DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2022

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative citing financing conditions, political risks

Dawn.com Published July 19, 2022 - Updated July 19, 2022 12:45pm

Ratings agency Fitch has revised Pakistan’s outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’, citing several reasons for the downgrade, including adjustment risks, financing, political risks and declining reserves.

In a report issued on Monday, the New York-based agency — one of the three major global rating agencies — also affirmed Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-’.

Fitch noted a “significant deterioration” in Pakistan’s external liquidity position and financing conditions since the start of the year.

While the ratings agency assumed the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board would approve the staff-level agreement with Pakistan reached earlier this month, it saw “considerable risks” to implementation.

The agency also saw risks to continued access to financing after the expiry of the extended funded facility (EFF) supported programme in June next year amid a “tough political and economic climate”.

Fitch also referred to former prime minister Imran Khan’s ouster through a no-confidence vote in April and his demand for early elections.

“The new government is supported by a disparate coalition of parties with only a slim majority in parliament. Regular elections are due in October 2023, creating the risk of policy slippage after the conclusion of the IMF programme.

“Renewed political volatility cannot be excluded and could undermine the authorities’ fiscal and external adjustment, as happened in early 2022 and 2018, particularly in the current environment of slowing growth and high inflation,” it added.

Reserves and deficit

According to Fitch’s report, another factor behind the downgrade was the pressure on foreign exchange reserves, which it noted, had declined to about $10 billion or just over one month of current external payments by June this year, down from about $16bn at this time last year.

“We estimate the CAD (current account deficit) reached $17bn (4.6 per cent of GDP) in fiscal year ended June 2022 (FY22), driven by soaring global oil prices and a rise in non-oil imports boosted by strong private consumption.

“Fiscal tightening, higher interest rates, measures to limit energy consumption and imports underpin our forecast of a narrowing CAD to $10bn (2.6pc of GDP) in FY23.”

Forecast

Fitch said that Pakistan’s ‘B-’ rating reflected recurring external vulnerability, a narrow fiscal revenue base and low governance indicator scores compared with the ‘B’ median.

It noted that while the country’s external funding conditions and liquidity would likely improve as a result of the staff-level agreement with the IMF, slippage against programme conditions was a risk and could “quickly lead to renewed strains, while diminished [foreign exchange] reserves and high funding needs now leave less room for error”.

The agency predicted that Pakistan’s fiscal deficit would reduce to 5.6pc of the GDP in FY23, compared to 6.1pc last year. This is almost 1pc higher than the government’s target of 4.9pc.

“We expect debt/GDP to decline to 66pc in FY23 and remain on a downward trend, helped by high inflation and a modest primary deficit, which we forecast at 0.9pc of GDP in FY23, down from 2.8pc of GDP in FY22.”

Fitch predicted that average inflation would remain at 19pc in the current fiscal year and 8pc in FY24, citing energy price hikes which it said would fuel broad-based inflation.

The ratings agency forecast slower economic growth this year, predicting it at 3.5pc, compared to the government’s 5pc target.

Fiscal and monetary tightening, high imported inflation, and a weaker external demand outlook would all hit household and business confidence, it stated.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
Jul 19, 2022 12:29pm
Good job PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi Hussain
Jul 19, 2022 12:38pm
A gift from the West for PTI's win...
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 19, 2022 12:41pm
The general elections must be held immediately. The current government is not publicly elected, it is an imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 19, 2022 01:12pm
What else could be expected under the auspices of the corrupt, cunning, crooked, cruel, crafty, crazy and criminal ruling junta of the three-party family-owned, clan-operated, dynasty-backed, cult-dominated and Raiwind/Larkana/D.I.Khan based selected and imported musketeers and their wicked, bigot, prejudiced, liar and biased cronies, currently calling the shots in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 19, 2022 01:13pm
The present govt will bankrupt Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 19, 2022 01:14pm
This imported Govt doesnt care, all they interested in is their own welfare.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 19, 2022 01:15pm
This incompetent govt knows nothing, they are not interested in what is happening around the world, as long their funds increase, that's all that matters to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Jul 19, 2022 01:16pm
Neutrals have ruined Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 19, 2022 01:16pm
When will people rise when the country is bankrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 19, 2022 01:22pm
Here we go. This is what Corrupts do to their people.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Jul 19, 2022 01:25pm
Thank you Imran Khan. What else are you doing to achieve for our country?
Reply Recommend 0
MukulBD
Jul 19, 2022 01:29pm
Very sad news indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jul 19, 2022 01:33pm
Another gift from this imported govt lol so called experienced economic managers
Reply Recommend 0
Az
Jul 19, 2022 01:37pm
Fitch worried of IK comeback?
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Jul 19, 2022 01:53pm
Congrats to brainless Neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Sab
Jul 19, 2022 01:57pm
US will punish Pakistani people for electing PTI. It's part of their regime change strategy.... The IMF system is constructed in this manner.
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Jul 19, 2022 02:45pm
Finally the right rating from fitch . This govt has to resign and opt for new elections otherwise Pakistan will never get IMF without stability .
Reply Recommend 0
Owais
Jul 19, 2022 02:56pm
Bajwa where are you ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI’s triumph
Updated 19 Jul, 2022

PTI’s triumph

The PML-N may need Nawaz Sharif to return home to heal the divisions within the party.
Biden’s Mideast tour
19 Jul, 2022

Biden’s Mideast tour

VERY little of substance has emerged from US President Joe Biden’s recently concluded tour of Israel and Saudi...
Covid surge
19 Jul, 2022

Covid surge

RECENT Covid-19 fatality numbers should be a cause of great alarm for health authorities in the country. In spite of...
Justice delayed
18 Jul, 2022

Justice delayed

DESPITE earnest efforts by their lordships to bring down the number of cases pending decision across all tiers of ...
Treason season
Updated 18 Jul, 2022

Treason season

It's exasperating to see govt pursue Article 6 when law in question is meant to be applied in very different circumstances.
The curtain falls
18 Jul, 2022

The curtain falls

IT is suddenly all over for Airlift Technologies, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated start-ups and a giant in the...