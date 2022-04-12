DAWN.COM Logo

Army huddle takes note of recent 'propaganda campaign, attempt to divide 'institution and society'

Naveed SiddiquiPublished April 12, 2022 - Updated April 12, 2022 06:34pm
General Qamar Javed Bajwa presides over the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters on Tuesday. — ISPR
A meeting of Pakistan Army officials on Tuesday took note of the recent criticism directed at the institution on social media and expressed complete confidence in the leadership's "well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law",

According to a statement issued from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at the General Headquarters that was attended by the army's corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders and presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign [the] Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.

"National security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise," the ISPR statement said.

It added that the forum expressed "complete confidence in the leadership’s well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and rule of law at all costs".

The military has come under criticism this week, especially in the wake of former prime minister Imran Khan's ouster through a successful vote of no-confidence. Trends against the armed forces and its leadership have seen intense activity on social media platforms such as Twitter.

Slogans critical of the army were also chanted during country-wide protests staged on Sunday in support of Khan.

Apart from taking notice of the social media developments, the army huddle was briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats.

"COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with emerging challenges. Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure [the] security of borders and safety of masses," the ISPR said.

It said the army was aware of its responsibilities and would continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances.

