Today's Paper | July 27, 2022

Met office predicts more rains in Sindh, including Karachi

Qazi Hassan | Imtiaz Ali Published July 27, 2022 - Updated July 27, 2022 06:11pm
<p>A boy wades through his flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP</p>

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecasted more rains for Sindh, including Karachi, from today till Friday.

"The low-pressure area causing widespread heavy rains in Sindh has moved westward, towards the Oman coast. The low over Rajasthan, India now lies over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining northeast Sindh," it said in a statement.

Under the current weather system, rain, accompanied by thunderstorms along with isolated heavy falls, would likely continue in Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore over the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, rain ranging between light and moderate was expected in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and Karachi today.

In its weather forecast for Karachi, the PMD stated that the minimum temperature in the metropolis over the next three days would remain between 26-28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature would range between 28-32°C.

According to the PMD, the weather in the city would remain cloudy today with intermittent rain. On July Thursday and Friday, Karachi would see partly cloudy weather and there were chances of light rain, it added.

It warned, however, that the persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbela Hub and along the Kirthar Range may create pressure on the Hub Dam and cause flash floods in Jamshoro and Dadu.

3 more die in Karachi

The latest spell of rain, which has continued today for the fourth consecutive day, has wreaked havoc on the country's financial capital, with several dead and many areas flooded.

At least eight people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Sindh on Tuesday, including five in Karachi. Three more rain-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the toll this week to eight in Karachi and 11 overall.

Residents wade across a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP
According to a statement from Karachi police, a 42-year-old man was electrocuted in his home in the city's Jubilee Chowk area.

In two separate incidents, a body of a drowned man, aged between 30 and 32, was recovered from the Lyari river, and the body of a man in his early 30s was found floating in the river near Imtiaz Superstore.

Earlier, a tragedy befell a family in Sindh’s Khairpur district where a man died, along with his two minor sons, while his wife and two daughters suffered critical injuries when the roof of their house collapsed during heavy rain in the Gambat area near Ranipur late on Monday night.

In Karachi, five people lost their lives as several areas of the city remained inundated in sewage-laced rainwater for a third-consecutive day.

Moreover, heavy rains caused flooding in Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot and other adjoining towns.

Separately, at least 300 people, including women and children, on Tuesday awaited rescue in the Oraki region of Lasbela district after floods inundated the villages in the area and washed away mud houses, forcing people to live under the open sky.

Despite a passage of 24 hours, the local administration was not able to rescue the stranded people who were said to be running out of food and fresh water.

Countrywide rains

The PMD has also predicted another spell of countrywide rains from July 27 (today) due to penetration of “monsoon currents”, which it said are expected to intensify in upper and central parts of the country.

“The weather system will persist till July 31,” the Met office said.

Under the expected new spell, rains with gusty winds are expected in parts of Balochistan and Sindh including Quetta, Chaman, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad till July 31.

Similarly, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhalcicar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan will also receive moderate to heavy showers from Wednesday.

The Met department said heavy rains could generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala during the forecast period.

Similarly, flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir.

The PMD also warned of landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chinas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu in the last four days of the month.

