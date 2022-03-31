DAWN.COM Logo

PM Imran to address the nation today: Fawad

Dawn.comPublished March 31, 2022 - Updated March 31, 2022 02:59pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan. —APP
Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today evening, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday.

Separately, in a tweet, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that time of the address will be revealed later.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, in a brief media talk, termed tomorrow and the day after as "important" and reiterated that prime minister would "fight till the last ball".

The prime minister was originally expected to address the nation yesterday, however, the address was postponed without providing any reason.

The development comes as the prime minister is facing a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. Yesterday, the MQM-P — the government's main ally in the Centre — announced that it would support the joint opposition in the no-trust resolution.

The MQM-P has seven seats in the NA and after its decision to part ways with the government, the opposition has gathered the support of 177 MNAs, five more than the 172 required to gain a majority.

In the face of the opposition's onslaught, PM Imran has also made allegations of a "foreign conspiracy" being responsible for efforts to oust him.

At a public meeting held on Sunday, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government.

On Wednesday, this letter was shared with members of the federal cabinet in a hurriedly called meeting, which was not attended by the MQM-P and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) despite being invited. The letter was shown to the cabinet members on a TV screen.

PM Imran also called a selected group of TV anchors and informed them that "the language of the letter was threatening and arrogant" and that Pakistan would face dire consequences if the no-confidence motion failed.

However, the premier did not show the letter to the media.

No Confidence
Pakistan

It’sOnlyMe
Mar 31, 2022 02:09pm
Hopefully to announce his resignation.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 31, 2022 02:09pm
Resignation & New Election.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Mar 31, 2022 02:09pm
Impose article 6
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 31, 2022 02:10pm
The last straw !
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Mar 31, 2022 02:12pm
Only selectors and selected are winners in Naya Pakistan full stop!
Reply Recommend 0
Awais Ali
Mar 31, 2022 02:15pm
Time to speak the truth. That truth which is very rare to speak in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 31, 2022 02:16pm
The nation is with you.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 31, 2022 02:16pm
@It’sOnlyMe, Pak obsessed cross-border trolls have nothing better to do in India, hence always glued here!
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 31, 2022 02:18pm
Be polite this time
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Mar 31, 2022 02:18pm
Just say good bye
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 31, 2022 02:20pm
R E S I G N A T I O N -&- New Election date ?
Reply Recommend 0
Saniaa
Mar 31, 2022 02:23pm
Khan sahib should not issue NRO to any opposition figure even after ousting from PM post
Reply Recommend 0
Kind Regards
Mar 31, 2022 02:23pm
Last speech as PM. No one will miss you.
Reply Recommend 0
ShamiUSA
Mar 31, 2022 02:24pm
Please leave already. You couldn't perform it is time for you to leave with some dignity intact.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 31, 2022 02:25pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Mar 31, 2022 02:26pm
Me me me, corrupt opposition, me me 92 World Cup cornered tigers, me me me...
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Mar 31, 2022 02:27pm
Media report is just a filler... anyways, these tactics will be answered in kind, very soon by the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Mar 31, 2022 02:28pm
so he has something to say for today and then something more for Sunday.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Mar 31, 2022 02:28pm
And now what paper will he wave? All he is doing is making a fool of Pakistani people. Which to be honest is not true as all of them mostly are uneducated and naive.
Reply Recommend 0
It’sOnlyMe
Mar 31, 2022 02:29pm
@Farrukh, excellent summary of every single one of his speeches! And a great prediction for what he will say.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Mar 31, 2022 02:29pm
@It’sOnlyMe, Never loser.
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Mar 31, 2022 02:33pm
He will lose as there is no more match fixing and ball tampering
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Mar 31, 2022 02:34pm
Its sad to see how the parliament is full of corrupt looters who have no morals, ethics or principles, what hope does Pakistan have of progressing.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Mar 31, 2022 02:36pm
We need to know the truth who is behind this take over
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Mar 31, 2022 02:37pm
Alternative govt by PDM fills me with dread
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar
Mar 31, 2022 02:38pm
There you go again.....millions of hours of the nation to be wasted again!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 31, 2022 02:41pm
He should be charged for Letter-gate.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Mar 31, 2022 02:53pm
Address the nation and address at will , but don't be a spoiler
Reply Recommend 0

