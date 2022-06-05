DAWN.COM Logo

Saudi Arabia joins Muslim countries in condemning BJP leaders' derogatory remarks on Prophet

Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui Published June 5, 2022 - Updated June 6, 2022 01:59pm
File photos of BJP leaders Nupur Sharma (R) and Naveen Kumar Jindal. — Pictures via Twitter
File photos of BJP leaders Nupur Sharma (R) and Naveen Kumar Jindal. — Pictures via Twitter

Saudi Arabia joined a host of Muslim countries — including Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iran and Pakistan — that took strong exception to derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned India's envoy to register their protest on Sunday, while Pakistan issued a strong demarche to the Indian charge d'affaires on Monday.

Qatar has sought a public apology from India for allowing such "Islamophobic" views without retribution.

Kuwait, in a statement, said it had handed over an "official protest note expressing the State of Kuwait's categorical rejection and condemnation of the insulting statements against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Islam and Muslims issued by one of the officials in the ruling party".

Saudi Arabia also issued a statement condemning the remarks and called for respect for religions.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also called out the comments made by the BJP leaders.

The president noted that the remarks had hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world. "India under [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi's Hindutva philosophy is trampling religious freedoms of all its minorities and persecuting them without any impunity".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz tweeted, "... Have said it repeatedly that India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India."

He said the love of Muslims for the Prophet (PBUH) was supreme and they could sacrifice their lives for the Holy figure.

According to Hindustan Times, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and another party leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, made disrespectful remarks about the Prophet (PBUH) and after worldwide condemnation, India's ruling party had to distance itself from their statements, announcing disciplinary action against the duo.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said it "reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion and refuses to prejudice all religious figures and symbols".

The country also welcomed the BJP's decision to suspend Sharma, the statement added.

Qatar summoned the Indian envoy and handed him an official note that expressed Qatar's disappointment and "its total rejection and condemnation [of] the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed ... Islam and Muslims," according to a statement issued by its foreign ministry.

Qatar said it is "expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India".

It noted that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constituted a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said the remarks made by two officials of the ruling BJP were "totally unacceptable" as they hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world.

"BJP's attempted clarification and belated and perfunctory disciplinary action against these individuals cannot assuage the pain and anguish they have caused to the Muslim world," the Foreign Office said, urging India to ensure that decisive and demonstrable action was taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of Prophet (PBUH).

A day later, Pakistan summoned the Indian charge d' affaires in Islamabad and issued a strong demarche.

In a statement issued today, Pakistan strongly urged the BJP leadership and the Indian government to "unequivocally condemn the sacrilegious comments of the BJP officials and ensure that they are held accountable through decisive and demonstrable action for attacking the dignity" of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The ministry further called upon the international community, including the United Nations (UN) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take notice of and stop "the dangerously rising 'Hindutva' inspired Islamophobia in India, and prevail upon the Indian authorities to prevent the systematic human rights violations against minorities in the country".

Later in the day, the Pakistan Army also condemned the "blasphemous remarks by Indian officials" in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the grand mufti of Oman, Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad Al-Khalil, tweeted that the "obscene" comments of the spokesperson of India's ruling party amounted to a "war against every Muslim".

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha also said that the BJP leaders' remarks came in "context of intensifying hatred and abuse toward Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims".

India told both Qatar and Kuwait that the offensive views did not reflect those of the government of India, instead attributing these to "fringe elements". It said that "strong action" had been taken against those responsible for the derogatory remarks.

BJP suspends party membership of leaders

Following a strong reaction from the Muslim countries, the ruling BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal from the party for their remarks, according to Hindustan Times.

The statement issued by the party did not name anyone but it underlined that the party did not condone insults to any religion and respects all faiths.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy … During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions," the statement said.

Alkuwaiti
Jun 05, 2022 09:57pm
Arabs wouldn’t do anything about it, just talk and than sleep
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Jun 05, 2022 10:00pm
I can see many more Pakistans out of Indian subcontinent.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulfraz Suleman
Jun 05, 2022 10:02pm
Disgusting country and people. India is a cancer
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Jun 05, 2022 10:02pm
Islamic world to boycott Indian products for a year as a token to show we are serious. Publicly insulting our prophet must be dealt with a serious and meaningful action.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 05, 2022 10:04pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also called out the comments made by the BJP leader and urged the world to take notice and reprimand India. Dont annoy your big brother, Nawaz good pal of Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 05, 2022 10:05pm
Following a strong reaction from the Muslim countries, the ruling BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal from the party for their remarks, according to Hindustan Times. Modi software update.
Reply Recommend 0
Naved
Jun 05, 2022 10:05pm
We condemn these remarks in the strongest manner. BJP has made life difficult for the Muslims & other minorities in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Jun 05, 2022 10:06pm
Europeans and Indians are the only ones who insult other religions!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 05, 2022 10:06pm
India is now in focus of muslim countries. OIC should make a strong statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 05, 2022 10:07pm
Indians survive on middle east generosity, jobs, beneficence, yet they abuse the very religion that makes muslims tolerant and feed the indian poor country.
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Jun 05, 2022 10:07pm
Our PM is such a coward person, he doesn't have courage to call Indian ambassador and register protest. Qatar is better than us, three so called Muslim leaders... shame on us collectively for not protesting directly with India and asking world to take note. Pathetic Pak govt. Indians should be kicked out from Pak. Gutless nation India.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 05, 2022 10:09pm
Both look so evil.
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Jun 05, 2022 10:11pm
Gulf countries have what it takes to make India apologize for what it did.
Reply Recommend 0
rashad
Jun 05, 2022 10:12pm
hypocrisy, daure mapdand,
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Jun 05, 2022 10:13pm
Qatar and Kuwait should encourage other GCC country's to STOP recruiting Indian staff in their country's. As Indian staff will likely create Religous friction in the GCC. Instead GCC country's should increase recruiting staff from Manpower Exporting Muslim Country, Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Challan
Jun 05, 2022 10:14pm
India should be slapped strongly on the face
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 05, 2022 10:14pm
Every six months there is an uproar which dies in two days.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 05, 2022 10:15pm
Let us see how much Pakistan can encash on this golden opportunity to distract public attention from its own political and economic crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Jun 05, 2022 10:16pm
In Kanpur BJP government demolished houses of protesters!
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Jun 05, 2022 10:19pm
Be a man and install some bikes at the border and see these cowards move into holes!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 05, 2022 10:20pm
That is one of many reasons, the US commission on international religious freedom called for India to be put on a religious freedom blacklist.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jun 05, 2022 10:21pm
What did they say.
Reply Recommend 0
liaqat
Jun 05, 2022 10:22pm
Muslim world should respond in befitting manner. We should leave Indian products at individual level also. .
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 05, 2022 10:22pm
Did SS care to summon India's envoy like Qatar, Kuwait and Iran, or just a mere tweet??
Reply Recommend 0
Chota
Jun 05, 2022 10:25pm
Just throw ambassadors of india out
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jun 05, 2022 10:27pm
Both must be punished with severity
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jun 05, 2022 10:30pm
UAE and Saudia Arabia should call Indian envoy and register a strong protest with them
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jun 05, 2022 10:30pm
India reaching shameful new lows under Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Fastertrack
Jun 05, 2022 10:31pm
Storm in a tea cup. Perfect distraction from economic woes.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jun 05, 2022 10:31pm
You want BJP to apologize for BJP?
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 05, 2022 10:32pm
RSS'/BJP hate against Muslims
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Jun 05, 2022 10:33pm
This is the true face of BJP ideology, how can then apologize for something they stand for?
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Jun 05, 2022 10:35pm
They are just testing the waters. Note that India's best friends SA and UAE have kept quiet. Time for regime change there.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jun 05, 2022 10:37pm
BJP leaders speak against muslims all the time, are they going to get removed from party too?
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 05, 2022 10:37pm
I do not know what they said but insulting any religion by leaders of any party on stage is condemnable.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 05, 2022 10:38pm
About time the muslim world held these racist bjp government to account, if they show arrogance like they usually do then cut ties with them and send their labourers out of the gulf state, burning mosques and killing muslim everywhere in India, enough is enough
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Jun 05, 2022 10:41pm
PM PAKISTAN must summon Indian officials and ask them that Modi officially apologize and condemn comments.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Jun 05, 2022 10:43pm
Some one must concur India, these people are habitual of slavery, they can’t digest democracy and independence.
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Jun 05, 2022 10:46pm
Nothing will happen as usual
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Jun 05, 2022 10:48pm
Modi will take India to dark ages. BJP leaders are playing with fire while many Indian work in Muslim country and send money back to India
Reply Recommend 0
Sal idri
Jun 05, 2022 10:50pm
All muslim countries should withdraw their investments from India and expel Indian workers before Indian government calls them back.
Reply Recommend 0
K S Rao
Jun 05, 2022 10:50pm
BJP has taken action against those people, what more.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jun 05, 2022 10:53pm
Revenge
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Jun 05, 2022 10:53pm
Mad & senseless people are running government in India. Must be punished
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 05, 2022 10:58pm
Tip of the iceberg that the world chooses to ignore.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 05, 2022 11:01pm
These BJP characters are not worth a sub human . Their hate shows through and they will not be remembered by even their family members once they are gone .
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jun 05, 2022 11:01pm
And the BJP supporters will say "internal matter" - We have our problems in Pakistan but not like this where hatred is promoted against those of different caste or religion and goes unpunished.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Jun 05, 2022 11:05pm
India will do what it wants, Qatar or anybody else does not matter
Reply Recommend 0
Rabb
Jun 05, 2022 11:08pm
Remember the speech of IK in OIC conference...
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Jun 05, 2022 11:12pm
The muslim world must use this moment to rise against the religious bigotry of India. Such remarks actually do represent the filth that's BJP.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari kishan
Jun 05, 2022 11:12pm
All religions must be respected by all.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 05, 2022 11:15pm
Wait till you come across someone who would justify it.
Reply Recommend 0
Karl
Jun 05, 2022 11:17pm
Member suspended…… member expelled…… end of the story. Who is associating with these remarks? Condemnation all around…. time to move on.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif Hussain
Jun 05, 2022 11:19pm
Not acceptable at any cost... india will face it's consequences...
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jun 05, 2022 11:19pm
Diversionary tactics by India and a timid response by Pakistan's PM in order to make sure that his business ties are not severed.
Reply Recommend 0
Amit Paul
Jun 05, 2022 11:21pm
Thank you Mr.jinnah for giving us freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jun 05, 2022 11:23pm
Saffron Hindu mullahs bit more than their mouth. Religious fanaticism always fails. Learn to respect all religions.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jun 05, 2022 11:25pm
Now BJP learns to respect all religions.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 05, 2022 11:29pm
What should be there action of ordinary Muslim?
Reply Recommend 0
Babu Ram
Jun 05, 2022 11:34pm
Now Modi & the Hindutva goons have their tails between their legs.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Jun 05, 2022 11:35pm
India is a next rising nuisance to all faiths of the world especially Islam. Hindu extremism has no tolerance for anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Jun 05, 2022 11:36pm
India should sanctioned and indian goods be boycotted by all Muslims and Muslim countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 05, 2022 11:37pm
Qatar, Kuwait, Iran and other Muslim societies and countries who have elevated levels of their diplomatic relations with India have done harm to themselves by encouraging Modi's rogues towards naked belligerency. Protest alone w/o material repercussions have no affect on rogue States. Why not break off diplomatic relations en masse altogether?
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Jun 05, 2022 11:40pm
Great going india
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 05, 2022 11:40pm
'BJP suspends party membership of leaders'. So what?
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Jun 05, 2022 11:52pm
India is heading toward a self-destruction path.
Reply Recommend 0
Local
Jun 06, 2022 12:00am
Muslim countries should ban India
Reply Recommend 0
A. Mangal
Jun 06, 2022 12:03am
Both would know today or tomorrow what is like to use their free mouth! It wouldn’t get unnoticed!
Reply Recommend 0
8-Pass Charlie
Jun 06, 2022 12:09am
Toxic extremism is now getting out of control in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Hocus Pocus
Jun 06, 2022 12:13am
India has taken the first step towards international isolation.
Reply Recommend 0
QMS
Jun 06, 2022 12:13am
What a sad state India has fallen into!
Reply Recommend 0
Red Hot Chillies
Jun 06, 2022 12:15am
Just read the comments here from Indian friends in defending the undefendable.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Naeem
Jun 06, 2022 12:17am
Our new prime minister and FM are sleeping , previous PM and FM were outstanding
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
Jun 06, 2022 12:17am
the Arab countries should stop the flow of dollars into India forthwith
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Jun 06, 2022 12:18am
Suspending the membership of hate mongers? What an eyewash it is!
Reply Recommend 0
Obdurate
Jun 06, 2022 12:20am
BJP has no agenda except Islamophobia to win elections. This time its leadership crossed the redline. BJP regime miscalculated its softpower and its economic clout among the Muslim world. All this action they have taken is meant to save the face. They have India the centerpoint of Islamophobia in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Two 2 Tango
Jun 06, 2022 12:21am
Center of Islamophobia is now shifting from the Europe to India. Thanks to the bigot Modi regime.
Reply Recommend 0
AUKUS
Jun 06, 2022 12:22am
India is too weak to have a bacckbone like Israel and France. Keep apologising.
Reply Recommend 0
Culture Vulture
Jun 06, 2022 12:22am
India used to take pride in its secularism. See, what days its illiterate, religiously fanatic BJP regime is showing to the world.
Reply Recommend 0
True North
Jun 06, 2022 12:24am
I am quite sure well educated and humane Indians must be ashamed of seeing what is happening in their country.
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Jun 06, 2022 12:34am
Living in cow dung and drinking cow urine their brains are full of worms which clouds their thinking.
Reply Recommend 0
eefa
Jun 06, 2022 12:48am
The cycle never breaks. The hatred never ends.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizman
Jun 06, 2022 12:49am
The racist BJP and it’s followers. Shame on them
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 06, 2022 12:54am
Everything said is for Profit ?
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 06, 2022 12:56am
The Muslim countries must kick the Hindus out of their countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Jun 06, 2022 01:00am
India's fascist face keeps getting exposed!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 06, 2022 01:11am
These two are dead people walking. Their days are numbered.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jun 06, 2022 01:16am
India is simply uncivilized!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Alim Khan, USA
Jun 06, 2022 01:17am
All idle Mullahs will get work now
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Jun 06, 2022 01:23am
Arab world should take notice that India is the enemy of Islam not just Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
VoiceOfReason
Jun 06, 2022 01:40am
Indians and BJP needs to be taught a lesson.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 06, 2022 02:02am
Another strong protest. Done. Time to catch nap.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 06, 2022 02:04am
After so many years and thousands of innocent lives lost a protest note. Should we be grateful?
Reply Recommend 0
Farah goggi
Jun 06, 2022 02:06am
Other than a tweet by showbaz what has Gov of Pakistan done about it ?
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Qureshi
Jun 06, 2022 02:08am
What do you expect from people who drink cow urine?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 06, 2022 02:10am
Modi Inc has gone out of control...in the genocide mode!
Reply Recommend 0
Term
Jun 06, 2022 02:30am
World needs tolerance, both in India and in the Arab world.
Reply Recommend 0
Roko
Jun 06, 2022 02:33am
BJP has lost its mind. They never had any manners and now this
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Jun 06, 2022 02:37am
They don’t know what they are saying! Nonmuslims would never understand.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jun 06, 2022 02:39am
Uproar in Muslim world? but not a word from MBS of Saudi Kingdom, not a word from the Sheikhs of UAE
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi
Jun 06, 2022 02:41am
What do u expect from these devils
Reply Recommend 0
Jamboola
Jun 06, 2022 02:46am
What can you expect from BJP's lowlife racist mindset
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir A
Jun 06, 2022 03:06am
Where is TLP now? Nothing to say about their funders?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani FO
Jun 06, 2022 03:13am
No one is telling me what they said?
Reply Recommend 0
Azadsultan
Jun 06, 2022 03:16am
What was said? Also any condemnation of China on treatment of Muslims and the holy book?
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jun 06, 2022 03:21am
Well done Qatar and Kuwait, hopefully other countries of the GCC will speak up.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakir Hussain
Jun 06, 2022 03:59am
Nothing new from BJP , 1000 years hate against Muslim ruler.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 06, 2022 04:03am
What did they say about Islam ?
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Jun 06, 2022 04:03am
Indian govt needs to understand there are limits that they should not cross.
Reply Recommend 0
Slum_infested_Hindutva_No_Toylets
Jun 06, 2022 04:04am
Pakistan must declare war on these coward Hindutva leaders and it’s ideology. Looks like india needs to be enslaved again for another Millenia to put them in their place again.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 06, 2022 04:05am
Disgusting
Reply Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Jun 06, 2022 04:05am
Bjp has lost all dignity. That's why they were trashed in the east panjab elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Danald Loo
Jun 06, 2022 04:38am
What a grave , gruesome, grisly, gigantrun comment from fasisct BJP.
Reply Recommend 0
Azadeh
Jun 06, 2022 04:42am
What exactly were the offensive comments?
Reply Recommend 0
pa99
Jun 06, 2022 04:43am
Absolute stupidity on the part of BJP. My only hope that there is a silver lining and that BJP is turfed out for good.
Reply Recommend 0
Danald Loo
Jun 06, 2022 04:49am
Oh no, first cartoon and now this. Very sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Danald Loo
Jun 06, 2022 04:51am
The jindal guy looks more african than indian
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Jun 06, 2022 04:56am
Send the hundreds of thousands of indians making money in the gulf ...
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 06, 2022 04:59am
The real face and true character of racist, bigot, prejudiced, liar, wicked and biased Modi and his fascist, blasphemous, sacrilegious, irreverent, profane, prejudiced, crooked, cunning, corrupt, cruel, crafty, crazy and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies has been exposed before the whole world.
Reply Recommend 0
IK-supporter
Jun 06, 2022 05:15am
The politicians care only about votes… good thing that they are suspended and learn a lesson.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Jun 06, 2022 05:19am
Muslim world should economically boycott India over its anti-Muslim policies.
Reply Recommend 0
Fardeen
Jun 06, 2022 05:30am
All PTI bored Pakistanis will jump to action, best part is nobody knows the background or what was said and in what context.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jun 06, 2022 05:34am
True Face of India and RSS
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Pill
Jun 06, 2022 05:38am
Strong condemnation…. Beyond which the “Muslim” nations have no other response.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 06, 2022 05:54am
Hypocrisy of the bjp is nauseating, they are killing and torturing Muslims and other religion followers everyday . Only when they felt their business interests are in danger they took some eyewash action .
Reply Recommend 0
Fouzi
Jun 06, 2022 05:59am
Stop trade with India, boycott thier products
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Khan
Jun 06, 2022 06:05am
So much for "superpower India" eh!! How quickly those cowards bend over when the Muslim world comes down on them. India is weak, and it always will be. The Gulf states should continue their boycott and place sanctions on India otherwise nothing will change.
Reply Recommend 0
Jughnoo
Jun 06, 2022 06:14am
No comments from UAE?
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Jun 06, 2022 06:15am
No uproar in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh. Iraq and 90% of Muslim world unfortunately. I wonder if the UAE sheikh will bring Modi and give him a gold medal for this.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 06, 2022 06:24am
All of BJP is made of people like Sharmas and Jindals and lead by Modis. Are they all expelled and suspended. Muslim nations just taking notice what has been written, shown and discussed for decades. Truly Shame on them and Shame on us.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 06, 2022 06:28am
In three days worthless will be all rushing for famous Modi hugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Hadi
Jun 06, 2022 06:31am
BJP is hell bent on following the Zionist model. India - a civilisation of thousands of years - with major contributions from Muslim rulers is in denial of its own history and richness due to the insecurities fed by the hindutva mob
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Muzaffar
Jun 06, 2022 06:33am
OIC did get up to condemn. Did not realize that they did anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 06, 2022 06:41am
Indian hindus are a strange breed, they dont like muslims but will gladly work in the gulf countries
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 06, 2022 06:42am
Why did BJP expel these brave leaders? If anything, they actually represent what BJP is all about
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 06, 2022 06:44am
Hate filled India
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jun 06, 2022 06:45am
We dearly miss the great Sir Syed Ahmad Khan today.
Reply Recommend 0
irf
Jun 06, 2022 06:45am
All the false propaganda they spread through Kashmir files is undone by these BJP clowns.
Reply Recommend 0
DP
Jun 06, 2022 07:15am
This could be a turning point for BJP going forward.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 06, 2022 07:16am
Looks like TLP has not gotten a green signal yet. Waiting for them to request expulsion of Indian Ambassador.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshaid
Jun 06, 2022 07:18am
India is doing for years now … but escape world’s eyes due to their deliberate negligence
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jun 06, 2022 07:26am
What else you could expect from BJP..
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Jun 06, 2022 07:27am
The muslim world needs to wake up to the hindu threat.....
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 06, 2022 07:51am
Wish IK was still PM of Pakistan………..
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 06, 2022 07:55am
The outside world is now seeing the menace of ' Hindutva' that PMIK had warned of. India and modi will be in focus,from now on.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 06, 2022 07:55am
Any tweet/response from ISPR?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 06, 2022 07:56am
Indian union going the way of the soviet union.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 06, 2022 07:56am
Any comments/response from mullah Fazal Rahman?
Reply Recommend 0
Ronny Khan
Jun 06, 2022 07:59am
We condemn this action from Indian ruling party and ask for apology from Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Jun 06, 2022 07:59am
Modi Inc is following last stage of Muslim genocide in India!
Reply Recommend 0
James
Jun 06, 2022 08:08am
No one has courage to tell China to stop insulting Muslims and allow for free religion life.
Reply Recommend 0
netinaut
Jun 06, 2022 10:52am
@Dr. JohnnieWalker, what exactly was the "derogatory" COMMENT?
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Jun 06, 2022 12:08pm
Many in India also are not happy with such an extreme comment . She should have thought before passing such a derogatery statement . BTW India or Indians are not against Muslims they are only against fanatics .
Reply Recommend 0
braggadocio
Jun 06, 2022 12:58pm
Where is the foreign minister of Pakistan? Is he fast asleep?
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jun 06, 2022 01:01pm
@Zak, middle east survive because of Hindus
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jun 06, 2022 01:03pm
How many of you know what was mentioned?
Reply Recommend 0
SAM88
Jun 06, 2022 01:05pm
@Gulfraz Suleman , Did you hear what she said? Anyway, they have been expelled from the BJP.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Jun 06, 2022 01:15pm
BJP is cancer for the world. SHAME.
Reply Recommend 0

