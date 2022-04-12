PTI workers rally against Imran’s ouster under ‘conspiracy’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Inasf activists staged protest demonstrations in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night against the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan under an alleged foreign conspiracy.

The demonstrations continued till early hours of Monday.

In Peshawar, the PTI workers had started assembling at the press club at around 10pm. Around 2,000 activists were present on the occasion.

Similarly, the protesters also blocked the busy University Road near Tehkal area and Jahangirabad, blocking the artery.

The PTI workers were holding party flags and banners, chanting slogans against the US and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to dethrone former prime minister Imran Khan.

Minister for higher education department Kamran Bangash was leading the protest demonstration outside the press club.

In Swat, a large number of youth led by elected representatives took out rallies against the ouster of former prime minister through the vote of no-confidence.

The protesters chanted slogans against the JUI-F, PML-N, PPP and other allied parties, and also showed concern over the Supreme Court verdict against former deputy speaker’s ruling.

The call for protest was given by PTI Malakand division president, MPA Fazal Hakim Khan, asking workers to gather at the Nishat Chowk in Mingora after Isha (evening) prayers.

Addressing the rally at Nishat Chowk, the speakers alleged that Imran Khan was dethroned through a foreign conspiracy. They claimed Imran Khan wanted to free the country from the clutches of west, but the ‘anti-Pakistan elements’ did not want it.

On the occasion, Fazal Hakim claimed that the US was responsible for Imran Khan’s ouster.

In Abbottabad, workers and leaders of PTI, including newly-elected local body members, took out a procession on Sunday night to show solidarity with their ousted leader.

They were carrying banners and placards and chanting slogans against overthrow of the PTI government. The speakers, including sitting MPAs and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, alleged that all corrupt leaders were playing in the hands of Pakistan’s enemies.

They warned that Imran Khan would come back to power with a thumbing majority.

In Mohmand, a protest rally was held in Mian Mandi Bazaar of Haleemzai tehsil in support of Imran Khan.

A large number of PTI workers participated in the protest demonstration. The rally was organised by PTI Mohmand chapter, which was attended by senior leaders, including Sajjad Mohmand, Rahim Shah, Maulana Amirullah Junaidi, Fakhar Alam Mohmand, Tajbar Khan and others.

In Haripur, the PTI workers took out a rally against the ouster of Imran Khan as the prime minister on Sunday evening.

The rally, which was led by former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan and provincial irrigation minister Arshad Ayub Khan, started from the hujra of PTI MPA Akbar Ayub Khan and turned into a public meeting at the Siddique-i-Akbar Chowk.

The participants were carrying PTI flags and banners inscribed with slogans against the removal the prime minister.

Omar Ayub, Arshad Ayub, Akbar Ayub and others addressed the protesters and highlighted the success stories of the PTI’s federal and provincial governments. They termed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan as an alleged international conspiracy orchestrated by the opposition parties. They claimed that PTI would soon return to power with a two-third majority.

In Shangla, the PTI activists poured onto roads in Bisham, Puran, Chakesar, Martung and Alpuri against Imran Khan’s ouster.

The protesters chanted slogans against the PDM and the US over alleged conspiracy to remove the PTI government.

In Bajaur, PTI workers held a rally against the ouster of former prime minister on Sunday night.

Hundreds of party activists and local leaders participated in the rally held at the main Chowk in Khar Bazaar.

Provincial minister for social welfare Anwarzeb Khan and senior leaders addressed the gathering.

The speakers said the rally was meant to protest the ‘unlawful’ ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The protesters termed the vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan as a part of an alleged foreign conspiracy against him over his independent foreign policy.

Protest demonstrations were also staged in different areas of the Malakand district.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2022