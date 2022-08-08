DAWN.COM Logo

FO rejects New Delhi’s ‘ludicrous comments’ on OIC stance

APP Published August 8, 2022 Updated August 8, 2022 09:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Fore­ign Office on Sunday categorically rejected the ludicrous comments and fallacious claims made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding a statement of the Organi­sation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In a statement distributed in the UN headquarters on Friday, the OIC reiterated its earlier calls for implementing UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, which recognise the right of the Kashmiri people to decide their own future. The OIC General Secretariat reminded India that its Aug 5, 2019, illegal action could not alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday that India’s hubris in this regard was deplorable. The spokesperson said the OIC is the largest multilateral forum of Muslim countries representing more than 1.7 billion Muslims and has always been vocal in support of the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people, who had suffered unspeakably from India’s seven-decades-long illegal occupation and unabated oppression.

While perpetuating its tyranny and injustice, the spokesperson said India would not succeed in misleading the international community by claiming socio-economic growth and development in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“No amount of repetition would turn a falsehood into truth. In the interest of justice as well as durable peace and security in South Asia, India must honour its commitment to the Kashmiris and to the world community by faithfully implementing the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” FO the spokesperson maintained.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2022

