DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2022

‘Pakistan among 23 countries facing drought’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 09:21am
The National Drought Mon­itoring Centre, part of the Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD), has warned that drought-like conditions currently prevailing in parts of Sindh and Balochistan may exacerbate and cause water stress in cultivated lands. — File photo
The National Drought Mon­itoring Centre, part of the Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD), has warned that drought-like conditions currently prevailing in parts of Sindh and Balochistan may exacerbate and cause water stress in cultivated lands. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is among the top 23 countries facing a major drought emergency. By 2025, droughts may affect almost three quarters of the world’s population.

This was highlighted by the Ministry of Climate Change on Thursday as it observed World Desertification and Drought Day.

According to a statement, desertification and droughts are critical issues worldwide. Desertification is a global phenomenon caused by environmental factors and human activities but had left Pakistan scarred by its multiple impacts including environmental degradation, loss of soil fertility, loss of biodiversity, and reduction in land productivity, which had exacerbated the vulnerability of fragile local communities, the statement read.

“Droughts are not some new phenomenon. They have always been a part of nature and human experience, however, with massive deforestation, and anthropogenic activities a noticeable change in climate conditions had accelerated the fallout. In Pakistan, people are experiencing water stress and rivers are drying up all over the country due to prolonged heat waves, delayed rains and poor distribution of water.

“This worsens especially when the country is predominantly arid. In addition, Pakistan’s per capita water availability has dropped from 5, 060 cubic metres per annum in 1951 to only 908 cubic metres now. UNDP states that Pakistan will dry up by 2025, if no urgent action is taken today. Our livestock is critically affected by the rising heat and lack of water in already water-stressed areas of Sindh and South Punjab,” it stated.

Pakistan achieved the target of planting 1.5 billion plants, which has resulted in 250,000 green jobs in rural areas that continue to experience droughts and desertification.

According to a report, the Indus Delta has shrunk by a massive 92 percent from 13,000 square kilometres in 1833 to only 1,000 sq kms. The new ambitious Living Indus initiative spearheaded by the United Nations and climate ministry is currently underway and is working towards restoring the health of the Indus Basin. Pakistan has also launched an Ecosystem Restoration initiative under the theme of ‘Nature-Based Solutions’ to tackle critical issues like desertification, loss of fertility, and droughts, the ministry’s statement added.

“On this World Desertification and Drought Day, we need to set in motion, work on improving drought preparedness and building drought resilience. Pakistan is one of the countries on the frontline of the climate emergency. We cannot stop droughts from happening but we can prepare for them by conserving our water. The country is striving to achieve the voluntary Land Degradation Neutrality Targets by 2030 and the aforementioned efforts will lead the way to achieve these targets,” it stated.

Published in Dawn,June 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fuel price woes
Updated 17 Jun, 2022

Fuel price woes

Unless govt can find new streams of revenue to create fiscal space for subsidies, public will bear brunt of inflation.
FM’s Iran visit
17 Jun, 2022

FM’s Iran visit

THOUGH there is great potential in the Pakistan-Iran relationship, geopolitical complications, particularly since ...
Punjab budget, finally
17 Jun, 2022

Punjab budget, finally

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought between the PML-N-led ruling coalition and the opposition PTI,...
Storm incoming
Updated 16 Jun, 2022

Storm incoming

Will the budget drawn up by the incumbent government be sufficient for the massive challenges looming ahead?
KP and Sindh budgets
16 Jun, 2022

KP and Sindh budgets

BOTH Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced fiscally expansionary budgets for 2022-23 that allocate massive...
Exotic birds
16 Jun, 2022

Exotic birds

JOINT action by the Sindh Wildlife Department and Rangers on Sunday that caught a consignment of at least 26 exotic...