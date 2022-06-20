DAWN.COM Logo

June 20, 2022

IHC dismisses army's case against Imaan Mazari-Hazir after she regrets remarks

Tahir Naseer Published June 20, 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday accepted lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir's petition to dismiss a case filed against her by the Pakistan Army for allegedly "abusing and defaming the senior command" of the institution after she expressed "regret" over her words.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the petition, remarked during the hearing that Mazari-Hazir was a respectable officer of the court and should not have uttered the words even under "normal circumstances".

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Mazari-Hazir on May 26 at the capital's Ramna police station on the complaint of Lt Colonel Syed Humayun Iftikhtar, who was representing the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch of the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The JAG branch of the Pakistan Armed Forces is composed of the military's senior officers, lawyers and judges who provide legal services to the army, air force, navy, and marines at all levels of command. It falls under the law directorate of the army.

She had been booked under sections 505 (inciting people against armed forces) and 138 (abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR said that Mazari-Hazir had made a "derogatory and hateful" statement on May 21, the day her mother, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, was arrested from outside her house in a land ownership and transfer case.

After her mother's arrest, a video of a visibly distraught Mazari-Hazir was shared on social media in which she could be seen making statements about Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Following the registration of the FIR against her, Mazari-Hazir had approached the IHC, stating in her petition that the "FIR is ill-founded and allegations are absurd".

During the hearing today, Mazari-Hazir's lawyer, Advocate Zainab Janjua, said her client had appeared for every interrogation on the court's order.

Two police cars had come to Mazari-Hazir's house on Sunday night to deliver the notice, she informed the court. "We requested the investigation officer to tell us what the allegations are. Our request was dismissed and we were shown the video [of Mazari-Hazir's remarks]."

Janjua said she had submitted a detailed reply to police the same day. "We accepted it previously that the video is [original] and we accept it today as well."

The counsel further said that her client had expressed "regret" over her words and accepted that "what happened should not have happened".

"If the petitioner asks for forgiveness, what is left in the case?" he questioned.

However, the counsel for the JAG branch argued that the word forgiveness was not mentioned even once in the reply submitted by Mazari-Hazir. "If she has to apologise, she should do so in front of the media," he added.

Subsequently, the court accepted Mazari-Hazir's petition and dismissed the case against her.

Riaz. A
Jun 20, 2022 11:56am
clearly an undeserved escape. if it were a common person then the matter would have been different.
Reply Recommend 0
Izzy
Jun 20, 2022 11:59am
Software has been updated.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 20, 2022 12:03pm
Neutrals are really trolling themselves by their own acts.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 20, 2022 12:04pm
Good descision but iman mazari should now come.out open and now appologice publicly
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 20, 2022 12:06pm
Refresher course done.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Jun 20, 2022 12:07pm
She's a very brave lady.
Reply Recommend 0
baig
Jun 20, 2022 12:08pm
Great women...a glimpse of the late great Asma Jhangir... feeling relief.
Reply Recommend 0
chipmonk33
Jun 20, 2022 12:14pm
So now those in power will make civilians apologize in public. Well, would they do the same for their mistakes? Defending the country is more important than micro-managing civilians.
Reply Recommend 0
Daddu Charger
Jun 20, 2022 12:15pm
@baig, great? according to who
Reply Recommend 0
Daddu Charger
Jun 20, 2022 12:15pm
No defamation case was made against Maryam, her husband Safdar, her father Nawaz, etc
Reply Recommend 0
tipu
Jun 20, 2022 12:18pm
salute to Islamabad High Court. Justice has prevailed but one thing is sure now. Khakis are after this lady now
Reply Recommend 0
Jan
Jun 20, 2022 12:22pm
We pray and commend the Islamabad high court position and many of the decisions in recent days made by the honorable chief justice of IHC. Justice should prevail at any cost and for the Big hates if they don't play out of their domains should their respect be maintained well.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Jun 20, 2022 12:25pm
These neutrals are a state within the state of Pakistan, thriving from the blood of poor people!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jun 20, 2022 12:31pm
At least one ms mazari software updated other one to follow.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Jun 20, 2022 12:31pm
would have been kinapped and killed if she was a karachi resident.....
Reply Recommend 0
waqas
Jun 20, 2022 12:38pm
@Izzy , how are you cherry blossom
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jun 20, 2022 12:45pm
What other country would the army bring a defemation case against a civilian? Neutrals please answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Hrk
Jun 20, 2022 12:47pm
Hope people won't run propaganda campaign against the IHC CJ
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 20, 2022 12:47pm
First charge father daughter duo of NS and Maryam for defamation. Don't be selective!
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 20, 2022 12:52pm
It is time the Neutrals should understand the thoughts of Peoples. Not every time they can play with public emotions.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jun 20, 2022 01:01pm
Fantastic what a speedy justice is provided to specials.There are thousands of innocent people wandering in the courts to get justice but they will not get since they are not special.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 20, 2022 01:08pm
All is well that ends well.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 20, 2022 01:20pm
It is a good decision. Anybody would have made such accusations when the mother is harassed under the instruction of the imported Government.
Reply Recommend 0
Kas
Jun 20, 2022 01:23pm
This country is run by a mafia in uniform
Reply Recommend 0
Mashal Khan
Jun 20, 2022 01:24pm
The real disease of Pakistan or Pakastan as its widely called ...... The Neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 20, 2022 01:26pm
What a waste of public money and time bringing this to court. Establishment is not a sacred cow or immune from criticism. The question still remains, who ordered her mother's illegal arrest, is anyone looking at that, are courts open all night to pass a judgement on that and bring those to justice who acted illegally.
Reply Recommend 0
Allama
Jun 20, 2022 01:42pm
We are still struggling with selective justice!
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Amir
Jun 20, 2022 01:43pm
Indeed surprising. I do not understand what remarks are derogatory if not these?
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Jun 20, 2022 01:55pm
Brave girl
Reply Recommend 0
Alam
Jun 20, 2022 01:57pm
Great decision CJ. If the institutions want to interfere in the democratic system, they should also have to show big heart to accept criticism. They are not holy cow.
Reply Recommend 0
Ishrat Salim
Jun 20, 2022 01:58pm
And what Nawaz Sharif Maryam Fazlu Ayaz Sadiq Khawajah Asif uttered against the Army seniors by name was acceptable. If What Ms Imran Mazari utterance was not acceptable, then why double standard. It means, what other politicians were uttering against Army Gen Bajwa, Gen Faiz etc; by name were all planned ?
Reply Recommend 0
Khandk
Jun 20, 2022 02:00pm
Daughter of the nation is free now. Good decision. No more sorry in front of media required.
Reply Recommend 0
Ishrat Salim
Jun 20, 2022 02:02pm
@Asif, first tell Nawaz Sharif Maryam Fazlu Ayaz Sadiq & Asif Khawaja who utterance against the army & senior officers were more serious than what Ms Imran Mazari had uttered. Why forget others ? Is your memory so short or deliberately trying to forget. What others as mentioned said were not serious enough, or did you not hear ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 20, 2022 02:02pm
………can neutrals also be booked when they insult civilians/civilian governance?
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 20, 2022 02:04pm
Thank you Honourable Chief Justice IHC .
Reply Recommend 0
PakNinja
Jun 20, 2022 03:07pm
See , hear and speak no evil about holy neutrals
Reply Recommend 0

