LHC asked to cancel bail of wanted man in stolen Bentley case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday reser­ved its verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Customs, Karachi, seeking the cancellation of an interim pre-arrest bail of a man said to be involved in the illegal registration of a luxury car, stolen from London and smuggled to Karachi.

Pakistan Customs, in its petition, urged the court to cancel the bail granted to suspect Naveed Yamin so that law could take its course. The suspect had earlier got the pre-arrest bail from a sessions court of Hyderabad, the counsel for Pakistan Customs said.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi reserved judgement on the petition.

Last week, customs officials had recovered a Bentley Mulsanne from a house in Karachi’s Defence area. They said the car was stolen from London and later smuggled to Karachi, where it was illegally registered with the Sindh excise and taxation department.

The customs department registered an FIR and also arrested the suspects, including ‘owner’ Jamil Shafi, and Naveed Bilawani. During initial investigation, Bilawani told customs officials that he had only helped broker a deal between buyer Shafi and papers and payment guarantor Naveed Yamin.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2022