DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2022

Team set up to probe case against Imaan Mazari-Hazir

Munawer Azeem Published May 31, 2022 - Updated May 31, 2022 11:38am
Imaan Mazari-Hazir talks to mediapersons outside the women police station in G-7 on Monday. — Online
Imaan Mazari-Hazir talks to mediapersons outside the women police station in G-7 on Monday. — Online

ISLAMABAD: A team has been constituted to investigate a case registered against rights activist advocate Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, police said on Monday.

The team, comprising SP Saddar Zone, SDPO, women police station SHO and an inspector, was formed to investigate the case on merit, they said.

The case was registered against Ms Mazari-Hazir, daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, in response to a complaint lodged by Lt Col Syed Humayun for the Judge Advocate General, General Headquarters Rawalpindi, under PPCs 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier, sailor or airman) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

Imaan Mazari-Hazir appeared before the investigation team on Monday and was asked to record her statement but she sought time for submitting a written statement after consulting her counsel, the officers said.

She was on pre-arrest bail obtained from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 27 in connection with the case registered with Ramna police.

The FIR stated that Ms Mazari-Hazir made a derogatory statement on May 21 against the army and its senior leadership on the premises of the IHC when her mother Shireen Mazari was arrested from outside her residence.

“The lady abused the senior military leadership of Pakistan Army and her derogatory statements are highly disparaging aimed to cause and incite mutiny/intimidation amongst ranks and file of Pakistan Army. It also leads to ridicule and create hatred within the army which made out a serious offence,” it said.

The FIR said there were reasons to believe that such an act would harm the reputation of the army and its senior leadership.

“The statements of Ms Mazari are clearly reflective of her intent to cause a fear and alarm to the public thus inducing to commit offence against the state. It is imperative that strict legal action taken against her under the relevant law,” the FIR said.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aziz Ahmed
May 31, 2022 09:58am
It's time peple should adhere to rules brfore criticizing institutions. The law should take its course.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 31, 2022 10:06am
She must behind the bar , the lesson to others including media anchor
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
May 31, 2022 10:07am
Why only against her ?? Mariam Nawaz and his father so many times used derogatory remarks against the leadership of establishment why there was no commission setup at that time. it is only political victimization nothing else.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
May 31, 2022 10:11am
Send her to jail,daily abuser of Pak army.
Reply Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
May 31, 2022 10:11am
No laxity be shown if someone disparages our valiant armed forces and it’s officers.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
May 31, 2022 10:14am
An educated lady like her ,must respect the defenders of our dear country.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
May 31, 2022 10:15am
Reputation of army in politics is already well know to the public of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
May 31, 2022 10:16am
Chief of Army Staff reports to Secretary Defence ........
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
May 31, 2022 10:17am
Rich people nothing can be happen against her.
Reply Recommend 0
Dromax
May 31, 2022 10:23am
PTI Thugs need lessons.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
May 31, 2022 10:24am
What a joke do whatever you want and when someone tries to stop you put a case on em
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
May 31, 2022 10:52am
No army in world will tolerate the comments that she passed.
Reply Recommend 0
Mani
May 31, 2022 11:11am
Perhaps if armed forces did not disrupt democracy these insults would not happen.
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
May 31, 2022 11:40am
Where are the nuetrals ? havent heard from them in a while - why so serious
Reply Recommend 0
It’sOnlyMe
May 31, 2022 11:45am
Why can’t the army handle criticism? She has a right to freedom of expression.
Reply Recommend 0
Solani
May 31, 2022 11:47am
Blunder after blunder pushing country into chaos, instability and economic meltdown!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

31 May, 2022

Talking to TTP

If TTP's demands are met, it would amount to a surrender of the state’s authority over parts of the erstwhile tribal belt.
31 May, 2022

Abducted citizens

IT is a bold step; one that seems intended to force a much-needed breakthrough on an issue that has remained a...
31 May, 2022

Tackling polio resurgence

The emergence of as many as six polio cases since April in North Waziristan district, after a hiatus of 15 months,...
Ayodhya’s ghosts
Updated 30 May, 2022

Ayodhya’s ghosts

THE demolition of Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid in 1992 was an epochal moment in the post-independence history of India....
30 May, 2022

Wheat imports

THAT the lowest price the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, which is out to purchase half a million tonnes of wheat...
30 May, 2022

A moment of joy

IN the midst of a torrid summer, with the political temperature spiking and dark clouds gathering on the economic...