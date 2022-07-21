DAWN.COM Logo

Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain Gasherbrum II

Reuters Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 05:28pm
<p>Sanu Sherpa poses for a picture after mounting Pakistan’s Gasherbrum II. — Picture via Pioneer Adventure/Facebook</p>

A 47-year-old Nepali sherpa has set a climbing record by scaling all the world’s 14 peaks that are higher than 8,000 metres (26,247 ft) for a second time, his agency said on Thursday.

Sanu Sherpa, from Sankhuwasabha district in east Nepal, reached the top of Pakistan’s Gasherbrum II, which at 8,035 metres is the 13th highest, on Thursday morning, his Pioneer Adventure hiking company said in Kathmandu.

“He is the only person in the world to scale each of the 14 highest mountains twice,” Nibesh Karki, the company’s executive director told Reuters.

Eight of the 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, are in Nepal. The other six are in Pakistan and the Tibet region of China.

