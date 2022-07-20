PTI slams govt over rupee devaluation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf despite its stunning victory in Punjab by-polls continued to take a hard line on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), with its chairman and secretary general blaming the Shehbaz Sharif government for rupee devaluation and economic crisis.

While criticising the government over free fall of rupee and economic meltdown, PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday tweeted, “When US regime conspiracy’s VoNC [vote of no-confidence] was tabled $ was at Rs178. Today it is Rs224 & in freefall despite IMF agreement. The economic meltdown shows Sharifs never had any expertise in running economy or administration. Their only expertise is looting, money laundering & getting NROs.”

Also, PTI secretary general and ex-minister Asad Umer said the system imposed through “unnatural and external intervention” was very destructive for Pakistan. The inept government miserably failed to stop the free fall of the rupee against dollar, as the rupee fell to an all-time low against the dollar for a second day in a row, which was currently trading at Rs221 in the inter-bank market, fearing it could reach Rs223, which was alarming, he explained.

He highlighted the need for “timely decisions” to control the fast-dwindling economic situation and rapid depreciation of rupee against the dollar, warning the powers that be that “irreparable damage” could occur to the country if steps were not taken on a war-footing basis to get rid of the “imposed system”.

Fawad says ‘new provincial govt’ may ban entry of Sana and Tarar to Punjab

“Every hour of this imported government was proving heavy on the country,” said the PTI leader.

Fawad hints at ban

Meanwhile, PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry told a presser that after regaining power in Punjab on July 22, the new provincial government could ban the entry of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar to the province.

He advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to stay away from people like Rana Sanaullah, as an order for arrest of (Rana) and Atta Tarar could be issued. He asked the premier to take notice of Mr Sanaullah’s remarks that what Pervaiz Elahi would do if five MPAs didn’t show up on the day of vote.

He said Asif Ali Zardari was well aware that the Sharif government was on a ventilator and the power to send this government packing anytime rested with the PTI. He pointed out that the PTI could topple the federal government in a day if it wanted and that five MNAs belonging to the coalition were in contact with PTI. “We are giving leeway to PM Shehbaz to take the right decision on general elections,” he said.

“We can boldly ask President Arif Alvi to initiate a vote of no-confidence against the current government but we are giving it a chance,” he said.

Claiming that the ECP was biased against the PTI, Mr Chaudhry suggested Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to resign, or else he would be shown the door eventually. He called for the formation of a new, credible ECP that had the support of all political parties.

Mr Chaudhry said the PTI was ready to speak to Shehbaz Sharif once he announced the date for general election. He demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in line with political traditions.

“Hamza Shehbaz should be ashamed. His party suffered a humiliating defeat, even Maryam Nawaz and Malik Ahmad accepted it. He should have tendered his resignation immediately after it,” he remarked.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2022