DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 31, 2022

Miftah sees pressure on rupee easing in next 2 weeks

Dawn.com Published July 31, 2022 - Updated July 31, 2022 02:56pm
<p>Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference on Sunday. — PID</p>

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference on Sunday. — PID

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday voiced optimism that the pressure on the rupee, which has seen a sharp drop against the dollar in recent weeks, would ease within the next two weeks.

“You are correct that after the August 17 [Punjab by-]polls, the dollar has got out of control and appreciated,” he said while responding to a prompt from a reporter during a press conference in Islamabad.

“I truly believe — even though I don’t speculate on the currency market — but I think that the true value of the rupee is far greater than this.”

He stated that this month and the previous month, the government had to make payments worth billions which had caused the local currency to come under pressure.

However, he added that the pressure on the rupee would end by next month, promising to rein in the current account deficit.

The minister said that he would endeavour to ensure that the dollars coming into the country on a daily basis would be more than those leaving.

Ismail said that efforts to reduce imports would bear fruit and the value of the dollar would fall, adding that an improvement would be seen within the next two weeks.

“But let me be honest, no one knows the market. I can believe the fundamentals are in my favour but speculation, sentiments also play a role.”

At one point, he also remarked that one remaining condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be fulfilled by tomorrow morning, without specifying which.

‘Healthy economy’

At the outset of his press conference, the minister highlighted that the country witnessed an import reduction of $2.7 billion between June and July.

He said that for now the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had given approval to lift the ban on imports, but the prime minister and the cabinet had yet to give their approval.

“We are removing the ban on most items, except for vehicles, mobile phones and home appliances.” He said that the ban on these three items would remain in place “for some time”.

Ismail said that the coalition government believes it has saved the country from defaulting.

“We plan to give Pakistan a healthy economy. We are determined to minimise the current account deficit and turn it into surplus within a year or so.”

The minister said that the government had succeeded in curbing imports and would make efforts to increase exports over the next two to three months.

“But the big issue of impending default has been resolved.”

Ismail comes down hard on PTI

During the press conference, the minister came down hard on the former PTI government and held them responsible for the country’s economic woes.

He said that the coalition government was not capable of bringing the country to the brink in a mere three months.

“The ones who brought the country to this point was the PTI and Imran Khan.”

He said that in 2018, Pakistan’s debt was approximately $25bn. “When we came into power, it had soared to $44.5bn. In four-and-a-half years, you increased our debt by $20bn,” he said, holding the party responsible for “four consecutive budget deficits”.

He blamed the policies of his predecessor, Shaukat Tarin, and the PTI chief for the burgeoning current account deficit.

“In four years, the PTI could not reach the tax-GDP ratio of the PML-N government. We had left it at 11.1pc and the PTI took it to 9pc. Khan sahab used to say he would increase tax [collection] but he reduced it every year.”

When you are reducing tax collection every year and increasing your budget deficit, then you will be in debt, he pointed out.

He added that the previous government imposed indirect taxes which forced the coalition government to present a “difficult budget” by imposing direct taxes.

He also blamed the PTI government for the increase in circular debt, saying that it had gone from $1.1bn to $2.5bn during its tenure. The minister said that the PTI chief did not increase the power tariff for 1.5 years, which is why consumers were not receiving bills with fuel adjustment charges for April.

“They did not work on any area. Yes, they kept appearing on the media, on Twitter and making false statements […]. They ask who is responsible? You are responsible Khan sahab.”

He said that the PTI government had violated the agreement made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in November and had sold oil and petrol at a loss. He also noted how Imran gave amnesty to the real estate sector and his “ATMs”.

“Afterwards, he said what harm can a little money laundering do? What harm can breaking the [IMF] agreement do? What difference does it make if the country defaults a little? It makes a difference Khan sahab.”

Ismail went on to say that he went to the IMF office a day after assuming office as the government was prepared to take the necessary steps to save the country, even if it meant damaging their political capital.

The minister said that Imran should immediately submit a reply in the prohibited funding case. “What are your afraid of? […] I urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the verdict no matter what the Supreme Court does after.”

Coming down hard on Imran, he said: “You talk about an imported government. But is an incompetent government which steals acceptable? Are we somehow less Pakistani than you? You should be ashamed of your statements.”

Ismail’s media talk came as Pakistan struggles to stave off an economic crisis as it awaits an IMF bailout.

Islamabad and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement earlier this month to pave the way for the release of a tranche of $1.17 billion — but the lender is awaiting approval from its board, which is not scheduled to meet until late August.

It also comes amid reports that the Army chief asked the US to help speed up the release with Pakistan faced with dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a free-falling currency.

High commodity prices have hit Pakistan hard. The current account deficit soared to over $17 billion in the last financial year compared to under $3 billion in the previous period. Reserves have dropped to dangerous levels, covering under two months of imports.

Economic turmoil
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2022 01:23pm
Lies, lies and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Jul 31, 2022 01:33pm
Candy man fails to deliver candies to masses!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Jul 31, 2022 01:33pm
Incompetent finance minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 31, 2022 01:36pm
Lies are free -says MUFTA.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 31, 2022 01:38pm
Neutrals' choice - failed to get funding from IMF. The chief had to step in. This was a badly failed experiment to impose these thugs in Govt!!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 31, 2022 01:40pm
Waste of time. Market and traders have no confidence in this FInance Minister or hodge podge of a govt. less talking more walking needed
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 31, 2022 01:40pm
White lies were invented by MUFTA Associates. Ring the default and get riddance.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jul 31, 2022 01:41pm
Announcement of POL Increase?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Jul 31, 2022 01:44pm
Imran Niazi destroyed the economy. Now the burden to fix it falls on poor Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur, with the strong backing and integrity of their team.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 31, 2022 01:45pm
These thugs left a black hole that PTI Govt tried to fill in. A daunting task after how they sucked the country dry!
Reply Recommend 0
Anees
Jul 31, 2022 01:53pm
He is Khushiya of Family Front.
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Jul 31, 2022 01:56pm
Every word from his mouth is a lie. He is incompetent and not qualified to hold any public position.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jul 31, 2022 02:03pm
Why Miftah has to criticise PTI/Imran khan every time he opens his mouth???
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jul 31, 2022 02:04pm
Chest thumping nothing new
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Jul 31, 2022 02:07pm
At least you’ve got your NRO2 even though the whole country is still paying the price for your destructive regime change operation. Well done PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jul 31, 2022 02:13pm
So the pressure on rupee is definitely definitely NOT alleviating in 2 weeks.. Sigh!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Jul 31, 2022 02:14pm
Hes right. Pti short term policies have damaged the economy badly. But that's what fraudsters do.
Reply Recommend 0
Nafis
Jul 31, 2022 02:33pm
We are fed up with all these lies
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Jul 31, 2022 02:39pm
False and bogus miftah assurance !
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Jul 31, 2022 02:51pm
The trouble is that no one believes him.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jul 31, 2022 02:57pm
Miftah is not even sure of himself.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Jul 31, 2022 02:58pm
Dont trust him. Infact whatever he says believe the opposite
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Jul 31, 2022 03:04pm
Good days are coming, Don't worry, Be happy
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding disclosures
Updated 31 Jul, 2022

Funding disclosures

It is time for this matter to be settled so that the political process can move on.
The PTI XI
31 Jul, 2022

The PTI XI

A BIZARRE spectacle is playing out within the hallowed halls of parliament. On Thursday, the National Assembly...
‘Playing with fire’
31 Jul, 2022

‘Playing with fire’

THOSE hoping that Thursday’s over two-hour-long phone call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping would help cool things...
Supreme discontent
Updated 30 Jul, 2022

Supreme discontent

AFTER the Supreme Court walked itself into a political storm with its interpretation of Article 63-A and later its...
Post-rain clean-up
Updated 30 Jul, 2022

Post-rain clean-up

AS the nation reels in the aftermath of a heavy monsoon spell, a number of key areas need the authorities’...
Test defeat
30 Jul, 2022

Test defeat

IT was a case of speaking to soon. With his side still 419 runs away from an improbable victory target of 508 in the...