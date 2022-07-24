DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2022

One climber dies on Broad Peak, another fighting for his life

Jamil Nagri | Jamal Shahid Published July 24, 2022 - Updated July 24, 2022 08:07am
Canadian climber Richard Cartier.—Adventure Pakistan
Canadian climber Richard Cartier.—Adventure Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/GILGIT: At least one as-yet-unidentified British climber fell to his death on Broad Peak on Saturday, while another Romanian mountaineer was said to be fighting for his life on the 8,000-metre peak due to “dehydration and fatigue”.

In addition, a 61-year-old Canadian climber, has gone missing from K2, the world’s second highest mountain, during his descent from Camp 3 to base camp on Friday evening. Dr Richard Cartier, a professional mountaineer, was last spotted while descending from Camp 2 to Camp 1, according to Adventure Pakistan. Two days on, he is yet to be found, despite rescue efforts.

Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri said there was not enough information about what happened to the two climbers on Broad Peak, only the accounts of climbers who had witnessed the calamity that befell the mountaineers.

Quoting Italian mountaineer Francois Cazzanelli, who saw the as-yet-unidentified British climber’s fatal fall, Mr Haidri said that Cazzanelli came across the British climber after 12 hours of climbing, only 30 minutes climb from the summit.

No sign of Canadian trekker on K2 despite rescue efforts

“Here [near the summit], he crossed paths with a British climber who was on his way down. As they passed each other, the Italian climber looked back and saw the British mountaineer suddenly losing his balance in the narrow passageway and crashing into a wall,” the APC official quoted the Italian mountaineer as saying.

Meanwhile, as per the accounts of several climbers, the Romanian mountaineer stuck on Broad Peak — identified only as George — was in “urgent need of evacuation”, while asking for a helicopter to rescue him.

According to ACP, on July 21, Israfil Ashurli from Azerbaijan, along with other climbers, was near the upper section of Broad Peak. At 7,800 meters, Ashurli met the Romanian climber in a “moribund state”.

“The condition of the climber made Mr Ashurli abort his summit push as he attempted to rescue the man and brought him down to 7,300m.”

From Camp III, a number of climbers hailing from Chile, Poland, and Russia moved to supplement the rescue efforts.

They also aborted their summit push so that they could help save the life of the Romanian national.

Mr Haidri said that around afternoon the home team of the Chileans reported that the climbers had started their descent from Camp II to the base camp.

“Given that they were dealing with an injured helpless climber and it was about to get dark, the rescue team was expecting that the day would be really long,” Mr Haidri quoted the Chilean home team.

Meanwhile, the ACP confirmed that on Friday a massive number of mountaineers, guides, Sherpas, and porters were on the K2 summit. As many as 141 people have scaled the mountain and almost half of them were Sherpa and Pakistani support teams.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 24, 2022 02:41pm
What a grave, gruesome, ghastly, grim, gigantic, grisly and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Why Dr Salaria
Jul 24, 2022 02:57pm
@Dr Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Why do you do this? This thesaurus abuse and the same comments on every. single. story. has got me wondering. I'm half-convinced that you're a bot or something.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Courting instability
Updated 24 Jul, 2022

Courting instability

The only thing certain at the moment is that the Punjab chief minister’s election is far from decided.
Humane visa regime
Updated 24 Jul, 2022

Humane visa regime

The generation that witnessed the partition period and still has memories of it is fast fading.
On top of the world
24 Jul, 2022

On top of the world

IN the space of three hours on Friday, Pakistan saw its first two women set foot on its highest point. At 7:42am,...
Election farce
Updated 23 Jul, 2022

Election farce

THE winner of the election for the Punjab chief executive seemed apparent on the final count — 186 votes in favour...
Selling energy
23 Jul, 2022

Selling energy

WITH electricity rapidly becoming unaffordable and supplies more erratic in spite of surplus generation capacity,...
Child abuse epidemic
23 Jul, 2022

Child abuse epidemic

CHILDREN already have a rough deal in this society, but frequent cases of child abuse point to a deep sickness that...