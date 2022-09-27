DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 27, 2022

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

AFP Published September 27, 2022 Updated September 27, 2022 02:53pm
<p>US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari trade places to deliver remarks after their meeting at the State Department in Washington. — Reuters</p>

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari trade places to deliver remarks after their meeting at the State Department in Washington. — Reuters

<p>Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (C-R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C-L) meet at the US State Department. — Photo courtesy PPP Twitter</p>

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (C-R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C-L) meet at the US State Department. — Photo courtesy PPP Twitter

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called on Pakistan to seek debt relief from close partner China as floods devastate the country.

Blinken promised strong US support for Pakistan as it dries out from the floods, which have submerged one-third of the country, an area the size of the United Kingdom.

“We send a simple message. We are here for Pakistan, just as we were during past natural disasters, looking ahead to rebuild,” Blinken said after talks in Washington with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

“I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods,” Blinken said.

China is a key economic and political partner of Pakistan, pushing ahead with the $54 billion economic corridor that will build infrastructure and give Beijing an outlet to the Indian Ocean.

Washington, whose alliance with Islamabad has frayed, has repeatedly charged that China will reap the benefits while Pakistan will face unsustainable debt.

The warnings by the United States — which considers China its pre-eminent global competitor — have repeatedly been brushed aside by Pakistan.

Some 1,600 people — one-third of them children — have died in Pakistan’s floods and more than seven million have been displaced, amid fears that such severe disasters will become more common due to climate change.

The United States has committed $56 million in humanitarian aid and sent 17 planes full of supplies, with promises of long-term support.

Bilawal said that US President Joe Biden, who signed a landmark domestic climate package last month, also needed to look at “climate justice”. “It’s not only important that you ‘build back better’ here,” he said, using Biden’s campaign slogan.

“The opportunity of this crisis in Pakistan is that we must build back better — greener, more climate-resilient — back home as well,” he said.

“I believe that working together we can do this.”

Pakistan, despite being the fifth most populous country, contributes only about 0.8 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions blamed for climate change due to its state of development.

Lingering distrust on Afghanistan

The US relationship with Pakistan sharply deteriorated over the course of the two-decade war in Afghanistan.

“We have had our differences — that’s no secret,” Blinken said.

But he said Pakistan and the United States “have a shared stake in Afghanistan’s future”, including greater freedoms for women and girls, whose rights have again been heavily curtailed by the Taliban.

Blinken also encouraged Pakistan to respect freedom of religion and expression.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s five-month-old government has faced criticism for restrictions on the media since he replaced Imran Khan.

Blinken also called on Pakistan to pursue a “responsible relationship” with India.

Dialogue has been at a standstill between the historic rivals.

Immediately after meeting Bilawal, Blinken was hosting a dinner for India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, with whom he will hold talks on Tuesday.

The South Asian foreign ministers were not expected to meet in Washington.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak China Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (28)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Captain RIght
Sep 27, 2022 01:23pm
now this is called bulls eye!!
Reply Recommend 0
Atul
Sep 27, 2022 01:24pm
Being second largest economy of the world, China can easily write off few billion dollars for Pakistan. Afterall both countries are strong allies.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 27, 2022 01:27pm
In other words, go somewhere else. We can't help you! Now SS may have to even go and grovel before Putin, not just the Chinese. And another headphone incident to entertain us. And we know how displeased the US was when IK was in Moscow, meeting with Putin while Putin had already started the invasion of Ukraine. Who knows? When SS lands in Moscow, Putin might also invade Montenegro, Moldova??
Reply Recommend 0
Manika
Sep 27, 2022 01:31pm
Haaa nice proposal but first the US led WB debt trap, these corrupt non elected American imposed imported Pakistani govt got to go. Most of them are criminals including criminal Zardari Jr, ask him about Sindh. American government officials are well aware of what is happening in Pakistan. This must end, in this day age toppling government for American benefits will never be tolerated by masses who can get their information from social media not puppet tv channels most of them atleast.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 27, 2022 01:34pm
This is one of the items in the 'do more' list.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Sep 27, 2022 01:36pm
US Does not understand China’s friendship with Pakistan. It is based on mutual trust and respect
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Sep 27, 2022 01:37pm
“Immediately after holding a meeting with Bilawal, Blinken was hosting a dinner for India’s FM.” No dinner for Bilawal?
Reply Recommend 0
Vivaldi
Sep 27, 2022 01:50pm
Will Pak listen?
Reply Recommend 0
AT
Sep 27, 2022 01:52pm
US doesn't want its aid to Pakistan used to pay down the dedt owed to China. And for that matter same is true for IMF funds.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Sep 27, 2022 01:54pm
China will never write off even a penny...forget about millions. Even if they write off they will take away Gwadar for 100 years
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 27, 2022 01:55pm
Was not this demand obvious?
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Sep 27, 2022 01:57pm
What about IMF debt?
Reply Recommend 0
Zezo
Sep 27, 2022 02:03pm
The US itself has gone bankrupt Why don't they see that!?!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Sep 27, 2022 02:04pm
Mr. Blinken knows how to embarrass China.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Sep 27, 2022 02:08pm
Never trust America
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Sep 27, 2022 02:08pm
We trust China more
Reply Recommend 0
TruthAlwaysWins
Sep 27, 2022 02:09pm
Its a fair ask. Big and Iron brother should do all to help
Reply Recommend 0
Kim Jong un
Sep 27, 2022 02:11pm
Hope China will declare all the loan to Pakistan as donation for the sake of friendship
Reply Recommend 0
Mojo
Sep 27, 2022 02:12pm
Go back to Iron brother
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Sep 27, 2022 02:26pm
Very promising!
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Sep 27, 2022 02:27pm
Bilawal stands besides him as his little school student! This is the state of affairs for the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Sep 27, 2022 02:29pm
USA are nightmarishly over-obsessed with the well-dug-in powerful China.
Reply Recommend 0
Mayank Seth
Sep 27, 2022 02:30pm
This is a hilarious response by US
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Sep 27, 2022 02:30pm
Looks for somewhere else. What about China?
Reply Recommend 0
Nafis
Sep 27, 2022 02:38pm
US can topple govt but cannot help?
Reply Recommend 0
Cye
Sep 27, 2022 02:50pm
Y worry about China? What can u do you help us?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 27, 2022 02:51pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
LK
Sep 27, 2022 03:03pm
Valid point. Where is iron brother?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Noon leaks
Updated 27 Sep, 2022

Noon leaks

PMO audio leaks are a national security emergency that ought to be investigated at the highest level.
Cipher probe offer
27 Sep, 2022

Cipher probe offer

CONSIDERING the toxic political polarisation in the country, former prime minister Imran Khan’s suggestion that ...
Delaying Doha plans
27 Sep, 2022

Delaying Doha plans

WHEN Doha announced its intention to spend $3bn in different commercial and investment sectors of Pakistan around a...
Debt deferment
Updated 26 Sep, 2022

Debt deferment

Pakistan’s dollar funding needs for next 5 years have never been so large and world’s appetite to hold its hands never so poor.
Dengue concerns
26 Sep, 2022

Dengue concerns

AS weather conditions change in Pakistan, the threat of dengue looms large over the land. According to a warning...
Relic of colonialism
26 Sep, 2022

Relic of colonialism

THE law on sedition, one of several holdovers of colonial times, is among the most handy instruments for controlling...