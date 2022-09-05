DAWN.COM Logo

'Nefarious agenda': Coalition govt slams Imran for 'putting blots' on army chief's appointment

Dawn.com Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 06:16pm
<p>This combination photo shows PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. — DawnNewsTV/AP/File</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other coalition leaders on Monday castigated PTI chief Imran Khan for levelling “poisonous allegations” against the armed forces and “putting blots” on the appointment of the new army chief.

Their comments come a day after Imran, at a rally in Faisalabad, alleged that the PPP and PML-N were opposing fresh elections, because they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their choice” in November to save their skin in corruption cases.

“They want to bring their own army chief…they are afraid that if a strong and patriotic army chief is appointed then he would ask them about the looted wealth,” the former prime minister said.

“They are sitting [in the government] because they want to bring in an army chief of their choice through joint efforts,” Imran claimed, adding that the army chief should be “appointed on merit…whoever is on the top of the merit list should be appointed” to head the institution.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was appointed in 2016, is set to retire in the last week of November. The army chief’s appointment is meant to be for three years, but Gen Bajwa was given an additional three-year term in 2019 after a bit of political drama.

Responding to the PTI chief’s statements, PM Shehbaz, in a tweet today, said that Imran’s “despicable utterances to malign institutions” were touching new levels every day.

“He is now indulging in direct mud-slinging & poisonous allegations against Armed Forces & its leadership,” he said, adding that Imran’s “nefarious agenda” was aimed at disrupting and undermining Pakistan.

In a statement on Twitter, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the nation was now aware of the person spreading chaos in the country. “Today, everyone knows [who is the] man and the beast.

“This man is determined to weaken the country, but we won’t let that happen,” he alleged, vowing that the government won’t let the state institutions and generals fall prey to Imran’s “lust”.

The former president also criticised the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for not “actively participating in the flood activities”, saying that everywhere only the federal government could be seen.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Imran had proven time and again to be “an unguided missile for the country”.

In a statement, he said that targeting senior officials and handing out “certificates of patriotism and traitors” to the members of different institutions were the “hallmarks of this anarchist”.

The foreign minister alleged that the PTI chairman was attempting to destabilise the country by inciting “chaos and anarchy”. “However, the patriotic forces of Pakistan won’t allow him to succeed in his nefarious designs,” Bilawal said.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz called for an end to treating Imran like a political leader.

“He has been launched and funded to wreck and ruin Pakistan, and plunge the nation into [the] pits of misery and despair. He has waged a war on our country by attacking its stability, economy, society, media and now its armed forces,” she said.

She added that the country would continue to go downhill if the PTI chief was not “declared and dealt with as a double-dealer by all the stakeholders, including [the] judiciary”.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal tweeted that amid the catastrophic floods, the PTI chairman had resorted to polluting the political space.

“Imran Niazi continues to pollute the political space and push the country towards extreme polarisation and putting blots on all state institutions including the appointment of new COAS? What is his end game? More anarchy & chaos?”

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change and PPP leader Sherry Rehman alleged that Imran was spreading hatred against the security agencies without realising it.

“Those who violated the Constitution and plotted against the interests of the country are now calling the Bhutto and Zardari family traitors,” she tweeted.

“Now this ‘ladla’ is accusing PPP and the PML-N of taking concessions by installing their favourite army chief. He [Imran] is giving treason certificates to us by making institutions controversial.”

Rehman added that Imran could not prove any of the cases lodged against the coalition government even after keeping the opponents in jail for two years.

More than 33 million people, the minister went on, had been affected by the floods while millions were rendered homeless. “Many towns and villages have been submerged but one man is still calling for elections. Is this person’s ego and politics bigger than people’s lives?” she added.

From London, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said that Imran was bent on making the army chief’s appointment political. “Will this person decide which chief is a patriot and which one is not?” he asked.

Legal actions in the offing against Imran: minister

In a press conference later in the day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also lashed out at Imran for questioning the process of the appointment of the army chief, saying the PTI chief’s statement was tantamount to disrespect for armed forces whose personnel had been rendering sacrifices for the country for years.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

He said it was not the army’s work to provide protection to political leaders. “Their only work as per the Constitution is to give security to borders and the country. It is not their oath or commitment to shelter any political leader and if they do so, it will be a deviation from their oath,” he added.

The minister said some legal actions were in the offing against Imran, adding a few of them had been initiated.

In response to a question, Asif said it was the prime minister’s prerogative [ to appoint COAS] and he will consult the government. “But more importantly, the advice from the army chief and the Pakistan Army will be the top priority.”

To another query, the minister said he “prays” that the army should stay away from politics. I hope and wish that their role remains non-political so other institutions could progress further, he added.

Army chief’s appointment

The next army chief’s appointment is at times mentioned as one of the major subplots in the ongoing political crisis engulfing the country.

Last month, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader — a member of the federal cabinet — hinted in background discussions that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could initiate discussions on the appointment by the end of August, and pos­s­ibly take a decision by mid-September.

The general perception is that he will consult his allies in the ruling coalition before making a final call. A source in the Pakistan Peoples Party, however, suggested that the party may not want to get involved as it is the prime minister’s prerogative to make the decision.

According to Article 243(3) of the Constitution, the president appoints the services chiefs on the recommendation of the prime minister.

Schedule V-A of the Rules of Business, which elaborates the cases to be presented to the prime minister for his approval, states that: “[…] the appointment of, and above the rank of, lieutenant-general in the army and equivalent ranks in the other Defence Services will be made by the prime minister in consultation with the president.”

The manner in which this process plays out, however, is less clearly defined in the rule books. Nor have any specific criteria been laid down for consideration for elevation, except for the vague condition that the general chosen to lead the army should have commanded a corps.

The tradition is that General Headquarters (GHQ) sends a list of the four to five senior-most lieutenant-generals, along with their personnel files, to the Ministry of Defence, which then forwards them to the prime minister to pick the officer he finds best suited to the role.

Theoretically, the defence ministry can vet the names before presenting them to the prime minister, but that does not usually happen and the ministry acts merely as a post office.

The credentials of the generals are then deliberated either at Prime Minister’s Office or in the cabinet. The matter comes down to the prime minister’s ‘informal consultation’ with the outgoing army chief, his own perceptions and his discussions with his closest advisors.

Ahmad
Sep 05, 2022 12:53pm
He has said nothing wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Sep 05, 2022 12:53pm
Zardari, Shehbaz and Imran each wants their own guy in Pindi. Three generals are competing for the Emperor's chair.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Sep 05, 2022 12:55pm
Coordinated lies by these looters and crooks.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Iftikhar
Sep 05, 2022 12:55pm
Imran Khan is 100 percent correct. Army chief appointment should be based on Seniority and strict merit.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Sep 05, 2022 12:56pm
Thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 05, 2022 01:09pm
What IK was saying is right
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 05, 2022 01:09pm
It was ok for everyone in PDM to criticise the army when it suited them. It was ok to call him selected, selected by who?
Reply Recommend 0
Concerns
Sep 05, 2022 01:10pm
Mr. Government, why is the said criminal not yet arrested and tried for the pending case including the new one which you have taken twitter for????
Reply Recommend 0
Aaqib
Sep 05, 2022 01:15pm
Brought to you by, “Most corrupt duo in the world” !
Reply Recommend 0
Muzzamil
Sep 05, 2022 01:15pm
You both did throw brick at army before. People wont forget
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 05, 2022 01:21pm
Appointment of new army chief is none of the concern of Imran Khan as he has been ousted from government between the night of April 9-10, 2022 disgracefully. Since Imran Khan is not in the government it is none of his concern at all as who will be appointed as new army chief among the senior most army officers If some one among the senior army officers is favorite of Imran Khan then he should spell out his name, otherwise, keep his mouth shut, instead of creating confusion among army officers.
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Sep 05, 2022 01:22pm
dont we all already know this
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 05, 2022 01:24pm
Please forgive this guy, this talk is basically withdrawal symptom!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 05, 2022 01:26pm
Signs and symptoms of withdrawal. With so much inflation, prices of everything has gone high.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Sep 05, 2022 01:27pm
There is nothing wrong in saying the army chief should be selected on merit. I dont know what is all the fuss about.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK
Sep 05, 2022 01:31pm
The cartel that is PDM, is controlling everything including the narrative and the media
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Sep 05, 2022 01:33pm
IK has the courage to speak the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 05, 2022 01:36pm
IK said nothing wrong. This further proves that this current so called PDM government was selected and imposed on us by the neutrals. The nation stands with IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 05, 2022 01:36pm
Kaptaan is right
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 05, 2022 01:38pm
Is Imran Khan legally and constitutionally Sadiq and Ameen, after Gogi affair, Tashakhanna scandal and 35 cases of foreign funding accounts?
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Sep 05, 2022 01:45pm
Funny how these people come with such allegations when PDM leaders were saying worse thing about our army and judges just few years back
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Sep 05, 2022 01:53pm
IK said the truth. Why is the PDM government denying it?
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Sep 05, 2022 01:58pm
IK is the voice of people. And people want what IK wants.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif ur Rahman
Sep 05, 2022 02:16pm
A country which elects Zardari to be president and Shahbaz as Prime minister is in chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Sep 05, 2022 02:18pm
Imran supporters are in for a very rude awakening- their dream is likely to come true.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 05, 2022 02:29pm
It’s about time the neutrals take the right side and rid this country of the looters even if they exist within their organisation - Pak people have had enough of this circus
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 05, 2022 02:37pm
Two most corrupt uglies on earth. Firaon and Qaroon.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Sep 05, 2022 02:51pm
Why doesn't he takes a break, he badly needs one? might help him to think before he opens his mouth.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Sep 05, 2022 02:58pm
Imran niazi is a big liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 05, 2022 03:05pm
The forty thieves are ‘white’ and Ali Baba is ‘black.’
Reply Recommend 0
zahi
Sep 05, 2022 03:06pm
All he said is 'Looters' Return public money
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 05, 2022 03:06pm
The fourteen are ‘white’ and Imran Khan is ‘black.’
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 05, 2022 03:10pm
Get a fresh mandate from the people, then sermon your piety.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 05, 2022 03:11pm
I am with Imran Khan, until a better man comes along. Simple!
Reply Recommend 0
nasir uddin
Sep 05, 2022 03:17pm
His connotations are absolutely right.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Shah
Sep 05, 2022 03:22pm
They should be all ashamed of themselves as they have stated this previously.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 05, 2022 03:29pm
One can ask any Pakistani and get the similar sort of opinion what Imran Khan have said. Does sedition apply to all Pakistani citizens?
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 05, 2022 03:29pm
@Mega Dehati, But Pindi guy wanted to have his own guy in Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 05, 2022 03:30pm
Does this apply to the leaders of mobster who attacked the Supreme Court ?
Reply Recommend 0
Jughnoo
Sep 05, 2022 03:38pm
What about Imran Khan is not afraid to say the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Sep 05, 2022 03:41pm
You looters have littered this nation for decades and are a curse that needs to be removed.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Sep 05, 2022 03:45pm
IK has created Chaos nothing else- True
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Sep 05, 2022 03:52pm
IMran has said nothing wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Sep 05, 2022 06:52pm
These two criminals on bail has no importance!
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Sep 05, 2022 07:01pm
Country with an army or army with a country?
Reply Recommend 0
Naved
Sep 05, 2022 07:21pm
Look who is talking the corrupt rulers who did the same thing couple of months ago. What a hypocrisy?
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Sep 05, 2022 07:21pm
Zardari minds?
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad
Sep 05, 2022 07:22pm
When ISPR said Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics, so please Khan put them away from politic too. Please don't follow the path of ppp pmln
Reply Recommend 0

