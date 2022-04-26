DAWN.COM Logo

3 Chinese nationals among 4 dead in suicide attack at Karachi University

Imtiaz Ali | Shahzeb AhmedPublished April 26, 2022 - Updated April 26, 2022 05:16pm
This image shows officials at site of the incident. — Photo provided by Shahzeb Ahmed
Officials gather evidence from the van. — Photo provided by Shahzeb Ahmed
This image shows the shattered windows at the Karachi University's commerce department. — Photo provided by Shahzeb Ahmed
At least four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi's (KU) Confucius Institute, officials said on Tuesday.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar confirmed the death toll in a telephone call with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. A handout from the CM's office quoted the officer as saying that the blast took place at approximately 2:30pm.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed that three of the victims were Chinese nationals. They were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai and Khalid, the driver.

The spokesperson also identified two of the injured as Wang Yuqing and Hamid.

Earlier in the day, SSP East Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi had hinted that a "couple" of Chinese nationals, who were part of KU faculty, were among the deceased.

Television footage showed a white van in flames with plumes of smoke rising from its remains while the windows of nearby buildings were shattered. The van appeared to be turning towards the Confucius Institute, located next to the commerce department, when the incident took place.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official Raja Umar Khattab said that the suicide attack was carried out by a woman. Ball bearings were found at the site of the blast, he added.

He said the van was properly guarded as a Rangers team was escorting it which was why an improvised explosive device (IED) was not used instead.

Responding to a question, the CTD official said he did not believe a security lapse was the reason behind the attack since thousands of students were coming and going out of the university and checking each of them was a problem.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that it was unfortunate that teachers had been targeted. Speaking to the media, he said that four others had been injured, including a Chinese national, a private security guard and a Rangers personnel.

Memon said that a Rangers team was accompanying the Chinese nationals. Asked whether a threat had been issued prior to the attack, the senior officer said that there was "always a threat".

He said tight security arrangements were already in place at the varsity, adding that any lapses would be "revisited". "Give us time to look at the CCTV footage and interview witnesses," he said.

Speaking to the media earlier, DIG East Muqaddas Haider, said initial information showed the van was headed to the institute after leaving the hostel.

"The explosion took place at the van's right side at the [institute's] entrance. We are still establishing what type of explosion it was," Haider said, confirming that four people had been killed.

'Amazing teacher'

Mustajab Hussain, a 25-year-old student hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, was heartbroken over the death of one of his teachers.

Hussain, who has been studying at the institute for the past three years, said that two female faculty members were among the deceased while the third one was the director, based on the identities shared by the KU spokesperson. The director had just come around a month ago.

“Chen Sai was my teacher. Her class was at 2:30pm. She was an amazing teacher and very friendly. Whatever we found difficult, she would always explain very nicely. She was very young, in her early 20s," he said.

According to Hussain, the Chinese faculty members used to live at a guest house inside the KU premises. They were coming from the guest house to the institute when the explosion occurred at the gate.

Sindh CM visits Chinese consulate

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister paid a visit to the Chinese Consulate where he briefed Consul General Li Bijian about the blast.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah calls on Chinese Consul General Li Bijian. — Photo provided by author
Shah expressed grief over the death of the Chinese nationals, a statement issued by the CM's office said. The chief minister also assured the Chinese official that the incident would be fully investigated, the statement added.

"Those involved in the incident will be brought to justice. We value the services rendered by Chinese experts in the country and the province," Shah said.

"Some elements do not like the partnership between the two countries," he said, adding that the miscreants behind the incident would be dealt with an iron hand.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the blast in a telephone call with the Sindh chief minister. The premier assured Shah of the Centre's full help and cooperation in dealing with such incidents.

The prime minister also issued a statement on Twitter, saying that he was "deeply grieved" over the loss of precious lives and termed it a "heinous attack".

"My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice," he said.

Comments (29)
500 characters
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 26, 2022 02:50pm
How come the blast occurred within the four walls of University of Karachi? Where were the KU security guards and the Rangers which are permanently deloyed at University of Karachi?
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
Apr 26, 2022 02:52pm
Purana Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Overseas Pakistani
Apr 26, 2022 02:56pm
Cowards from the Western border comitting terrorism, what else.... could it be.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 26, 2022 03:00pm
What a grave, gruesome, grisly, grim, gross and great tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 26, 2022 03:02pm
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Counter-Terrorism Department and SSP East to immediately reach the site. Law and order in Sind has deteriorated since ppp took over and Murad was made CM.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Apr 26, 2022 03:16pm
Work of the imported government?
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 26, 2022 03:17pm
That's the only thing incompetent CM does 'takes notices' then goes back to sleep.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 26, 2022 03:20pm
Anti Pakistan elements in action!
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Apr 26, 2022 03:24pm
It's either IS or cylinder.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 26, 2022 03:31pm
Welcome to old pakistan, the rulers are busy in looting, wt else can be expected.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 26, 2022 03:39pm
Very sad to learn from media reports that one Chinese man and two Chinese women have died in the blast. A high level inquiry should be initiated to arrest the master mind and the terrorist who was wearing Burqa and exploded.
Reply Recommend 0
waqar hameed
Apr 26, 2022 03:41pm
welcome back to 2009 - worst year of terror in pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Apr 26, 2022 03:50pm
Shehbaz busy planning Family Holiday in Saudi Arabia with Public expense, and Nation suffering!
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Apr 26, 2022 03:53pm
India.
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Apr 26, 2022 04:05pm
Karachi to Dadu...no safety to no medical assistance...its Wadera mess all over Sindh!
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Apr 26, 2022 04:07pm
Who no safety and security measure for the foreign teachers?
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Apr 26, 2022 04:35pm
This was expected with the change in the Govt in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SMD
Apr 26, 2022 04:37pm
Welcome to Purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Apr 26, 2022 04:39pm
Absolutely RAA is involved.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood Hussain
Apr 26, 2022 04:40pm
welcome Purana Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Apr 26, 2022 04:43pm
Part of the greater game to drive away Chinese investment from Pakistan. Planting a puppet government through US conspiracy was the first step.
Reply Recommend 0
Sidc
Apr 26, 2022 04:44pm
@Delta 1, Don’t bring politics in this tragedy.Used common sense why present government do this things. Throw hate and anger away.
Reply Recommend 0
FACT
Apr 26, 2022 04:45pm
Start an operation in Baluchistan. No other alternate
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Siddiq
Apr 26, 2022 04:47pm
Can we blame our security forces who are busy in DHA and making governments?
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Siddiq
Apr 26, 2022 04:47pm
Can we blame our security forces?
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Siddiq
Apr 26, 2022 04:48pm
Sad sad nd sad
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Hanif
Apr 26, 2022 04:49pm
Overseas Pakistani @ that is probably true but what Rangers and others who are running and controlling Karachi were doing?
Reply Recommend 0
Yash
Apr 26, 2022 04:50pm
@Overseas Pakistani , You need to go back to Pakistan to guard the western borders.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 26, 2022 04:50pm
Incompetency, cannot even provide fool-proof security to foreign nationals
Reply Recommend 0

