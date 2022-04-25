PPP invites applications for party tickets in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party has invited applications from aspiring candidates for the party tickets for seats of National Assembly and all provincial assemblies for the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Party’s central deputy secretary information Faisal Karim Kundi said in a statement here on Sunday that each application must be accompanied with a bank draft of Rs40,000 for the National Assembly party ticket and Rs30,000 for the provincial assembly ticket. He said the applications must reach the party secretariat in Islamabad or Bilawal House, Karachi, by April 30.

He said the applications for the party tickets should be addressed to the president of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians. He said the decision to invite applications from the aspiring candidates had been taken in a meeting of the central executive committee held with former president Asif Ali Zardari in the chair in Islamabad.

Besides, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited party ticket-holders, central executive committee members and divisional presidents of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab to submit their suggestions regarding the forthcoming local government elections in these provinces to the party secretariat in Islamabad.

It was stated that the tickets in local body polls were usually awarded by the provincial party chapters and there was no change in the policy. However, for a broader engagement of party cadres, the PPP chairman has decided to also invite ticket-holders to submit suggestions for polls to the CEC. It was stated that the applications would be handed over to the relevant committee members for finalisation of the candidates.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2022