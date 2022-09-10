DAWN.COM Logo

LHC asked to cancel bail of wanted man in stolen Bentley case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 10, 2022 Updated September 10, 2022 08:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday reser­ved its verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Customs, Karachi, seeking the cancellation of an interim pre-arrest bail of a man said to be involved in the illegal registration of a luxury car, stolen from London and smuggled to Karachi.

Pakistan Customs, in its petition, urged the court to cancel the bail granted to suspect Naveed Yamin so that law could take its course. The suspect had earlier got the pre-arrest bail from a sessions court of Hyderabad, the counsel for Pakistan Customs said.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi reserved judgement on the petition.

Last week, customs officials had recovered a Bentley Mulsanne from a house in Karachi’s Defence area. They said the car was stolen from London and later smuggled to Karachi, where it was illegally registered with the Sindh excise and taxation department.

The customs department registered an FIR and also arrested the suspects, including ‘owner’ Jamil Shafi, and Naveed Bilawani. During initial investigation, Bilawani told customs officials that he had only helped broker a deal between buyer Shafi and papers and payment guarantor Naveed Yamin.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2022

Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Sep 10, 2022 08:28am
What it got to do with LHC, vehicle was stolen from London found in Karachi. What kind or type of justice system we have in pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Sep 10, 2022 09:03am
Zardari clan ruined Sindh . Please shift the case to Islamabad .
Reply Recommend 0

