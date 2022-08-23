DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2022

All schools to remain closed till Thursday as Sindh braces for new spell of monsoon rains this week

Dawn.com Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 09:52pm
<p>A patch on Karachi’s University Road can be seen as flooded after rain on July 11. — Photo by Azhar Khan</p>

A patch on Karachi’s University Road can be seen as flooded after rain on July 11. — Photo by Azhar Khan

The Sindh education department on Tuesday announced that all private and government schools and colleges in the province will remain closed on Wednesday (August 24) and Thursday (August 25) as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted more monsoon rains across the country.

In a statement, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali said that the decision had been taken due to a rain emergency in the province.

The development comes after the PMD, in its latest advisory today, forecast more rains across the country as a well-marked low-pressure area (LPA) located over India’s east Rajasthan (India) is expected to move northwest and approach Sindh tonight.

The Met office has warned that the strong weather system was penetrating monsoon currents in the southern and upper parts of Pakistan.

It said that additional rain-wind/thundershowers — with scattered heavy to very heavy falls — are expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan from Tuesday to Friday with occasional gaps.

“Rain-wind/thundershowers — with isolated heavy falls— are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from tonight to Friday with occasional gaps.”

Regarding the possible impact of the new system, the PMD said, heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on Wednesday and Thursday.

Furthermore, flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, local nullahs of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from Wednesday to Friday.

The department added that rainfall may also trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamer, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

It further advised travellers and tourists to remain cautious during the period.

Bilawal urges nation to prioritise helping flood victims over ‘political drama’

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the nation to prioritise assistance of flood-affected victims across the country instead of the “everyday political dramas”.

The PPP leader made these remarks a day after the Sindh government declared 23 districts of the province calamity-hit after torrential rains wreaked havoc causing heavy loss of human life, livestock, and destruction of thousands of mud-thatched houses, roads and bridges.

Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Dadu, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot and Jacobabad were among the areas that had been declared disaster-hit.

Talking to the media in Qambar Shahdadkot today, Bilawal requested people to dispatch relief goods to flood-hit areas of Sindh, saying that the spell of rain in Sindh has lasted over a month leading to immense devastation.

“We have requested the government to provide relief to rain-hit people through the Benazir Income Support Programme.”

The PPP co-chairman highlighted that the people who had been injured during the rain would be compensated by the provincial government but rain affectees could only be assisted through the BISP.

Bilawal acknowledged that the civil administration of the province had fewer resources in comparison to the requirements. “There is a huge demand and supply gap. We don’t have tents as per our requirement.

“But we have to tackle this situation even if our resources are meagre,” he vowed.

The minister added that the administration and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have appealed to the army for help. “The CM may also request the navy to assist the civil administration in helping people.”

Bilawal regretted that not a single piece of land had been spared by monsoon rains, raising concerns over difficulties faced by the administration in reaching out to all affected areas.

Country’s biggest problem rain, not Gill’s arrest: Sherry

Separately, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, in a tweet today, said that the biggest problem of the country today was rain and not PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.

She revealed that “Padidan and Karachi recorded the highest rainfall in 30 years” from June to August 22.

“The Ministry of Climate Change had warned the federal and provincial governments regarding heavy monsoon rains,” she said. “We have to use all resources to help and assist the flood victims. All provinces need more resources to deal with flood disasters.”

Rehman criticised the Punjab government, saying that it was preoccupied with PTI leaders Imran Khan and Gill while hundreds of thousands of people were waiting for relief, adding that the residents of south Punjab were looking towards the provincial government.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (39)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 23, 2022 07:27pm
Really? You mobilize now?
Reply Recommend 0
Sarai Alamgir
Aug 23, 2022 07:30pm
Look whose talking, good to see him finally in Pakistan. As I have said, the current PPP is a curse on Sindh and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Aug 23, 2022 07:30pm
BZ and Sherry and other members of PP should set an example by being the first ones to donate for the flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 23, 2022 07:32pm
Bring the looted wealth back and help the poor. No need for photo op
Reply Recommend 0
Shaan
Aug 23, 2022 07:40pm
They are correct but one wonders if these sentiments would still be there if it was a PPP Chief of staff
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Aug 23, 2022 07:44pm
PPP are in sindh govt. they should help these people rather than asking people to help them. People have always and will help but it’s the govt responsibility ( rather than busy in corruption)
Reply Recommend 0
Logical
Aug 23, 2022 07:45pm
There's no shame in these shameless people, asking the people not to partake in the political drama that these goons have created themselves, if you can't help the people whose votes gave you power what good can you bring to others?
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Aug 23, 2022 07:46pm
Zardari wants more
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 23, 2022 07:51pm
Look who is talking. The people who are responsible for this mess are preaching others. Shameless is the word.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 23, 2022 07:51pm
Good statement. Let's start with the Zardari and Sharif family, they are loaded with looted money, they should be able to afford helping the poor, after all it was their money.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khan USA
Aug 23, 2022 07:52pm
Bring back your looted money back to Pakistan and assist flood victims in your province.
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
Aug 23, 2022 07:55pm
Reduce government rediculess expenses and contribute from this saving to support effected people
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 23, 2022 08:00pm
Bilawal has nothing to do in politics. He needs to step down.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 23, 2022 08:01pm
Trust is broken in Pakistan. When government say something even good nobody has any trust. Maybe martial law is way forward.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 23, 2022 08:01pm
Bring back your fathers stolen money & use that as relief
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Aug 23, 2022 08:04pm
Well said
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 23, 2022 08:05pm
Incompetent and useless! If PPP honestly serve Karachi it will have a positive impact to entire Pakistan. Use your resources to improve lives in sindh. Don't use these resources to bring destruction to bring destruction for the people.
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Aug 23, 2022 08:06pm
So says a guy that has spent most of his time on holidays since becoming Foreign Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Daily Reader
Aug 23, 2022 08:06pm
PPP is totally incompetent party to deliver in Sindh. Don't know about interior Sindh, But Karachi's infrastructure is PPP's fault.There must be a way to channel resources in Sindh via NGO's. So actual victims could get relieved
Reply Recommend 0
zahi
Aug 23, 2022 08:07pm
Yes we will help, but you & PM have some foreign visits. Improve your PR
Reply Recommend 0
shoaib
Aug 23, 2022 08:10pm
He's out of coma!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 23, 2022 08:17pm
Welcome back from long slumber.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Aug 23, 2022 08:18pm
The most corrupt province of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jha
Aug 23, 2022 08:24pm
What about Karachi and Sindh, every year we see floods in Karachi but PPP govt is incompetent to deliver services. PPP and PMLN are only good in saving dynasties
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Aug 23, 2022 08:25pm
Ask your father to distribute 1% of the looted money among those affected by floods.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 23, 2022 08:39pm
The curse of Sindh is today asking the nation to help those who have been affected by poor government policies and lack of contingency for flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 23, 2022 08:41pm
People in Pakistan are always helping other people the problem lies in the fact that PPP/PDM are helping themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 23, 2022 08:44pm
@Retired, Most corrupt province anywhere in the world me thinks.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Aug 23, 2022 08:49pm
PPP and PMLN have so much bad impression due to their past activities that common man will not donate a single paisa to them.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 23, 2022 09:00pm
Did you ask daddy to give you some money to help these people?? Or you are still not mature enough to maintain your own bank account??
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Aug 23, 2022 09:10pm
If the PPP in the past years developed a proper infrastructure and disaster management professional task force we would not be in this mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Aug 23, 2022 09:15pm
Curse of PPP on Sindh continues!
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Aug 23, 2022 09:17pm
Very true, floods victims should be our top priorities not political dramas.
Reply Recommend 0
Liaqat nawaz
Aug 23, 2022 09:31pm
Biggest problem All PDM parties.
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Aug 23, 2022 09:33pm
Just talk but no practical. Monsoon will come back again next year.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Aug 23, 2022 09:36pm
Sell zardari houses and donate
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 23, 2022 09:45pm
So the corruption and mismanagement of Sindh government is being balanced by closing the schools.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 23, 2022 09:48pm
There is money left in Sindh to loot, Bilawal ji
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 23, 2022 09:53pm
How much Bilawal and his family contributing to help flood affecteese?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning free speech
Updated 23 Aug, 2022

Banning free speech

By using Pemra to silence dissent, the government has dented the former’s credibility.
PTI’s Karachi triumph
23 Aug, 2022

PTI’s Karachi triumph

THOUGH the PTI’s stand-off with the ruling coalition shows no signs of easing, the party’s march towards success...
Reviving hockey
23 Aug, 2022

Reviving hockey

A NEW secretariat, the same old promises of reviving hockey in Pakistan. As many of Syed Haider Hussain’s...
Climate catastrophe
Updated 22 Aug, 2022

Climate catastrophe

The changing climate requires a bottom-up approach to adaptation if we want to survive.
Agricultural reform
22 Aug, 2022

Agricultural reform

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the ministries concerned to prepare a ‘comprehensive reform programme’...
Suicides in Chitral
22 Aug, 2022

Suicides in Chitral

IT is unfortunate that the incidence and causes of suicide remain under-researched in Pakistan. That is why a study...