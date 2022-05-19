DAWN.COM Logo

May 19, 2022

31 senior bureaucrats promoted to grade 22

Syed Irfan Raza Published May 19, 2022 - Updated May 19, 2022 08:29am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday promoted 31 senior bureaucrats, including Principal Secre­t­ary to Prime Minister Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, to grade 22, the highest service grade for government servants in the country.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Division, the promotion of officers from grade 21 to grade 22 had been considered by a selection board meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The promotions took place in nine different service cadres: Customs Service, Inland Revenue Service, Pakistan Railways (C&T) group, Foreign Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Information Group, Commerce and Trade group, Military Land and Canton­ment group and Intelligence Bureau.

In Pakistan Adminis­trative Service (PAS) group, 18 officers were promoted to grade 22. Those promoted were: Dr Rashid Mansoor, Dr Tauqir Hussain, Dr Ismet Tahira, Bushra Aman, Zulifiqar Haider Khan, Naveed Allauddin, Hamid Yaqoob, Dr Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, Zafar Ali Shah, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Dr Fakhar-i-Alam Irfan, Saif Anjum, Dr Usman Chachar, Aizaz Aslam, Naveed Ahmad Shaikh, Sarah Saeed, Jawad Paul and Imdad Ullah Bosal.

The officers promoted to Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) group were: Mazhar Javed, Sardar Shuja Alam and Babar Amin.

In Pakistan Customs Service (PCS), Suraiya Ahmed Butt and Dr Ahmad Mujtaba Memon got the promotions.

Amir Ali Khan Talpur, Dr Faiz Illahi Memon and Asim Ahmed were officers of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), who were promoted.

Others promoted to grade 22 included Zafar Zaman Ranjha of Railways group; Saeed Javed of Information group; Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah of Commerce and Tra­de group; Naeem Jan Khan of Military Land and Can­tonments group; and Fuad Asadullah Khan of the IB.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2022

