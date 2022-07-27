DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2022

Pressure on rupee to ‘vanish’ soon: Miftah

Kazim Alam Published July 27, 2022 - Updated July 27, 2022 11:39am
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has a one-on-one conversation with Mosharraf Zaidi (not pictured). — Screenshot courtesy: Tabadlab
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has a one-on-one conversation with Mosharraf Zaidi (not pictured). — Screenshot courtesy: Tabadlab

KARACHI: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Tuesday the pressure on the rupee will “vanish” in a couple of weeks.

In a one-on-one conversation with Mosharraf Zaidi, CEO of advisory services firm Tabadlab, Mr Ismail said the inflows of dollars into Pakistan will soon be higher than the outflow, resulting in a stable exchange rate.

“Nobody is happy with surgery, but sometimes it’s necessary,” he said while defending his policy of import curtailment to reduce the dollar outflow — a measure that may slow down economic growth and reduce tax collection at the import stage.

He repeatedly insisted that the fears of a sovereign default were overblown and that the policymakers knew “all the balls that (they) have in the air” i.e. expected inflows of the foreign currency in the next quarter or so.

“This is what I’m trying to do: moderate our purchases (imports) and not slow down our exports. For two to three months, I’m going to do that. (With every passing) week, I have a greater handle on the foreign currency,” he said.

The country burned $80 billion last year to buy foreign goods and services while earning only $31bn against its exports. The resulting gap in dollar liquidity has put pressure on the rupee’s value, which has been depreciating against the greenback.

The rupee lost 1.31 per cent value against the dollar on Tuesday to close at 232.93 in the interbank market. By the end of last week, the local currency had lost 22.7pc since Jan 1 and 10.3pc since July 1.

Mr Ismail said a policy plan will soon be in place. Imports will go down gradually and exports will be up “organically” within three months, he said.

“It’s no fun going to the world, to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to the Chinese, to the Saudis, asking for money,” he said.

He said IMF inflows will materialise within weeks as there’s no chance of the Washington-based lender reopening the loan negotiations. “There’s no prior action that’s left really. The only thing is that they have a vacation for the (IMF) directors from Aug 1 to Aug 15. That’s why the meeting is a little later than I would’ve liked.”

Mr Ismail defended the idea of raising dollars by letting a “friendly country” acquire 10-15pc shareholding in state-owned companies with tradeable shares on the stock exchange. He blamed “irresponsible politicians” for scandalising a simple repurchase or repo arrangement that’ll bring in the much-needed dollars in the immediate term to fight the balance-of-payments crisis.

The government first requested the unnamed friendly country for dollar-denominated deposits to shore up foreign exchange reserves. But it turned down Islamabad’s request, saying the latter never returned the deposits, the finance minister said.

Subsequently, the friendly country showed willingness to buy shares in listed government-owned entities under a buyback agreement, which will give Islamabad the option — but not the obligation — to repurchase the same shareholding after a certain period of time at a 5pc higher rate.

“There’s not even (a question of) price discovery,” he said, noting that the friendly country “wants to helps us” and is giving Pakistan “a good deal”.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022

Economic turmoil
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (43)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jul 27, 2022 09:24am
Just in time for when the great visionary kindhearted leader returns as PM. Well played Khan, got them to make all harsh decisions!
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Jul 27, 2022 09:25am
Same statement Daily & PKR going towards 300 per dollar very soon... Just depends on Loans and Debts ... No any solid vision or strategy for long term.... What's an irony...
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Jul 27, 2022 09:34am
Its 240 for one. Pressure is on the fielding side.
Reply Recommend 0
IK supporter
Jul 27, 2022 09:36am
More lies from useless Miftah.
Reply Recommend 0
yasser
Jul 27, 2022 09:41am
please just stop talking! you are a proven liar with a concrete track record of making u-turn statements. So just please dont talk and eat your cocomos.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Jul 27, 2022 09:42am
This all started because PDM created political instability in April. The entire nation will suffer for generations to come.
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Jul 27, 2022 09:42am
So he is accepting that their time is up and the country will go towards stability?
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 27, 2022 09:45am
The pressure on the Rupee will vanish once the PDM vanish.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Jul 27, 2022 09:48am
Oh yes by the time Rupee hits 300 to a dollar pressure will be completely gone as the PDM government will also be gone by that time.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Jul 27, 2022 09:57am
He is saying the rupee will stabilize since he knows PDM will not be in power for long.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 27, 2022 09:57am
The pressure will vanish when you thugs will be behind bar.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Jul 27, 2022 09:59am
Only statements are not enough to rescue sinking rupee..
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jul 27, 2022 09:59am
He sounds like a broken record! Repeating his same false mantra over and over, as if anyone believes him! While the rupee keeps breaking new records of devaluation. Miftah, get a job at KFC. You are not Finance Minister caliber.
Reply Recommend 0
asim
Jul 27, 2022 10:08am
Clearly it was created to destabilize pdm government
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jul 27, 2022 10:16am
So as PMLN/PDM to be vanish from the scene soon
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 27, 2022 10:25am
Pakistan is the only state in the world comity that has no direction for the last 70 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jul 27, 2022 10:26am
More lies
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
Jul 27, 2022 10:34am
Pressure on rupee will ‘Vanish’ soon along with PDM government
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Jul 27, 2022 10:37am
Economy has "vanished".
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jul 27, 2022 10:49am
So now its 200% sure that more pressure on Rupee is inevitable.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jul 27, 2022 10:51am
The pressure on the entire economy will vanish soon when the current useless good for nothing Govt vanishes!!
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Jul 27, 2022 11:00am
The pressure on the rupee will vanish as soon as PDM circus show ends and PML-N vanishes, or is banned altogether.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Jul 27, 2022 11:04am
When? It's up almost Rs 4 today. Vanish?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 27, 2022 11:05am
It was anticipated that after Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will become the CM of Punjab the rate of US dollar will drastically come but today morning it has increased more than what it was sold on yesterday. Good luck to Miftah Ismail
Reply Recommend 0
Truetrack
Jul 27, 2022 11:14am
This guy is delusional for sure
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 27, 2022 11:22am
Don’t worry, your govt will vanish soon as well
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Jul 27, 2022 11:23am
how?
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Jul 27, 2022 11:24am
liar and incompetent
Reply Recommend 0
M
Jul 27, 2022 11:36am
Must do something as a team now..
Reply Recommend 0
Bostonian
Jul 27, 2022 11:45am
This man has no credibility, he is a liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Kazi
Jul 27, 2022 11:49am
Pressure on rupee to vanish, or did he mean Rupee to vanish?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahad
Jul 27, 2022 11:55am
It was 178 when they came in power and in three months have shot up to 240
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Jul 27, 2022 11:56am
Who listens to you...
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Jul 27, 2022 11:58am
Again?
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 27, 2022 12:00pm
@Fastrack , so basically he ran away from problems and cant take decisions.No wonder no one wants him.Pressure will come again and we will see him running away again.
Reply Recommend 0
Anees
Jul 27, 2022 12:10pm
This guy is nothing more than 'Khushiya' of the 'Family Front'.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Jul 27, 2022 12:10pm
Miftah learning to be a professional crystal-gazer!
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jul 27, 2022 12:48pm
Vanish?? How? When? For how long?
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jul 27, 2022 12:48pm
Disaster after disaster That's what we will remember for PDM rule
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza Baig
Jul 27, 2022 12:55pm
Time near for the demise of PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Jul 27, 2022 12:56pm
Indeed, as soon as the candy vanishes!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 27, 2022 12:57pm
This guy Miftah lives in twilight-zone.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jul 27, 2022 01:07pm
Ofcourse after the elections.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Justice on trial

Justice on trial

Zahid Hussain
It's important to alleviate concerns about the impartiality of the apex judiciary in order to strengthen court's authority.

Editorial

An expected change in Punjab
Updated 27 Jul, 2022

An expected change in Punjab

Change in the political scene after top court’s decision will prove to be the most massive setback for the PML-N in its history.
Ulema in Kabul
27 Jul, 2022

Ulema in Kabul

WHILE attacks by militants on Pakistani forces continue, the state is still strangely committed to suing for peace...
Monkeypox outbreak
27 Jul, 2022

Monkeypox outbreak

IT may seem right now to be a distant concern, but if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that even...
Collision course
Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Collision course

Observers are expecting the crisis to turn into a three-way showdown between civilian leadership, judiciary and establishment.
Rain disaster
26 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

TO say that the 2022 monsoon season has been exceptionally challenging for Pakistan would be an understatement. The...
Lifting import ban
26 Jul, 2022

Lifting import ban

THERE is no doubt that tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports are bad for the economy as they put serious...