Today's Paper | July 12, 2022

Ruthless monsoon rains kill 30 across Sindh, including 13 in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.com | Qazi Hassan | Ghalib Nihad | Sirajuddin Published July 12, 2022 - Updated July 12, 2022 10:22pm
A rain emergency was imposed in Karachi on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
At least four more people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Sindh after ruthless monsoon showers battered Karachi and other parts of the province on Monday, taking the total number of deaths to 30 in Sindh including 13 in the provincial capital in the last couple of days, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

The PDMA said as many as 49 people in Sindh including 31 in Karachi died in incidents caused by rains since July 4.

According to a report published by Radio Pakistan, 14 people died in Karachi, nine in Thatta, two in Khairpur, and one in Sukkur.

The Sindh government imposed a rain emergency in Karachi yesterday after several areas and main roads across the city were submerged with water. Nullahs in Orangi Town and Korangi overflowed and entered houses. II Chundrigar Road, DHA, Sharae Faisal, University Road, NIPA Chowrangi, and Qayyumabad Chorangi were among the roads flooded with waist-high water, leaving people and cars stranded for hours.

Residents complained of prolonged power outages lasting more than 36 hours.

Early Tuesday morning, Administrator Murtaza Wahab tweeted that the situation at the II Chundrigar Road had improved after the water level of the city nullah came down.

Later, he said that the University Road had also been cleared for traffic.

In a statement issued this morning, Wahab said that he visited Malir, District East, District West, District South, and District Central along with provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Sharjeel Memon, and reviewed the situation after the rains.

He assured that accumulated water would soon be drained out, adding that teams had been deployed in multiple areas of the city. "Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh have issued special instructions and instructed ministers to supervise the work themselves," Wahab added.

Main roads remain flooded in the city. — DawnNewsTV
Later in the day, the Karachi police confirmed that the KPT Underpass in Clifton had been reopened for traffic.

Meanwhile, data released by the PDMA revealed that Karachi's Keamari received the highest amount of rainfall (231.75mm) in the last 24 hours followed by District East (203.3mm), Korangi (191mm), District South (132mm), District Central (129.8mm), Malir (98mm) and District West (53.9mm).

In a meeting later today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met provincial ministers at the CM House where he was told that underpasses in districts South and East had been cleared of rainwater and would be opened for traffic by evening.

The chief minister, subsequently, directed the local government to get small pumps installed in the streets where rainwater had accumulated and clear them.

“A forecast for another spell of heavy rain has been issued, therefore we have to not just restore all the roads and streets but also be prepared for the upcoming days,” he added.

Section 144 imposed in Balochistan

The monsoon rains have also wreaked havoc in Balochistan, where the government has now imposed Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Code of Criminal Procedure on swimming and picnics near dams, rivers and other water bodies across the province for a month.

In a report issued today, the PDMA revealed that 62 people have been killed in the monsoon rains in Balochistan, which started in June, so far. The number includes 23 women, 15 men, and 24 children.

Separately, more than 600 houses were swept away in the floods. According to the report, Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khasdar, Kohlu, Ketch, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, and Sibi were among the most affected areas.

Relief operations underway in KP

Meanwhile, the disaster management authorities were busy in relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today after two people were killed and three injured during rains and floods in Swabi, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Nowshera on Monday.

Rescue teams dispatched to affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Photo by Sirajuddin
According to authorities, the fast-flowing waters swept away houses and schools in the areas leading to severe damage to the infrastructure.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has instructed all the agencies to remain on high alert, while teams have been dispatched to rescue stranded people.

Separately, the PDMA has said that its control room was active 24/7 and urged people to report any untoward incident to the helpline 1700.

More rains expected across the country

In a report today, Radio Pakistan stated that rain, wind, and thunder showers were expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir, and lower Sindh during the next 12 hours.

Heavy falls were likely in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Kashmir.

Separately, the Met department predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad from July 14.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the new weather system headed towards the city would last until July 18-19.

Sarfaraz also said that intermittent rain with thunder was also expected in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tando Mohammad Khan. He also warned of a risk of flooding in low-lying areas in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot.

Comments (22)
nouman
Jul 12, 2022 12:06pm
The only one to blame for this is PPP. They have had control of Sindh for decades, what has been done ?
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jul 12, 2022 01:43pm
Yes. It's the ruthless PPP, not the monsoon...
Reply Recommend 0
Matt
Jul 12, 2022 01:50pm
Stop blaming the rain. Fix your drainage system. Always moaning and no one likes the moaners...
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 12, 2022 02:02pm
Long Live Bhutto. Special thanks to the neutrals for selecting these gems for the people of Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
FastManzil
Jul 12, 2022 02:03pm
Need billions of rupees to fix Sindh infrastructure and withstand floods.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 12, 2022 02:10pm
@nouman, Blame the people who are dumb enough to allow PPP to hold onto power - Look at Sri Lanka should follow that example.
Reply Recommend 0
Meer
Jul 12, 2022 02:28pm
I’m still worried ppp is dreaming to win next elections in whole Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Alif
Jul 12, 2022 03:01pm
Why blame PPP only, where is so called ethnic party, religious groups, and Karachi youth backed party, actually everyone exploits Karachi for its interest but no once cares for the city.
Reply Recommend 0
Richie Rich
Jul 12, 2022 03:15pm
we also have a part to play, when we throw the remains of the animals just another street, away from our house onto someone else's
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Jul 12, 2022 03:21pm
Karachi must be separated from Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
fahim
Jul 12, 2022 03:22pm
Why federal government does not take over Karachi. It is a former capital of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Jul 12, 2022 03:22pm
Incompetent rulers from interior sindh have destroyed Karachi completely.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jul 12, 2022 03:28pm
Why are people cursing the rain.? Rain is a blessing. There are some countries of the world where it hasn't rained for years. Even now Pakistan and India are discussing water Issue.? Water is a precious commodity.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Jul 12, 2022 03:29pm
People of Karachi should follow Sri Lanka and get these corrupt mafia out from CM house and assembly.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jul 12, 2022 04:00pm
Establishment is the most corrupt which has allowed corrupt mafia to loot the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 12, 2022 04:37pm
Despite all the misery, people of Sindh still keep electing the same people, so who is to be blamed?.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 12, 2022 04:37pm
Same story every year, same politicians elected and yet people never learn.
Reply Recommend 0
Zazu
Jul 12, 2022 04:55pm
Karachi's people should do to Sindh CM House what Sri Lankans did to presidential palace.
Reply Recommend 0
HumaN
Jul 12, 2022 05:08pm
@nouman, The Establishment!
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jul 12, 2022 05:39pm
India unleashed it. These monsoon comes from their area.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 12, 2022 05:40pm
@nouman, : Neutrals are equally responsible because PPP has been selected for Sindh by them.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Karachi
Jul 12, 2022 05:40pm
Everyone stop talking and go to help in helping people around Karachi and Sindh, it’s not a good idea just depends on local government for everything.
Reply Recommend 0

