how the recent amendments make the NAB law ineffective. “How are they a violation of basic human rights?”

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing, PTI’s lawyer contended that after the amendments several corruption cases were withdrawn while pending inquiries were also suspended midway. “The government has curtailed powers of NAB courts to hide [its] corruption.”

Haris argued that amendments in several clauses of the new ordinance had given relaxations to government officials.

Separately, in response to a question about the government’s stance on the matter, Justice Bandial noted that neither the watchdog nor the federal government had submitted their responses in the case so far.

“NAB has said that it will adopt the arguments of the attorney general,” Justice Ahsan recalled. “The bureau has presented their arguments verbally but hasn’t submitted anything written yet.”

At one point during the hearing, the CJP said that the court had to see if the new laws violated the Constitution and fundamental rights.

Subsequently, the apex judge ruled that the case will be heard on a daily basis and adjourned the hearing till Oct 5, 12:30pm.

Imran’s petition

In his petition, Imran Khan had claimed that the amendments to the NAB law were made to benefit the influential accused persons and legitimise corruption.

The coalition government led by the PML-N had introduced 27 key amendments to NAO, but President Dr Arif Alvi did not accord his assent to these. However, the bill was adopted in a joint sitting of parliament and notified later.

The petition pleaded that the fresh amendments tend to scrap corruption cases against the president, prime minister, chief ministers and ministers and provide an opportunity to the convicted public office-holders to get their conviction undone.

“The amendments to the NAO is tantamount to depriving the citizens of Pakistan of having access to law to effectively question their chosen representatives in case of breach of their duty towards the people of Pakistan,” the petition argued.

Moreover, the word “benamidar” has been re-defined, making it difficult for the prosecution to prove someone as fictitious owner of a property, the petition argued.

The application has also challenged the second amendment to the law done by the coalition government on Aug 16 in which offences involving misappropriation of less than Rs500 million were taken out of the purview of the law.

Moreover, absconders who were punished under Section 31 of the ordinance in absentia were also taken out.

The petition stated that most of the changes were ‘person specific’.

The petitioner pleaded that it would be just and fair in protecting the constitutional and fundamental rights of the citizens that NAB should be asked to provide details of all cases, which relate to prominent and influential holders of public office, especially regarding cases pertaining to offences of owning assets (movable and immovable) beyond known sources of income and misuse of authority.

However, the petitioner feared, the recent amendments operated to preemptively exonerate public office holders or their co-conspirators from offences of corruption.

The petition claimed the amendments were also ultra vires of the fundamental rights guaranteed to people in articles 9, 14, 18, 24 and 25 of the Constitution.

NAB law amendment

The NAB (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 states that NAB’s deputy chairman, to be appointed by the federal government, would become the acting chairman of the bureau following the completion of the tenure of the chairman.

The bill has also reduced the four-year term of the NAB chairman and the bureau’s prosecutor general to three years. After approval of the law, NAB will not be able to act on federal, provincial or local tax matters. Moreover, the regulatory bodies functioning in the country have also been placed out of NAB’s domain.

It says that “all pending inquiries, investigations, trials or proceedings under this ordinance, relating to persons or transactions … shall stand transferred to the concerned authorities, departments and courts under the respective laws.”

It has also set a three-year term for the judges of the accountability courts. It will also make it binding upon the courts to decide a case within one year. Under the proposed law, it has been made binding upon NAB to ensure the availability of evidence against an accused prior to his or her arrest.

According to one of the key amendments, the act “shall be deemed to have taken effect on and from the commencement of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (18)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dave
Oct 04, 2022 06:09pm
Yet another drama
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 04, 2022 06:30pm
Those amendments were clearly made to benefit a group of individuals in the ruling coalition. SC will throw it out in no time. PMLN has the habit of distributing sweets prematurely.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 04, 2022 06:31pm
Too late now to act. All convictions already over turned and criminals are free to travel abroad. Passport is already in British embassy for visa
Reply Recommend 0
raj
Oct 04, 2022 06:35pm
They are not real judges.
Reply Recommend 0
raj
Oct 04, 2022 06:39pm
These judges should stand trial in the international courts on the grounds of abiding by the oath that they have taken. They are biased and not fit to be called judges.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 04, 2022 07:07pm
Why the hurry? Take up this petition after dealing with other pending cases which have been delayed for years.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Oct 04, 2022 07:10pm
Why put the nation on suspense by daily hearing, just give the one sided verdict in favour of pti like previous practice
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Oct 04, 2022 07:10pm
Hope that some verdict could be reached soon before all criminals are set free!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 04, 2022 07:11pm
Thousands of cases are pending before the SC and over two million cases are pending in various courts in ​the country. It seems that Imran Khan and PTI leaders have started filing cases in SC of various natures every now and then and the cases of common people will keep on piling up and will get delayed unnecessarily. Imran Khan instead of going back to NA to debate on the issues in NA and he does not want to go back to NA as opposition leader, but want SC to get the issues sorted out for him.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 04, 2022 07:13pm
Judiciary is last hope to stop the corrupt criminals because neutrals have joined them.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Oct 04, 2022 07:18pm
I doubt anything will come out of this effort.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 04, 2022 07:25pm
Courts are not above parliament. Parliament can even change the constitution!
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 04, 2022 07:28pm
During three and half year tenure of PTI , NAB could not prove single case against the corrupt politicians. What was the reason? Despite of support from all quarters and employing competent persons to follow the cases. It shows that fraud has been committed in such a way that it is very difficult to prove. Politicians against those NAB cases were registered have come in power will scrap the law in which they were tried.
Reply Recommend 0
Kabira
Oct 04, 2022 08:18pm
Full Supreme Court bench should be mandatory requirement for incorporating an amendment in the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Oct 04, 2022 08:20pm
@Fastrack, there are some parameters based on ‘qaradade maqased’ where no legislation can go against the basic human rights and universal virtues, like how to legitimise corruption for their own benefits.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Oct 04, 2022 08:23pm
@ Mansur Ul Haque, still we should not discourage accountability on the pretext of ineffectiveness of the institution. The institutions need refining rather than abolishing their powers.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 04, 2022 08:26pm
Foregone conclusion. The whole country is corrupt. There is no hope for the man on the street.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 10:57pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Aisha Sarwari
I’m advocating here for something very ordinary — to take the worst possible fallen woman this society hates to the core, and refuse to believe she deserves harm.

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher inquiry
Updated 04 Oct, 2022

Cipher inquiry

Inquiry will likely end nowhere, or, worse, be used as a tool of victimisation.
Further delay?
04 Oct, 2022

Further delay?

KARACHI Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s announcement that the second phase of Sindh’s LG polls — primarily...
Losing to England
04 Oct, 2022

Losing to England

AFTER tantalisingly close finishes in the fourth and fifth matches against an England side visiting the country for...
An inexplicable delay
03 Oct, 2022

An inexplicable delay

AFTER a flurry of activity a couple of months ago, geared towards filling the vacancies in the apex court — an...
Dire situation
Updated 03 Oct, 2022

Dire situation

If there is any time for the civilian leadership to show unity, it is now.
Russian annexation
03 Oct, 2022

Russian annexation

AS Russia and the West play a zero-sum game in Ukraine, Moscow’s official annexation of four Ukrainian regions it...