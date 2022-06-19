DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 19, 2022

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for Covid

Reuters Published June 19, 2022 - Updated June 19, 2022 12:59pm
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan walks into the room before U.S. President Joe Biden's joint news conference. — Reuters/File
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan walks into the room before U.S. President Joe Biden's joint news conference. — Reuters/File

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, a spokesperson said, a week before he is due to accompany President Joe Biden to a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced economies.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Sullivan had not been in close contact with Biden, and was asymptomatic. It was his first Covid infection, she said.

Sullivan met at the White House on Friday with Senegal's foreign minister, Aissata Tall Sall, the White House said on Saturday. He met in person with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg for four and a half hours on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the positive test would affect Sullivan's travel plans.

The White House announced last week that Biden would travel to southern Germany for the Group of Seven summit and continue on to Spain for a Nato summit in late June.

Coronavirus
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Uncertainty in Punjab
19 Jun, 2022

Uncertainty in Punjab

WHILE a healthy amount of rain in Lahore and other Punjab cities during the last couple of days broke the...
Minister’s allegations
Updated 19 Jun, 2022

Minister’s allegations

When high-stakes political interests are involved, then a multimillion pound secret is unlikely to remain under wraps for long.
Demanding answers
19 Jun, 2022

Demanding answers

THE authorities cannot continue with their ostrich-like behaviour with regard to enforced disappearances. The matter...
Some good news
Updated 18 Jun, 2022

Some good news

Being downgraded to the grey list again would do irreparable damage to the economy and international trade.
NA-240 violence
18 Jun, 2022

NA-240 violence

THE ugly scenes witnessed in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency during Thursday’s by-poll are a reminder of the...
Lights out
18 Jun, 2022

Lights out

THE Sindh government yesterday became the first provincial administration to enforce the early closure of markets in...