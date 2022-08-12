DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 12, 2022

Interior ministry cancels NOC of ARY News

Shakeel Qarar | Dawn.com Published August 12, 2022 Updated August 12, 2022 10:16pm

The Ministry of Interior has cancelled the no-objection certificate (NOC) of ARY Communications Private Ltd, citing "adverse reports from agencies" as the reason behind the decision, it emerged on Friday.

The notification issued by the ministry, dated August 11, to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) reads: "The NOC issued in favour of M/S ARY Communications Private (Ltd). is cancelled with immediate effect and until further orders on the basis of adverse reports from agencies."

Reporting on the development, ARY News' English website called the cancellation by "the coalition government led by PML-N" an "economic murder of more than 4,000 media workers associated with the news channel". The report also called it a "a new move against the journalist fraternity", saying this was done without any notice.

"The channel’s administration condemned the suspension of its transmissions, saying the network is being victimised by the federal government," it added.

The decision from the Interior Ministry comes two days after the Sindh High Court directed Pemra and cable operators to immediately restore the transmission of ARY News, which had been suspended on orders of the government.

ARY News embroiled into a controversy after PTI leader Shahbaz Gill uttered "seditious remarks" against the Pakistan Army while talking to the TV channel earlier this week. Later on Tuesday, he was taken into custody at Banigala Chowk in the capital.

Gill was subsequently booked on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions.

The ARY report published today also highlighted that the channel had issued a clarification that Gill’s statement was his personal opinion and had nothing to do with the channel’s policy.

Hours after Gill's arrest, Pemra had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing his controversial remarks, which the authority described as "highly hateful and seditious" and tantamount to inciting the "armed forces towards revolt".

Politicians, journalists condemn govt action

Meanwhile, politicians and journalists denounced the government's move to revoke the license of the channel.

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar expressed concern, saying "using state power arbitrarily will backfire".

"Effects of law of diminishing returns already becoming apparent," he tweeted.

Senior journalist Talat Hussain called it "serious business", saying the decision could be challenged in the court.

TV journalist Imran Riaz Khan alleged ARY news was "continuously under attack".

Columnist Shama Junejo termed the move an "insane step".

Senior PTI leader Asad Umar said "the tide of history cannot be stopped by coercive illegal measures."

PTI leader and former state minister Farrukh Habib also strongly condemned the cancellation of the channel's license and said the government was "harming" the country by taking such coercive measures.

Syed Ghazanfar
Aug 12, 2022 09:29pm
Shameful act by the concerned Ministry. Surely it will be restored soon.
SkyHawk
Aug 12, 2022 09:35pm
Corrupt Zardari and Sharif mafia suppressing the truth using cheapest tactics.
Amin
Aug 12, 2022 09:39pm
Shame shame shame
Dr. Malik
Aug 12, 2022 09:46pm
should have happened muchh soooner, i think its too late noww
Ismail
Aug 12, 2022 09:48pm
Now officially no-one is allowed to talk against PDM and neutrals, listen sweet melody on all news channels.
Ahsan Gul
Aug 12, 2022 09:48pm
That’s no freedom of media and information. Bad than Afghanistan. PDM has to go. Corrupt politicians are running our country.
Tayyab
Aug 12, 2022 09:49pm
Fascist Govt
Jokhio
Aug 12, 2022 09:49pm
Will the CJ open court tonight?
F Nawaz
Aug 12, 2022 09:52pm
Another stupidity which will be overturned.
ahsan7979
Aug 12, 2022 09:57pm
Where is the freedom of media?
Atta
Aug 12, 2022 09:57pm
This is the best news. Freedom of speech have to have a limit
Khalil
Aug 12, 2022 10:04pm
Darkness of Democracy in Pakistan
Multani
Aug 12, 2022 10:05pm
When PTI did similar things all was fine, why complain now when it is on receiving end.
bhaRAT©
Aug 12, 2022 10:06pm
@Dr. Malik, Fascist.
Yousuf
Aug 12, 2022 10:10pm
It is high time to send this imported government back to pavilion and call new elections. People are fed up of this regime.
amir
Aug 12, 2022 10:12pm
sending the wrong message to international communities that businesses are not safe. on whim of any person in government they can shut down their business.
Ahsan Gul
Aug 12, 2022 10:14pm
Not a freedom of media. Pakistan is running by illiterate and incompetent people.
Salman
Aug 12, 2022 10:21pm
@Atta , yes, the limit is not to criticise PDM.
F
Aug 12, 2022 10:28pm
This is not neutrality. Calling the wrong as wrong and right as right is neutrality. Person, party nothing should be considered.
Asim
Aug 12, 2022 10:34pm
Who tried to issue peca ordinance! Pti and its media partners are now tasting own medicine
Ali
Aug 12, 2022 10:36pm
Good riddance
A shah
Aug 12, 2022 10:38pm
This is what a dictatorship looks like
Syed Hassan
Aug 12, 2022 10:44pm
Shame!
H. Khan
Aug 12, 2022 10:44pm
Fascist move. Condemnable.
Taha
Aug 12, 2022 10:46pm
Desperate attempts. PDM is hanging on by a thread.
Anwar Saleem
Aug 12, 2022 10:47pm
Good step
Citizen
Aug 12, 2022 10:59pm
Everybody know behind scene who are
