Met Office forecasts countrywide torrential rains from Monday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted countrywide torrential rains from Monday due to a strong weather system entering the upper and central parts of the country.

According to PMD, the weather system will persist till Wednesday night. The National Disaster Management Authority also issued a similar alert, saying it had directed authorities to adopt rain-emergency measures to prevent any untoward situations during the rains.

Under the influence of the system, widespread thundershower with isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan.

The advisory said that Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura,Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Multan would also receive heavy rainfall from Monday night to Wednesday.

Similarly, widespread rain-windstorm with isolated hailstorm are expected in Kashmir including Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian, Muzaffarabad and Neelum Valley; Gilgit Baltistan including Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu and northeast Balochistan including Zhob, Sherani, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Barkhan during the period.

Downpours are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Karachi, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Lasbela and Khuzdar from Tuesday evening till Wednesday.

The Met Office warned that heavy falls might trigger landsliding in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs or rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan, the Met Office advisory said.

"Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period and avoid unnecessary journeys."

The Met Office said all the authorities concerned had been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.