PIA passengers asked to contact call centre

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has advised passengers to seek assistance from its call centre before leaving for airports in Lahore and Islamabad.

The airline’s spokesman, in a statement, said though PIA flights had been scheduled as normal, road closure in Lahore might affect air operations.

Due to unavoidable reasons, delays might occur due to road closure, therefore, passengers were requested to keep track of time before leaving for the airport.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2022