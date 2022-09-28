DAWN.COM Logo

Chinese citizen killed, two injured in gun attack in Karachi’s Saddar area: police

Imtiaz Ali | Faysal Mujeeb Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 09:30pm
Policemen gather outside a dental clinic after a Chinese origin man was shot dead in an attack in Karachi on September 28, 2022. — AFP

The photo shows police officials in Karachi’s Saddar area where Chinese officials were attacked on Wednesday. — Photo by Faisal Mujeeb

A Chinese national was shot dead and two others were injured on Wednesday afternoon after an unidentified assailant opened fire inside a dental clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area, a police official said.

Speaking at the scene of the crime, SSP South Asad Raza told reporters that one person was killed and two people were injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment. He confirmed that the three were Chinese people.

He told Dawn.com that at around 4:05pm, an unidentified person posing as a patient came to the private dental clinic of Dr Richard Hu near Preedy Street and sat in the waiting area for tooth treatment.

“After about 15 to 20 minutes, he entered the clinic area and opened fire on Dr Richard Hu, his wife Mrs Phen Teyin and Ronald Raymond Chou with a 9mm pistol,” he said.

“The assailant was wearing a red cap and was clad in dark blue trousers and shirt,” Raza elaborated, continuing that the suspect managed to escape from the crime scene with help of his accomplice who had parked his motorbike around the corner of Preedy Street towards M.A. Jinnah Road.

As a result of the firing, Dr Richard and Phen Teyin sustained bullet injuries, while Ronald, who was their employee, passed away on the spot.

“Reportedly, Dr Richard H is running a private clinic in this area of Karachi for more than 40 years and the three victims held dual nationality of China and Pakistan,” the official added.

Raza said that the police responded to the emergency in time and cordoned the area for the collection of evidence. “The CCTV of the clinic and nearby shops have been obtained and is being processed for identification of the assailant.”

Geo-fencing of the area was also undertaken to obtain important clues about the incident, he said. The investigation of the incident will be carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

“At this stage, the motive of the incident remains unclear whether the victims were targeted owing to personal reasons or it was a terrorist attack,” opined SSP Raza, adding that further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, CTD DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh told Dawn.com that nothing conclusive about the possible motive could be said at the moment.

He said that a team of CTD investigators was at the spot and probing the incident, adding that the findings would be shared with the media later.

Another CTD official, Raja Umer Khattab, said that the incident appeared to be a targeted killing carried out after a proper reconnaissance.

“Mostly Chinese [people] who came on a visa and are affiliated with projects have been targeted in the past. But the Chinese dentist has been living in the country for the last 50 years and has become a Pakistani now,” he said.

They were attacked as they were an “easy” target, Khattab added.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that at around 4:38pm, Ronald Raymond Chou, 32, was brought dead to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. He had suffered two fatal bullet injuries on his neck and back.

Dr Syed said that two others — a man and a woman — were taken to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre in an injured state.

The police surgeon said the condition of both the injured foreigners was critical as they had suffered bullet wounds in their abdomen.

Both were provided initial treatment at Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre and after completion of medicolegal formalities, she said, adding that they were later shifted to the Aga Khan University Hospital for further treatment.

Asif, a neighbour of the Chinese couple who also owns a clinic in the area, said that the injured couple had children who live abroad, while Dr Hu’s brother, who is also a dentist, runs a clinic in another area of the city.

Meanwhile, the deceased man working as a “cashier-receptionist” was also a relative of the couple, he said.

Asif added he saw that the assailant wore a ‘red cap’ and fled on a parked motorbike. At the time of the incident, around 12-15 persons including staff were present inside the clinic, he said.

Condemnations

Taking notice of the incident, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the chief secretary of Sindh to prepare a report on the firing and immediately arrest the perpetrators.

In a tweet, he condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the death of the Chinese citizen. “Such incidents are intolerable. The security of Chinese residents should be ensured in every way,” Sanaullah added.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack and expressed regret over the death.

He ordered that the investigation be completed immediately and the culprits brought to justice. “Such cowardly and intolerable attacks cannot create cracks in Pakistan-China friendship, which is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the seas,” Bilawal said.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the killing, according to a spokesperson.

The CM sought a detailed report from the Karachi Additional IGP. Shah also ordered the immediate arrest of the attackers and observed that such incidents were not tolerable, according to the official statement.

This incident is the latest in the recent spate of attacks on Chinese nationals in the country. In April, three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s (KU) Confucius Institute.

A year earlier, a suicide bomb attack at a luxury hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, killed four and wounded dozens. The ambassador was unhurt.

In July last year, a bus carrying engineers to a construction site near a dam in northwestern Pakistan was hit by a bomb, killing 13 people including nine Chinese workers.

Ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 05:24pm
What are Chinese doing here ?
Reply
Ali B
Sep 28, 2022 05:25pm
China has been stressing hard for protection of its citizens this is not good news.
Reply
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 28, 2022 05:28pm
What a grisly, gigantic, gruesome, grave, grim, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 28, 2022 05:31pm
The police should arrest the assailants by all means with the help of CCTV cameras to determine as why Chinese were attacked?
Reply
Rashid qazi
Sep 28, 2022 05:35pm
Where are we heading ?? As a nation, we are going towards a steep decline.
Reply
Waqas S Shaikh
Sep 28, 2022 05:35pm
I am sure some external forces are behind it it to sabotage the relationship between China and Pakistan.
Reply
Hin du
Sep 28, 2022 05:36pm
So sad :(
Reply
Hamza
Sep 28, 2022 05:36pm
This government is good at nothing. Can't even provide basic security.
Reply
Saad ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 05:38pm
When ever these looters come in power these things happens
Reply
Zeeshan Ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 05:42pm
This is unacceptable.
Reply
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 28, 2022 05:42pm
Karachi with its huge 20 Million Population includes illegal immigrants is no more a safe city to live in. With crime and killings on the rise.
Reply
humble Pakistani
Sep 28, 2022 05:46pm
Imagine in Saddar area which is one of the busiest area. Of course security institutions are busy in doing something else.
Reply
Captain Right
Sep 28, 2022 05:46pm
Ready to pay millions as compensation
Reply
Justice
Sep 28, 2022 05:46pm
Yes, blame India even before the investigation begins and move on.
Reply
Anila Qadri
Sep 28, 2022 05:46pm
A few years ago I thought things are going to be better. Now again my country is drowning. RIP friends and we are sorry
Reply
Jo Original
Sep 28, 2022 05:50pm
@Waqas S Shaikh, Always a conspiracy. It's always someone else's fault not ours. Wake up and start looking at ourselves. The answers lies within.
Reply
Jo
Sep 28, 2022 05:50pm
@Waqas S Shaikh, even china don’t buy your story
Reply
Justice
Sep 28, 2022 05:51pm
The shooter must be unhappy because China didn't forgive the loans.
Reply
Ali B
Sep 28, 2022 05:55pm
What does the C M do he takes notice, orders an inquiry and asks police to arrest the attackers, that's it, his job is done.
Reply
jpine
Sep 28, 2022 06:01pm
Chinese nationals working in Karachi as dentist? strange...
Reply
TimeToMovveOn
Sep 28, 2022 06:02pm
@Waqas S Shaikh, Yes dude --external enemies--Keepy living in the conspiracy world rather than address the root cause. No wonder the country is going down.
Reply
farid mukatee
Sep 28, 2022 07:21pm
@Ahmed, and your point???
Reply
farid mukatee
Sep 28, 2022 07:22pm
@Rashid qazi, unfortunately this decline is getting steeper and steeper.
Reply
Zak
Sep 28, 2022 07:31pm
These Chinese have Pakistani citizenships perhaps part of Chinese intelligence
Reply
Ghajnavi
Sep 28, 2022 07:32pm
Indian connection must be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators caught
Reply
Hamid Faisal
Sep 28, 2022 07:37pm
Law and Order is to protect people from Tangible and Intangible violence. These two type of violence has created stigma for all societies of the world. Hence, dealing with it, should have common principles by all means. When LEA's institutions are formed, there has to be performance analysis function for such institutions.
Reply
KAJ
Sep 28, 2022 07:44pm
An organized conspiracy to affect Pak-China relations which America & its allies are planning for long time. Wake up call for Pakistani Intelligence agencies to arrest the real perpetrators.
Reply
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Sep 28, 2022 07:59pm
@Ahmed, is that a question ?
Reply
Zeeshan Ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 08:00pm
@Ahmed, trade which helps the economy.
Reply
Observer 2
Sep 28, 2022 08:01pm
@Ahmed, Dentist..
Reply
kamal chowkidar
Sep 28, 2022 08:02pm
Don't wait. Start blaming India.
Reply
Nas1984
Sep 28, 2022 08:03pm
@Ahmed, What are they doing here? These Chinese dentists residing in Saddar have been living in Karachi both pre and post-Independance for decades. They've been living in Pakistan longer than you.
Reply
Abbas shah
Sep 28, 2022 08:04pm
Chinese were here since before CEPC projects ,even dentist at sadder bhori bazaar areas .Very sad people r no more safe in busiest Metropolitan city of Karachi .?
Reply
MZ
Sep 28, 2022 08:10pm
@Zak, Why should they came to Pakistan when everything is available on net and label for sale?
Reply
Sarai Alamgir
Sep 28, 2022 08:22pm
Indians back to their old tricks
Reply
Sarai Alamgir
Sep 28, 2022 08:24pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , Still not as bad as Mumbai, Delhi, New York and not to mention all of South America.
Reply
Cardiac Arrest
Sep 28, 2022 08:24pm
@Ali B, who is going to pay for that protection that Pakistan state could provide? IMF/WB?
Reply
Cardiac Arrest
Sep 28, 2022 08:25pm
@Ahmed, they have no business to be here.
Reply
Sarai Alamgir
Sep 28, 2022 08:26pm
@Ghajnavi, There is always an Indian link when anything bad happens in Pak, especially when innocent people are killed.
Reply
Jo Original
Sep 28, 2022 08:34pm
@Ahmed, Chinese have always lived in Pakistan. My dentist in 1966 was Chinese based in Saddar. About we learned our own history.
Reply
Imtiaz Ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 08:49pm
@Ahmed, what Pakistanis doing around the world?
Reply
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 08:51pm
The consequences of friendship with Taliban - a never ending story.
Reply
Fazal Karim
Sep 28, 2022 08:55pm
@Ahmed, What are Chinese doing here" They were running a dental clinic.In early fifties and sixties, they were most popular dentists in Karachi Lahore.
Reply
Qaiser Sheriff
Sep 28, 2022 08:57pm
@Ahmed, They were taking care of our fathers and forefathers dental hygiene.
Reply
Nk
Sep 28, 2022 09:06pm
A very sorry and sad incident. Karach do have a good number of chinese citizens since the sixties. Many have reached their prime age and many have left the country. These chinese dental clinics in the busy Sadar area has been running since last fifty years and have faced no problems. Why in the world it happened now, everyone should know that CPEC is like stuck bone in the throat of our enemies and so this attack is an attempt to derail the project.
Reply
Nk
Sep 28, 2022 09:07pm
@Ahmed, They have these clinics since many decades. They speak Urdu and are proud citizens.
Reply
Dr Atam Vetta
Sep 28, 2022 09:08pm
Regrettably, attacks on Chinese will increase.
Reply
gt
Sep 28, 2022 09:16pm
Some one want to create Pakistan problem with china
Reply
gt
Sep 28, 2022 09:17pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, You are 100% right
Reply
Nk
Sep 28, 2022 09:19pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , These are not illegal immigrants. Many Chinese have lived in Karachi since the sixties particularly in PECHS.area.They have become Pakistani too and have bern doing businesses like Chinese restaurant, dental clinics, photoshops etc.
Reply
Simba
Sep 28, 2022 09:32pm
@humble Pakistani, nothing to imagine Chinese need to be more careful.
Reply
Nk
Sep 28, 2022 09:48pm
The incident happened less than a mile away from the FIA and CIA center
Reply
Aaa
Sep 28, 2022 09:53pm
@Ahmed, they are/were Pakistani (dual nationality)!
Reply
M Ahmed
Sep 28, 2022 09:58pm
@Nk, absolutely. They have served this city for so many years.
Reply
Charles
Sep 28, 2022 10:13pm
@Ahmed, Chinese are all over Pakistan. Are you in slumber?
Reply
Zak
Sep 28, 2022 10:58pm
@Ahmed, What are Chinese doing here ? CPEC
Reply

