Chinese citizens attacked in Karachi’s Saddar area, one killed: police

A Chinese national was shot dead and two others were injured on Wednesday after unknown assailants opened fire on a clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area, a police official said.

SSP South Asad Raza told Dawn.com that one person was killed and two people were injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment. He confirmed that the three were Chinese people.

Raza said the attacker entered the clinic pretending to be a patient.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that a man with bullet wounds was brought dead to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital.

Dr Syed said that two others — a man and a woman — were taken to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre in an injured state.

The police surgeon said that the condition of both the injured foreigners was critical as they have suffered bullet wounds in their abdomen.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the killing, according to a spokesperson.

The CM sought a detailed report from the Karachi Additional IGP. Shah also ordered the immediate arrest of the attackers and observed that such incidents were not tolerable, according to the official statement.

This incident is the latest in the recent spate of attacks on Chinese nationals in the country. Earlier in April, three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s (KU) Confucius Institute.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.