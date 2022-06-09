DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2022

Over half of Pakistani YouTube channels’ viewership based abroad

Kalbe Ali Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: More than 55 per cent of the viewership of Pakistani YouTube channels comes from outside the country, indicating that content created by local YouTubers is highly popular all across the globe, Google’s Country Director for Pakistan Farhan Qureshi said on Wednesday.

“More than 300 Pakistani channels on YouTube have more than one million subscribers, showing an overall growth of 35pc against the previous year,” Mr Qureshi said during a virtual roundtable attended by the creators of four popular accounts — ‘Ducky Bhai’, ‘Something Haute’, ‘Sistrology’ and ‘Street Food PK’.

Besides, more than 4,500 YouTube channels had more than 100,000 subscribers, registering a growth rate of 45pc, he said.

YouTube is one of the most popular video platforms in Pakistan and the world over. The country has seen a jump in the number of content creators and their subscribers over the past few years.

Mr Qureshi said popular Pakistani YouTube channels were now making over Rs1 million annually, recording a growth rate of more than 140pc year-on-year.

He said YouTube encouraged its content creators to grow financially stable. During the panel discussion, the content creators also shared the stories of their YouTube journey as to how they started it off, how they managed to build a community, how YouTube changed their life and where they stand today.

At the roundtable, the content creators shared their experiences about their YouTube journey.

Saad Ur Rehman, popularly known as ‘Ducky Bhai’, recalled that he started his YouTube channel five years ago.

“I used to make gaming and tech-related tutorial videos, used to ask shopkeepers and friends to lend me their gadgets so I could record videos on them,” he said. “I learnt to edit, created ‘Ducky Bhai’ and things changed. It grew to podcasts, vlogs and ‘Ducky Extra’.”

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...
Energy crisis
Updated 08 Jun, 2022

Energy crisis

It is clear no single party can provide the solution to the chronic problems that plague Pakistan’s energy sector.
Unacceptable language
08 Jun, 2022

Unacceptable language

IT beggars belief that lawmakers would throw around statements that make them appear indistinguishable from the...
Livestock precautions
08 Jun, 2022

Livestock precautions

WITH around a month left before Eidul Azha, livestock markets have begun to spring up offering sacrificial animals...