In address to nation, PM Shehbaz announces reduction in fuel prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the nation on Thursday, announced that the price of petrol was being cut by Rs18.50 and diesel by Rs40.54.

The prime minister began his speech by explaining that he had inherited a "troubled economy" from the previous government. "The previous government trampled on the agreement it had with the IMF and laid landmines for us," he said.

PM Shehbaz said the PTI government, during its final few weeks, had slashed fuel prices even though the government's coffers were empty. "This was done so our govt would fall into difficulties."

He explained why his government had to increase petrol prices after taking over. "With a heavy heart, and due to rising oil prices in international markets, we increased prices due to which the poor got burdened. We had no other way. We had to take tough decisions.

"However, today with God's blessing, oil prices are declining in global markets and it is by his mercy that today we have got the chance to reduce the prices back."

Earlier, the announcement of the PM's address was made by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet. "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation tonight at 10:10pm which will be broadcast live on Pakistan Television and Radio."

The prime minister is widely expected to slash fuel prices. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz all but confirmed it while addressing an electoral rally in Khushab minutes before the PM was to address the nation.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail promised the nation "relief" in petrol and diesel prices in light of declining global crude oil prices as well as the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

More to follow.