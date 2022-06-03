Bank employee shot dead in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: An unidentified attacker shot dead a bank manager in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Thursday, the seventh in a spate of targeted killings in the occupied territory.

The attacker shot Vijay Kumar, a Hindu who had moved from the western Indian state of Rajasthan a week ago, in his office with a pistol in the Kulgam area, a police officer said. He believed the attacker was an anti-India `militant’.

The Resistance Front (TRF) group claimed responsibility for the bank manager’s death on its Telegram channel.

On Tuesday a Hindu female schoolteacher was also shot dead in the same area.

Last week assailants shot dead three off-duty policemen and a television actress in three assassination-style attacks.

Days before that, a Hindu government employee was shot dead inside his office.

