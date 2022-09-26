DAWN.COM Logo

Imran hits back at Bilawal over remarks about appointments

Ikram Junaidi | Mohammad Ashfaq Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 08:12am
PTI chief Imran Khan addresses a rally in Karak on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
PESHAWAR / ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has said he does not believe in appointing his favourites as the army chief, ISI director general, NAB chairman and IGP, adding such app­ointments should be made on merit with ‘hardworking people’ being selected.

The PTI chairman expre­ssed these views in reference to Foreign Minister Bil­awal Bhutto-Zardari’s rec­ent interview in which the latter alleged that Mr Khan wanted to reverse democracy and bring his own army and ISI chiefs.

While addressing a public rally in Karak on Sunday, Mr Khan alleged the PPP chairman and his father Asif Ali Zardari had no knowledge of merit. If they had, they would have appointed former leader of house in the Senate Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, who is a highly educated politician, as foreign minister, he remarked.

“No institution can be put on track to development until its head is appointed on merit while both the PPP and PML-N leaderships had never appointed heads of the institutions on merit,” Mr Khan said. Both these families, rather dynasties, have looted Pakistan in the past 30 years and parked that money in foreign banks, he added.

During these three decades, Mr Khan said, China, Malaysia and Indonesia became richer due to their constant struggle to increase exports. “Without increasing export, a country cannot become financially stable,” he explained to the crowd.

However, the cricketer-turned-politician assured the people that the corrupt leaders would not be allowed to siphon off the nation’s wealth from the country into their bank accounts, as he would take all three wickets — Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman — in the elections.

Ridiculing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Mr Khan called him ‘boot polisher’ and jeered: “Whenever he sees a boot, he starts polishing it. The much the boot is bigger, the better polisher he becomes.”

He then criticised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for getting his son, Asad Mehmood, appointed as federal Minister for Communications instead of helping him in getting the portfolio of religious affairs. Mr Khan alleged this did not happen, because there were better opportunities in the communication ministry to make money.

Reiterating his oft-repeated stance about a foreign conspiracy behind change of government this year, Mr Khan said 60 per cent members of the incumbent federal cabinet were facing corruption cases and were on bail. The rulers imposed on the nation had huge money in foreign banks and foreign properties, he said, adding that this was the reason they could not resist pressure from such powers and became suitable for them. Lending strength to his claim, Mr Khan said the PPP and PML-N leadership between 2008 and 2018 did not utter a single word against the 400 drone attacks despite the killing of the people of their own country in these attacks.

Imran sets up advisory council

Meanwhile, the PTI chief constituted ‘Chairman’s Advisory Council’, with Advocate Hamid Khan to act as its chairman, to render advice to the former prime minister on various issues of importance and relevance.

According to a party notification available with Dawn, the 10-member council comprises Raoof Hasan, Najeeb Haroon, Arshad Dad, Jamal Ansari, Khalid Masood, Saleem Jan, Yakub Azhar, Tasneem Noorani, Bakhtiar Kasuri besides chairman Hamid Khan.

The council would meet on Thursday (Sept 29) in Islamabad to discuss its future strategy, Hamid Khan told Dawn.

PTI’s internal structure

The council chairman, who is a founding member of the party, believed that although Mr Khan had become the country’s most popular leader, PTI’s internal structure had become weak.

He said most council members were party’s founding members or were with it for at least 20 years. “There is also former secretary general of the party Arshad Dad and two former provincial presidents [in the council], so I believe that we will be able to make a plan and it will be shared with party chairman Imran Khan,” he said.

Asked what kind of issues were on his mind, the advisory council chairman said: “The internal structure of the party is not very strong and we will devise a strategy regarding it.” He explained that the former premier and party chairman had become the country’s most popular leader, but there were issues in PTI’s internal structure.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2022

Justice
Sep 26, 2022 08:16am
IK's strategy - Blame others and take no responsibility for his poor performance for 3.5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Sep 26, 2022 08:16am
Chicken heart Niazi has no dignity fighting with a kid 1/3 of his age. What a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 26, 2022 08:18am
By the same token - does IK have all qualifications to become a PM? Why does he think he is qualified for that job?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 26, 2022 08:21am
If Imran Khan does not want to appoint his favourite army general as army chief then why he is raising hue and cry that Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari should not appoint army chief now and let this matter be taken by next incoming govt after general elections are held Imran Khan is sure that his party PTI will win next general election and after becoming second time prime minister he will appoint new army chief who is in the good books of Imran Khan for years for remaining faithful to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 26, 2022 08:21am
IK is a drowning man what is going to happen next, writing is on the wall
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 26, 2022 08:29am
He is right. Usman Buzdar was the most meritorious administrator in Punjab. In his 4 years (almost) of rule, Pakistan became the top exporter of the world. His children are carefully kept out of power and politics, even out of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 26, 2022 08:31am
Oxford -vs- Oxford !
Reply Recommend 0
Abin
Sep 26, 2022 08:35am
I pray that we will soon be rid of these unqualified unlawful specimens of dynastic oppression imposed upon the poor people of Pakistan (ppp)
Reply Recommend 0
Awt
Sep 26, 2022 08:37am
Yes , ppp leadership will take lessons from a certified failure,
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Sep 26, 2022 08:38am
People of this country unfortunately have no idea that what IK is saying is spot on. The mafias are only self interested they have zero interest with the people of this country otherwise in the last 30 40 years they would have changed the direction of the country. Instead of tangible development with focus on exports Pakistan has detorirated. Remember, just making roads & starting bus services will not change the fate of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 26, 2022 08:38am
@Justice, where are your statistics of comparison? You must be a lover of Pakistan’s looters.
Reply Recommend 0
qasim
Sep 26, 2022 08:40am
Bhutto dynasty and Sharif dynasty will end Pakistan. These are the same people who are now bringing someone like Ishaq Dar to run the country
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Sep 26, 2022 09:37am
@qasim, they have been around for over thirty years and they did loot the country but Pakistan survived, but the damage this Niazi the II is doing to this country is far worse. And he himself is just as big a thief as them.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 26, 2022 09:38am
@qasim, he is better than any one pti had in 3.8 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 26, 2022 09:40am
of course IK will hit out but whatever he hits with will ricochet back at him
Reply Recommend 0

