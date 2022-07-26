DAWN.COM Logo

Met office forecasts more countrywide rains from Wednesday

Dawn.com Published July 26, 2022 - Updated July 26, 2022 11:08pm
In this file photo, motorists face trouble in driving due to heavy rain. —PPI/File

In this file photo, motorists face trouble in driving due to heavy rain. —PPI/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted another spell of countrywide rains from July 27 due to penetration of “monsoon currents”, which it said are expected to intensify in upper and central parts of the country.

According to PMD, various parts of Sindh will witness thundershowers with scattered heavy rainfall from July 28.

“The weather system will persist till July 31,” the Met office said.

Under the expected new spell, rains with gusty winds are expected in parts of Balochistan and Sindh including Quetta, Chaman, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad till July 31.

Similarly, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhalcicar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan will also receive moderate to heavy showers from Wednesday.

The Met department said heavy rains could generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala during the forecast period.

Similarly flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir.

The PMD also warned of landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chinas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu in the last four days of the month.

The Met office advised travelers and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period.

PM Shehbaz directs departments to stay alert

Meanwhile, a Radio Pakistan report on Monday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had instructed all the provincial governments and concerned departments to stay alert in view of heavy rains and floods across Pakistan.

In a statement, he had directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to extend full support to the provincial governments in assuring the safety of the life and property of people living in low-lying areas.

In his message to the Sindh chief minister, the premier had assured that the centre would provide all possible assistance to the province to overcome the difficult situation.

