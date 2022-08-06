DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2022

SBP, govt did not directly intervene to bring dollar down: Miftah

Dawn.com Published August 6, 2022 Updated August 6, 2022 07:10pm

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail clarified on Saturday that neither the State Bank of Pakistan nor he had “directly intervened” to bring the dollar’s value down, stating that it was influenced by market factors.

Addressing the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said he disagreed with a KCCI member’s stance that he had something to do with the dollar’s declining value. “Neither the State Bank nor I have directly intervened (to bring the dollar down). It falls on supply-demand,” he stated.

The rupee has been on an upward trend against the dollar in the interbank market, gaining Rs16.26 since July 29.

During his address, Ismail also doubled down on the government’s decision to curtail imports for the next three months, stating that it was a necessity.

“We have imposed a ban on CBU cars, mobile phones and home appliances which we will not remove till September. The restrictions on [import of items with H S Codes starting with] 84 and 85 are with reason,” he said. However, the minister said authorities were working on identifying items used by exporters for manufacturing products and their import would not be stopped.

He assured that the government had not stopped payments on any letters of credit that had been opened in the past and would not do so in the future as well.

The minister noted that the country’s imports last year stood at $80 billion while its exports were a mere $31bn. The country’s current account deficit was $17.5bn while the trade deficit, after subtracting the remittances, stood at $18bn, he said.

“If you create such a wide deficit, there will be pressure on your rupee. Today, Bangladesh has increased the price of petrol to 308 (per litre). They are also under pressure. There is a very challenging environment globally.”

Ismail said Pakistanis should live within their means and in a dignified manner instead of asking for loans. “If we have exports of just $30bn, then we should not import as much. If we do not have products to sell to the world, we should not buy things from it either.”

He said he felt ashamed when he had to meet the ministers of other countries and ask them for loans. “We were giving subsidies worth $500bn on petrol and [had imports worth] $7.5bn and were not exporting at all. We have to go to Saudi Arabia and UAE and ask them to deal with the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

“We were selling petrol cheaper than the UAE. We were selling it cheaper than the country from which we buy refined oil,” he added.

He acknowledged that mistakes would be made and exporters might face problems in importing the material they needed to manufacture products.

Ismail said when he had been advised to remove the fixed tax on traders using less than 300 units of electricity, he had responded, “What can I do then but close the ministry? It amounts to removing tax on 96pc of shopkeepers. Why bother the other 4pc? We should just go home.”

This is not a government versus business thing, the minister said, adding that curtailing imports was a necessity.

“Give me three months. We are all in this together. Let me save this country from problems. Pakistanis will start importing again.”

Economic turmoil
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hindsight
Aug 06, 2022 01:58pm
Drones flying over brought the dollar down.!! MUFTA hiding and lying again.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Aug 06, 2022 02:00pm
The KCCI member was he influencing the Finance Minister to get his work done by buttering him that he was responsible for the rise in Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. Or otherwise we have KCCI member who have very little understanding of the market forces, that whatever goes up so fast also can comes down, due to PROFIT TAKING.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Aug 06, 2022 02:01pm
Guilty conscience?
Reply Recommend 0
ZAD
Aug 06, 2022 02:11pm
Drone not the state bank or the gov't brought down the dollar.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 06, 2022 02:13pm
Any single thing you name this govt doing good that was a factor for dollar to depreciate. It was Dar style to do it artificially
Reply Recommend 0
RI
Aug 06, 2022 02:16pm
Small traders should be taxed. This politics of patronage is how PML-N party bosses operate, its ridiculous they put pressure on miftah to get rid of that tax. I really hope daronomics doesn't get a second wind, Dar and his buddy should stay in London!
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 06, 2022 02:17pm
Of course, you had nothing to do with the devaluation either! Any excuse to get out of the pickle, they will find it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 06, 2022 02:54pm
Why didn’t you or SBP intervene? What is the role of Government. Please learn something from India/ Bangladesh or take notes from your senior Mr. Dar.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 06, 2022 02:59pm
Rupee itself is not getting stronger. It's the dollar, which is weaker lately, losing a bit of value against all currencies. These thugs in Govt have done nothing for the economy!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 06, 2022 03:07pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 06, 2022 03:09pm
When the drone goes up, PKR follows
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Aug 06, 2022 03:13pm
Miftah will be remembered for destroying Pakistan's economy and finances. Totally incompetent.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Aug 06, 2022 08:26pm
Number juggler is in action again!
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 06, 2022 08:51pm
Clueless and incompetent - RESIGN
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Paterfamilias?

Paterfamilias?

Reema Omer
Through a series of judgements, SC made CJP’s recommendations for judicial appointments virtually binding on president.

Editorial

Economic restructuring
Updated 06 Aug, 2022

Economic restructuring

All the policies and tough decisions implemented by the PML-N-led ruling coalition have so far translated to firefighting.
Kashmir’s plight
06 Aug, 2022

Kashmir’s plight

THREE years after the BJP-led government in New Delhi made its ill-advised move to do away with the autonomous...
Extinction risks
06 Aug, 2022

Extinction risks

WE may be at risk of losing our natural treasures before even getting a chance to truly appreciate them. According ...
Gutting NAB
Updated 05 Aug, 2022

Gutting NAB

Recent changes to NAB's governing laws go well beyond an attempt to reform the organisation.
Plastic menace
05 Aug, 2022

Plastic menace

WHILE plastic waste poses a major threat to the environment and human health, and authorities have over the years...
Commonwealth triumph
05 Aug, 2022

Commonwealth triumph

IT took five days but given the rousing manner in which it happened it was worth the wait. Finally, Pakistan could...