JKLF march heading to UN office stopped by police

MUZAFFARABAD: A long march by pro-independence Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to express solidarity with its incarcerated chief Yasin Malik on the one hand and condemn India’s ‘judicial terrorism’ on the other was stop­ped by heavy contingents of police “in public interest” as it was heading towards the UN Military Obse­rvers Office on Monday evening.

The vehicular ‘march’ had begun from Bhimber on Sunday and rea­c­hed Muzaffarabad on Monday night.

After parking their vehicles in Eidgah ground, the marchers started an on-foot rally through CMH Road and Bank Road shortly before the sunset towards Domel where the UN military observers have their camp office in an army brigade headquarters.

The marchers were holding a mock coffin of the UN apart from banners, placards and portraits of Mr Malik.

“Wake up UN, Kashmir seeks attention,” read a banner wrapped around the mock coffin.

According to Rafiq Dar, JKLF chief spokesperson, they had planned to stage a sit-in on the main road outside the UN mission on Monday night and present a memorandum to UN observers at 10am on Tuesday.

However, the marchers were stopped them from proceeding towards the UN mission.

Deputy Commissioner of Muza­ffarabad Nadim Ahmed Janjua told Dawn that since the UN observers’ camp office was situated along the capital’s busiest artery, the administration could not afford to let it closed for traffic in the interest of public.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2022