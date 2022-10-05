DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 05, 2022

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

AFP Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 08:41am
A woman walks past a public television screen in Tokyo on October 4, 2022, displaying file footage of North Korean missile launches during a broadcast about an early morning North Korean missile launch which prompted an evacuation alert when it flew over northeastern Japan. — AFP
A woman walks past a public television screen in Tokyo on October 4, 2022, displaying file footage of North Korean missile launches during a broadcast about an early morning North Korean missile launch which prompted an evacuation alert when it flew over northeastern Japan. — AFP

SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years on Tuesday, prompting Tokyo to activate its missile alert system and issue a rare warning for people to take shelter.

The latest launch — which the US branded “reckless and dangerous” — comes in a record year of sanctions-busting weapons tests by North Korea, which recently revised its laws to declare itself an “irreversible” nuclear power.

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minis­ter Fumio Kishida both condemned the test firing, the White House said after a call between the two.

Biden also reiterated the US’ “ironclad commitment to Japan’s defe­nce,” the statement said.

South Korea said the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) flew some 4,500 kilometres (2,800 miles) — possibly a new distance record for North Korean tests, which are usually conducted on a lofted trajectory to avoid flying over neighbouring countries.

Later on Tuesday, South Korean and US fighter jets carried out a “precision bombing drill” in response, Seoul’s military said, with South Korean F-15Ks dropping joint direct attack munitions (JDAMs) at a target in the Yellow Sea.

On the same day, eight Japanese and four US fighter jets carried out a joint drill in airspace west of the country’s Kyushu region, according to Japan’s Joint Staff.

Japanese Defence Minis­ter Yasukazu Hamada said the missile could have been a Hwasong-12.

Japan activated its missile warning system and urged people in two northern regi­ons of the country to take shelter early Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ashley
Oct 05, 2022 09:25am
North Korea is friend of Pakistan and China,
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 09:53am
• North Korea • Afghanistan • Myanmar • Pakistan • Iran
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More than economics
Updated 05 Oct, 2022

More than economics

Ishaq Dar’s appointment is but a sign of the paradigm shift in economic policymaking.
Dens of corruption
05 Oct, 2022

Dens of corruption

MOST prisons in Pakistan are a microcosm of the inequitable and exploitative world outside their walls. A probe by...
Football tragedy
05 Oct, 2022

Football tragedy

SPORTS arouses the rawest of human emotions. Football is no exception — in fact, the passions on display at...
Cipher inquiry
Updated 04 Oct, 2022

Cipher inquiry

Inquiry will likely end nowhere, or, worse, be used as a tool of victimisation.
Further delay?
04 Oct, 2022

Further delay?

KARACHI Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s announcement that the second phase of Sindh’s LG polls — primarily...
Losing to England
04 Oct, 2022

Losing to England

AFTER tantalisingly close finishes in the fourth and fifth matches against an England side visiting the country for...