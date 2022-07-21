DAWN.COM Logo

Ex-IB chief Aftab Sultan appointed NAB chairman

Haseeb Bhatti | Dawn.com Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 07:31pm
<p>This image shows former Intelligence Bureau chief Aftab Sultan. — DawnNewsTV</p>

The government on Thursday appointed former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Aftab Sultan as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Retired Justice Javed Iqbal had relinquished charge as the NAB chairman on June 2 after the expiry of a recently promulgated ordinance, which had allowed him to stay in office until the appointment of a new chief.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, stated: “The federal government is pleased to appoint Aftab Sultan, a retired BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, as chairman NAB after consultation between the leader of the House and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, for a non-extendable period of three years with effect from the date he assumes the charge of his office.”

It added that the new NAB chief’s terms and conditions during his service would “be same as admissible to the judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also tweeted about the high-profile appointment. The minister said the federal cabinet had approved Sultan’s nomination.

“He is a man of impeccable integrity having an impressive past record. We are hopeful that he will be able to steer the accountability drive without any partisanship,” the minister said.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the federal cabinet, the minister stated that the cabinet had approved Sultan’s appointment.

According to Radio Pakistan, Sanaullah said that Sultan’s credibility was “beyond doubt”.

Profile

The new NAB chairman is a law graduate from Punjab University, who later did LLM from the University of Cambridge and also MSc in jurisprudence/legal studies from the University of Edinburgh.

In 2002, as regional police officer in Sargodha, Sultan refused to assist the administration during the referendum called by then chief executive, retired General Pervez Musharraf. He paid for his defiance when he was made OSD.

He also prepared a 5,000-page report on the directives of the Supreme Court as additional inspector general of police about the famous Bank of Punjab case. The SC had appointed Sultan as the investigation officer after expressing dissatisfaction over the investigations conducted by NAB.

Sultan had retired as the IB head on April 3, 2018 after serving since June 7, 2013.

He served two governments each of the PPP and the PML-N under four prime ministers — Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Comments (16)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Jul 21, 2022 07:38pm
People from Police Service are always very doubtful about honesty and integrity.
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Jul 21, 2022 07:41pm
He looks like a thug! Nothing will change as long as we have criminals govt installed by neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jul 21, 2022 08:02pm
"He served two governments each of the PPP and the PML-N" Question rises here.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 21, 2022 08:03pm
NAB chairman appointed by the thieves themselves.....Great move.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Jul 21, 2022 08:16pm
LOL he himself is corrupt and was convicted of money laundering. Whoever is corrupt gets rewarded under the imported govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Jul 21, 2022 08:20pm
Does he have cases on him?
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 21, 2022 08:26pm
Does he not have cases against him in NAB
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 21, 2022 08:31pm
All bought and paid for.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 21, 2022 08:31pm
Money well spent.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 21, 2022 08:42pm
He is the right hand man of PML-N and the creators of PML-N. Good luck with accountability now.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Jul 21, 2022 08:46pm
Useless entity, it is only used for vendetta against the opponents.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jul 21, 2022 08:50pm
Good move having a tested professional, that is the way for our better future.
Reply Recommend 0
rumaria
Jul 21, 2022 09:01pm
So unfortunate
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jul 21, 2022 09:06pm
Some profile, no wonder he is friend of Sharifs.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jul 21, 2022 09:19pm
Will he be a neutral?
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Jul 21, 2022 09:24pm
@Multani, he has cases in the nab himself
Reply Recommend 0

