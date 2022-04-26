3 Chinese nationals among 4 dead in suicide attack at Karachi University

At least four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi's (KU) Confucius Institute, officials said on Tuesday.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar confirmed the death toll in a telephone call with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. A handout from the CM's office quoted the officer as saying that the blast took place at approximately 2:30pm.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed that three of the victims were Chinese nationals. They were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai and Khalid, the driver.

The spokesperson also identified two of the injured as Wang Yuqing and Hamid.

Earlier in the day, SSP East Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi had hinted that a "couple" of Chinese nationals, who were part of KU faculty, were among the deceased.

Television footage showed a white van in flames with plumes of smoke rising from its remains while the windows of nearby buildings were shattered. The van appeared to be turning towards the Confucius Institute, located next to the commerce department, when the incident took place.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official Raja Umar Khattab said that the suicide attack was carried out by a woman. Ball bearings were found at the site of the blast, he added.

He said the van was properly guarded as a Rangers team was escorting it which was why an improvised explosive device (IED) was not used instead.

Responding to a question, the CTD official said he did not believe a security lapse was the reason behind the attack since thousands of students were coming and going out of the university and checking each of them was a problem.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that it was unfortunate that teachers had been targeted. Speaking to the media, he said that four others had been injured, including a Chinese national, a private security guard and a Rangers personnel.

Memon said that a Rangers team was accompanying the Chinese nationals. Asked whether a threat had been issued prior to the attack, the senior officer said that there was "always a threat".

He said tight security arrangements were already in place at the varsity, adding that any lapses would be "revisited". "Give us time to look at the CCTV footage and interview witnesses," he said.

Speaking to the media earlier, DIG East Muqaddas Haider, said initial information showed the van was headed to the institute after leaving the hostel.

"The explosion took place at the van's right side at the [institute's] entrance. We are still establishing what type of explosion it was," Haider said, confirming that four people had been killed.

'Amazing teacher'

Mustajab Hussain, a 25-year-old student hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, was heartbroken over the death of one of his teachers.

Hussain, who has been studying at the institute for the past three years, said that two female faculty members were among the deceased while the third one was the director, based on the identities shared by the KU spokesperson. The director had just come around a month ago.

“Chen Sai was my teacher. Her class was at 2:30pm. She was an amazing teacher and very friendly. Whatever we found difficult, she would always explain very nicely. She was very young, in her early 20s," he said.

According to Hussain, the Chinese faculty members used to live at a guest house inside the KU premises. They were coming from the guest house to the institute when the explosion occurred at the gate.

Sindh CM visits Chinese consulate

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister paid a visit to the Chinese Consulate where he briefed Consul General Li Bijian about the blast.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah calls on Chinese Consul General Li Bijian. — Photo provided by author

Shah expressed grief over the death of the Chinese nationals, a statement issued by the CM's office said. The chief minister also assured the Chinese official that the incident would be fully investigated, the statement added.

"Those involved in the incident will be brought to justice. We value the services rendered by Chinese experts in the country and the province," Shah said.

"Some elements do not like the partnership between the two countries," he said, adding that the miscreants behind the incident would be dealt with an iron hand.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the blast in a telephone call with the Sindh chief minister. The premier assured Shah of the Centre's full help and cooperation in dealing with such incidents.

The prime minister also issued a statement on Twitter, saying that he was "deeply grieved" over the loss of precious lives and termed it a "heinous attack".

"My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice," he said.