20 tankers gutted in Nowshera depot fire

PESHAWAR: A massive blaze gutted at least 20 oil tankers parked at the Tarujaba oil depot in Now­shera district on Saturday.

Police and Rescue 1122 officials said the blaze started at around 3pm and was brought under control late at night.

Both the police and Rescue 1122 did not say how the blaze started. A video clip of the incident posted online showed several oil tankers parked in the yard with some of them engulfed by flames.

Another video showed huge flames and smoke plumes rising from the depot as some people ran away from the spot.

A Rescue 1122 official said that at least 20 firefighting vehicles took part in a taxing effort to put out the flames.

The firefighting vehicles from Charsadda, Mardan and Peshawar were also called in for extinguishing the fire.

A police official told Dawn that one person was injured in the blaze. He said the place which normally houses drivers and transporters was almost empty at the time of the incident as most of the drivers had gone to their homes for Eid.

He also expressed ignorance about the extent of damage caused by the fire.

A Rescue 1122 statement issued earlier said that there were about 150 tankers parked in the yard and about 20 were gutted in the blaze.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2022