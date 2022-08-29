DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 29, 2022

Affected population may rise above 33m, Sherry fears

Jamal Shahid Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 08:25am
In this file photo, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman addresses a press conference. —Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan
In this file photo, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman addresses a press conference. —Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday warned that the number of population affected by floods may rise from 33 million as the length and breadth of the country continued to reel from the destruction caused by torrential rains and deluge.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said the government, supported by the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies, is leading the humanitarian action.

Talking about the destruction, she said that as many as 1,033 people have lost their lives and more than 1,500 are injured.

“Kabul River is still at ‘very high flood level’ at Nowshera as more than 300,000 cusecs of water was crossing the river,” she said, adding that with 500,000 cusecs, water levels in River Indus at Taunsa, Sukkur and Chashma are at ‘high flood level’.

Calling the catastrophe ‘a perfect storm’, the minister added that as relentless rains battered the southern parts of the country, the floods in the Indus river ravaged the northern areas, Ms Rehman said.

Compensation for victims

The minister said that the economic affairs division and other ministries were working around the clock with about 35 multilateral and bilateral donors to assess needs and bridge gaps in relief efforts.

“Benazir Income Support Program had started rolling out Rs25,000 [for each affected family]. The relief tranches amount to Rs35 billion for the most vulnerable.”

Ms Rehman said the government is providing Rs1 million compensation to the next of kin who died and Rs 250,000 to the injured.

Rs 500,000 is being provided for fully destroyed houses and Rs 250,000 for partially destroyed houses, she added.

Briefing on the relief efforts, she said, as the rain has abated in some areas, the National Disaster Management Authority and Pakistan Army have amped up rescue efforts.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2022

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zelfour ali
Aug 29, 2022 08:33am
She knows all the latest figures.. but can't explain why her government/party haven't built no dams in the last 40 years in sindh province.. shame on you
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 29, 2022 08:39am
She gets info before incident ,,, amazing
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Aug 29, 2022 08:42am
What is your Sind GOV doing ?
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 29, 2022 09:34am
So what is the plan to help 33 million people?
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 29, 2022 09:37am
Nadra record required to ascertain who exactly received cash assistance, we can’t trust these ppp criminals!
Reply Recommend 0
Ike
Aug 29, 2022 09:39am
The more you cry the more you get . Nothing changes for the poor. They continue to suffer while others are singing in the rain.
Reply Recommend 0
Mm
Aug 29, 2022 10:30am
Lets hope all donations actually do reach the affectees
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 29, 2022 10:59am
She has not even bothered to go out and meet flood victims. A real disappointment.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...
Cornering Miftah
28 Aug, 2022

Cornering Miftah

JUST when the IMF is about to take a final decision on the release of much-needed funds to shore up Pakistan’s...
Relief efforts
Updated 28 Aug, 2022

Relief efforts

HARROWING videos on social media of people, homes and commercial establishments being swept away by raging...
Promoting sports
28 Aug, 2022

Promoting sports

IT is a case of in with the old and out with the new — a decision widely hailed by Pakistan’s sports fraternity....