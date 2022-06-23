DAWN.COM Logo

PAC may probe former NAB chief’s video scandal

Malik Asad Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 08:46am
Former NAB chief Retd justice Javed Iqbal — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: The Pub­lic Accou­n­­ts Committee (PAC) intends to probe the video scandal inv­olving the former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

Mr Iqbal currently holds the portfolio of chairman, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

The woman in the video, Tayyaba Gul, and her husband, Mohammad Farooq, were facing inquiries in NAB when the scandal surfaced. Later, NAB filed a reference against them before the accountability court in Lahore.

Tayyaba Gul submitted an application with the PAC chairman, Noor Alam Khan, seeking inquiry against Justice Iqbal, NAB Lahore DG retired Maj Saleem Shahzad and other officials of the bureau for implicating her in a corruption reference.

Talking to Dawn, former auditor general Buland Akhtar Rana said the PAC lacked jurisdiction to entertain such applications since this matter also had some political dimensions.

In the application, Ms Gul said she was acquitted by the court in the reference. She accused NAB officials of blackmailing her and requested the PAC chairman to summon Justice Iqbal and other officials and initiate a probe against them.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

