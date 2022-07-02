DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 02, 2022

Two teams of foreign climbers conquer Nanga Parbat

Jamil Nagri Published July 2, 2022 - Updated July 2, 2022 09:51am

GILGIT: Seven climbing members of two foreign expedition teams on Friday scaled Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth highest mountain, also known as The Killer Mountain, making it the first summit of eight-thousanders in Pakistan this summer.

Two women namely Kristin Harila, 36, from Norway and Grace Tseng, 29, from Taiwan were leading the two teams, 8K Expedition and Dolma Outdoor Expeditions, respectively. All other team members were from Nepal.

Pasdawa Sherpa, Dawa Ongju, Chhiring Namgel were part of 8K Expedition, while Nima Gyalzen and Ningma Tamang Dorje were members of Dolma Outdoor Expedition, according to Alpine Club of Pakistan secretary Karrar Haidri.

“Today (Friday) on the 1st of July 2022 our team successfully summited the world’s ninth highest mountain Nanga Parbat (8,126 metres) at around 11.30am. Despite extreme challenging weather and harsh situations, our team managed to climb Nanga Parbat,” 8K Expedition mentioned in a statement.

Pakistan sees season’s first summit of eight-thousanders, with two women leading the teams

Leading the expedition team that started the adventure on June 22, Ms Harila had arrived here to climb five 8,000 metre high peaks in Pakistan within two months. Her visit to Pakistan is part of her campaign to beat the time record of ascending all the 14 world’s highest peaks within six months.

Since five of these 14 peaks — K2 (8,611m), Nanga Parbat (8,126m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), Broad Peak (8,051m) and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) — are located in Pakistan, Ms Harila will start her next adventure after the Nanga Parbat summit to conquer the remaining four peaks at the earliest.

First Taiwanese female

In its statement, Dolma Outdoor Expedition (DOE) claimed Ms Tseng became the first Taiwanese female to summit Nanga Parbat. She earlier in April climbed Annapurna in Nepal without supplemental oxygen and became the youngest female in the world to do so.

Ms Tseng had already climbed seven peaks above 8000m in the world.

She climbed Manaslu (8,163m) in September 2019, Everest (8,848.86m) and Lhotse (8,516m) in May 2021, Dhaulagiri (8,167m) and Kanchen­junga in October 2021, Annapurna-I (8,091m) in April 2022 and Makalu (8,463m) in May 2022.

After the Nanga Parbat summit, the DOE stated: “The team reached the summit of Nanga Parbat today at 10:07am local time. We would like to congratulate all the team members for this achievement and wish them the best for the safe return.”

She aims to summit all eight thousanders in one year. Her next attempt is climbing the four remaining eight thousanders in Pakistan.

This was the first summit of eight-thousanders in Pakistan this summer. More than 14,000 international climbers, including 40 Pakistanis, are expected to attempt to climb various peaks in Pakistan, including its five highest during this season.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chota
Jul 02, 2022 10:48am
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Uncertainty remains in Punjab
Updated 02 Jul, 2022

Uncertainty remains in Punjab

With the latest verdict, the judiciary seems to have unintentionally entered the political arena, which is not desirable.
Turbulence in tech
02 Jul, 2022

Turbulence in tech

THE party seems to have cooled considerably for the Pakistani start-up scene. With some of the world’s biggest...
Environmental cost
02 Jul, 2022

Environmental cost

THE collective impact of climate-disaster-health hazards are already taking a huge toll on Pakistan’s fragile...
Udaipur killing
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Udaipur killing

The crime committed in Udaipur did not happen in a vacuum.
Unacceptable demand
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Unacceptable demand

Negotiating with extremists is tricky; no peace treaty with them has lasted beyond a few months.
Tough times ahead
01 Jul, 2022

Tough times ahead

THE finance ministry’s projection of 15pc inflation, much higher than the targeted rate of 11.5pc, during the new...