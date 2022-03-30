DAWN.COM Logo

Contents of letter carrying 'evidence of foreign conspiracy' against govt shared with journalists

Dawn.comPublished March 30, 2022 - Updated March 30, 2022 07:57pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the launch of the e-passport facility in Islamabad. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the launch of the e-passport facility in Islamabad. — PID

The contents of a "letter" that Prime Minister Imran Khan brandished at the PTI's power show on March 27 and which purportedly contains "evidence" of a foreign conspiracy against his government were shared with some senior journalists on Wednesday.

Arshad Sharif, Kashif Abbasi and Imran Riaz Khan were among the journalists in front of whom the contents of the letter were read out.

Talking to ARY News, Sharif said: “Asad Umar shared some details. They showed the letter from a distance. It is very clearly evident [from the letter] that whatever is happening in Pakistan through the no-confidence motion was conveyed on March 7 and [whoever the letter was addressed to] was told that if the vote of no-confidence is successful, Pakistan's problems internationally will be reduced but if Prime Minister Imran Khan survives the no-confidence vote, arm-twisting of Pakistan will be done.

“Very clear threats have been given and the government discussed these in the federal cabinet meeting today.”

“My information is that when the details of this letter were being read out in the federal cabinet meeting, five to six ministers became tearful. PM has neither told the name of the country nor the officials. He confirmed that these things have been shared with the army chief and the DG ISI. He also said an in-camera session of parliament will be briefed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi about this. The parliament will also be taken into confidence.”

Imran Riaz Khan, while talking to Samaa News. corroborated Sharif's account of the briefing, saying: "Only the content was revealed as the copy of the letter cannot be given. They have also shown it in the cabinet meeting. It is present with the military leadership. Today, all the details were shared with the media through an official in different languages.

"What they shared with us is that this letter is a conversation between Pakistani officials and officials of another country. According to my understanding, that country is America but the government did not name the country. They did not tell the number of officials or the location of the meeting. They said that Europe and the US are not happy with Pakistan's stance on Russia and Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Kashif Abbasi, who also participated in the meeting, told ARY News that only the gist of the letter was shared with the media persons. According to him, it was clearly stated in the letter that the country concerned was "unhappy" with Pakistan's policies.

"The Russia tour was clearly mentioned and it was said that it (the visit) was the prime minister's individual decision," he said, adding that the letter stated that if the no-confidence vote succeeds, "we will forgive everything, otherwise, the days ahead will become difficult".

"The mention of the prime minister and the no-confidence motion was made more than once and regime change was talked about. We were given details and shown [the letter] from a distance but we were told it could not be shared because of the Official Secrets Act," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he would show the letter to senior journalists and the government's allies.

He made the revelation while addressing a ceremony for the launch of the e-passport facility in Islamabad.

The development came hours after it became apparent that the MQM-P had decided to side with the joint opposition in the no-trust motion against the prime minister, which would translate into the PTI government losing its majority in the National Assembly.

In the PTI’s public meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government.

“Foreign funding is being used to change the government. Money is coming from abroad and people inside the country are being used. Some of them are unaware they are being used and some are intentionally using this money against us,” he had alleged.

During today's ceremony, the prime minister touched upon the current political crisis in the country, stating that this was "nothing new" in a parliamentary democracy.

"People lose confidence in their party," he said, adding that a no-confidence motion was a "democratic" move.

"But this is a foreign imported conspiracy and it started when people from abroad started controlling Pakistan through telephone calls. They cannot tolerate a leadership that works in the people's interest."

Reiterating his criticism of America's 'war on terror', he said that Pakistan had paid a heavy price for its participation. He said that many were unaware of the exact scale of the suffering of those living in the country's tribal areas.

"We sacrificed our interests for those abroad but they never valued it," he said.

The premier said he would show the letter containing evidence of a foreign conspiracy against the government to senior journalists and allies.

"The document that I have, I will show it to senior journalists today. We want to protect the nation and can't divulge the details in public. People think this is a joke and I have decided to share it with top journalists."

He added that he would also call one member from each allied party to show them the "document and prove that it is real".

"People can take whatever decision they want to. But beware of the fact that, directly or indirectly, you may become a part of a huge international conspiracy," he said, adding that the document would provide proof of the same.

PM postpones address to nation

Separately, the prime minister postponed his address to the nation.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the prime minister would address the nation in the evening.

Speaking to the media before a meeting of the federal cabinet, the minister said that an emergency meeting had been called. He asserted that PM Imran would "fight till the last ball".

"Voting on the no-confidence motion is on April 3 and the PM will address the nation in the evening," he said.

However, Senator Faisal Javed Khan later shared on Twitter that the address had been postponed.

Following the postponement of the address, DawnNewsTV quoted sources as saying that the army and intelligence chiefs met the premier at the Prime Minister's House earlier today.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran was a "player who would fight till the last ball".

"You will not get a resignation," he said.

'PM can only show letter to CJP'

In a joint press conference on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister had agreed to present the letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

“If someone has doubts, the prime minister says if necessary, and for the people’s satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the SC, as he enjoys a good reputation,” Umar said, adding that only three to four people, including him, had seen the letter.

“The letter has been shared with the top civil and military leadership and only two or three cabinet members,” he added.

The letter was written and dated prior to the day the opposition submitted its no-trust motion against the prime minister to the National Assembly. “It was mentioned in the letter that a no-confidence motion will be moved against the prime minister. I myself have read the letter many times,” the minister claimed.

Umar, who is also the PTI’s secretary general, alleged the principal character behind this plot against the government was Nawaz , who was facilitating the international establishment from London, while the senior leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could also be knowingly involved in the conspiracy.

When asked why the government was not presenting the letter in parliament, he said: “Due to the sensitivity of the letter, it cannot be shared with the over 340 members of parliament, but just to satisfy the people, the prime minister has agreed to show it to the most reliable person with good reputation, the CJP,” he added.

Terming the letter a threat, the minister claimed it clearly said that if the no-confidence motion did not succeed, and PM Imran remained in office, it would have unfortunate repercussions.

Umar maintained that the letter focused on Pakistan’s foreign policy, which made it clear that it was linked to foreign elements. It also states the senior leadership of the PDM was in contact with those foreign elements, the minister alleged.

He said after these ‘realities’ were unearthed, except a few, almost all the MNAs, who were unknowingly becoming part of this “international plot”, would distance themselves from the motion.

Comments (143)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Mar 30, 2022 12:43pm
Plz go home
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 30, 2022 12:45pm
Interesting. Very interesting. Lets see who is with sovereignty of Pakistan or not.
Reply Recommend 0
YourFriend
Mar 30, 2022 12:48pm
Why is he not showing it to Parliament defense committee and military establishment, what journalists will do after seeing it?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 30, 2022 12:52pm
It will be good for the government to share the letter publicly to take people of Pakistan into confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 30, 2022 12:53pm
IK was arrogant but now he is foolish too. His poor planning is going to ruin his political career as well as PTI's future as party.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Mar 30, 2022 12:53pm
We know Imran Khan was speaking the truth and now he will show it to senior journalists. Good!
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Mar 30, 2022 12:54pm
The letter which he wrote to himself will be shown to his favourite journalists.
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Mar 30, 2022 12:56pm
PM IK you are in power, why didn't you take action?? Stop drama and go again to public and test creadiblity
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 30, 2022 12:56pm
Stop the drama. Nothing is going to save you from the no-trust now.
Reply Recommend 0
Offtrack
Mar 30, 2022 12:58pm
Imaginary letter
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Mar 30, 2022 12:59pm
Lol
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Mar 30, 2022 12:59pm
No words for this Drama PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Silky
Mar 30, 2022 12:59pm
Is this normal to threat any government? What are Nawaz Sharif and Zardari doing int the UK? What Supreme court says about it?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Bajwa
Mar 30, 2022 01:02pm
This move can only harm Pakistan and us utterly needless. IK’s lust to cling to power has no bounds. His own motive taking precedence over national security. What a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Mar 30, 2022 01:04pm
The documents which are supposed to be kept confidential are not waived in the public. Once waived in the public, they are public property and should be shared with public. Seeing is believing! Otherwise, it is usual bluffing!
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Mar 30, 2022 01:05pm
The letter might be " Fake" .
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 30, 2022 01:07pm
Song and dance. Make it public with the trail from the Foreign office
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Khan
Mar 30, 2022 01:07pm
What a clown show. PMIK is stooping to the lowest forms of deception to save his goverment.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed40
Mar 30, 2022 01:09pm
What nonesense MR Ex PMIK
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Mar 30, 2022 01:10pm
Another move to buy the time.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoob
Mar 30, 2022 01:11pm
The pressure from US is probably mounting to kick IK out as he has thrown their geo political agenda and policies in trash can. China on the other hand know their financial interests will probably be better served with corrupt opposition parties , when empowered they will settle for a favorable deal with China as long as they get kickbacks. IK revised some of the botched contracts that Nawaz made with China.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 30, 2022 01:13pm
Lies and misinformation is one of PTI's core strategy through which they mislead public so they can remain in power. Only foolish among us will believe what he is going to show.
Reply Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Mar 30, 2022 01:15pm
who sends letter like that? imran khan gone crazy ?? i was not expecting such desperation from imran khan to stay in power
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Mar 30, 2022 01:18pm
Instead of taking action against the conspirating country, he is taking journalists in confidence! Thats the PM of nuclear islamic state! You deserve to be austed for this inaction alone, provided the letter is real.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Mar 30, 2022 01:18pm
Its good the opposition has said the keyter would be presented to intelligence agencies after Niazi is sacked through no-confidence. Really disappointed by imran's desperation for power
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 30, 2022 01:19pm
Why can’t he show the letter (in camera if necessary) to members of parliament who represent the people of Pakistan. There is a process to handle situations like this
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Mar 30, 2022 01:20pm
Why are the selectors quiet ? Are they and foreign conspirators on "same page" ?
Reply Recommend 0
Kashi
Mar 30, 2022 01:24pm
self written love letter
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Mar 30, 2022 01:25pm
The nation will remember. the nation will stand up
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Mar 30, 2022 01:26pm
Nawaz being the "Good boy" he's always been.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Mar 30, 2022 01:28pm
Wat about foreign funding case about ur party
Reply Recommend 0
Markhor
Mar 30, 2022 01:31pm
Now PTI is trying to use another delay tactic to avoid motion of ‘No confidence’,
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 30, 2022 01:34pm
There are multiple organizations who deal with such security matters and issues and yet, it is only IK who came to know about this!! Desperate times, desperate measures.
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Mar 30, 2022 01:34pm
Conspiracy or no conspiracy your time is up, get ready to pack your bags and go.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Mar 30, 2022 01:35pm
What a joke, first came the CJP, then came NSC and now senior journalists, where goes the secrecy now. If he has no confidence on his own members in the parliament then better quit the party and make a cricket team of over 60 years of age people
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 30, 2022 01:35pm
This should be presented to the UNGA. It's time countries of the world stood up for themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Mar 30, 2022 01:35pm
Why not to Parliament? Why not take up the issue with the Embassy of the country which issued the alleged threat? They think everybody is a fool.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 30, 2022 01:37pm
Ik gov gone now making excuses . You relayed on immature and opportunists members in party and now facing the consequences. Learn leason never trust people who switch parties and join you list is long .
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Mar 30, 2022 01:38pm
Only if we have not double crossed, we would have gotten our due respect.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 30, 2022 01:41pm
I don't think, PM should show the threat letter to any journalist, because of sensitive issue and, in case, they leak the contents in public. However, If he does then will journalist keep the confidentiality and secrecy intact?
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Mar 30, 2022 01:41pm
What a shame? If there is a threat to the country he must take action and not do dramas. Such a low level he is going to save his chair
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Mar 30, 2022 01:44pm
Go show the letter to the security agencies..
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Mar 30, 2022 01:45pm
He is knocking at all the wrong doors, a threat to the PM & security estb r silent pretty much sums up the importance of the letter...
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Mar 30, 2022 01:47pm
We want to protect the nation and can't divulge the details in public, he says.. journalists are worst than public ..So long as the mother, Ignorance, lives, it is not safe for Science the offspring, to divulge the hidden causes of things.
Reply Recommend 0
Tan
Mar 30, 2022 01:48pm
M: Khan: PTI will remain most powerful party- street power too. No party can reach 2/3 majority. New elections will not solve problems: Seasonal birds will loose: Nawaz is entangled in SC case just like Musharraf . More unstable times for PK.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 30, 2022 01:48pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, does it a joke if such conspiracy is there then he should kick out that country ambassador from pakistan he is a compulsive liar and should leave his post which he.loves so much
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Mar 30, 2022 01:49pm
The letter reflects what is happening in Pakistan. Any powerful country can overthrow any honest and pro Pakistan leaders. Unfortunately,
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 30, 2022 01:51pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
AP
Mar 30, 2022 01:51pm
Khan is right. He is not playing.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Mar 30, 2022 01:53pm
I guess he will blame India again and again. The biggest enemy of Pakistan is Pakistan. When a new government comes in it will be known as "ACTION REPLAY PARTY,"
Reply Recommend 0
Tajuddin charania
Mar 30, 2022 01:54pm
The Best
Reply Recommend 0
WB
Mar 30, 2022 01:54pm
Will share threat letter with senior journalists, but not in national assembly - because government "claimed that the letter could not be presented in parliament due to the "sensitivity" of the issues."
Reply Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Mar 30, 2022 01:55pm
Senior journalists from Ary group only?
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri,Srinagar
Mar 30, 2022 01:56pm
@Muqali Khan , Bharti , Next PM will be harder than PM khan if he goes hypothetically. You Bhartis destiny is bound to frustration and shedding tears as khan saab is going nowhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
Mar 30, 2022 01:58pm
Oh please.....
Reply Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Mar 30, 2022 02:03pm
I bet Pakistan's enemies love him and would be thankful for his service. Letter is a mere political diversion to hide incompetency.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 30, 2022 02:04pm
... Imran Khan with reporters off the record.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri,Srinagar
Mar 30, 2022 02:04pm
@Assad Raza, Do you want it be imported from UK ,Avenuefield or may be you can act like journalists as all corrupt cronies and stooges of corrupt like you want to prop current endeavor of looters to come back on helm and do freelance theft .
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Mar 30, 2022 02:05pm
It is time to show the real culprits… we already know they are Sharifs and Zardari!!
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 30, 2022 02:05pm
Nawaz has always played dirty
Reply Recommend 0
Fastestrack
Mar 30, 2022 02:07pm
So is this document sensitive or not
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
Mar 30, 2022 02:07pm
Lets not forget the infamous Qatari letters that Nawaz and Maryum bibi pulled out of the hat
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 30, 2022 02:14pm
PMiK is well known for his honesty and integrity, unlike nawaz, zardari and fazl. The letter is real and a direct threat to the state of Pakistan. It will be shown soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Choudry
Mar 30, 2022 02:15pm
May be its time to call uncle Sam and discuss the letter what countries can offer to ease pressure before any irrational unfortunate repercussion take place. Putting all eggs in one basket with regional countries also has its consequences.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Mar 30, 2022 02:15pm
First Time we will see such kind of letter, because in the past it was always in the darkness. We need to learned from last USA Election when Donald Trump involvement with Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 30, 2022 02:15pm
@FN, IK was arrogant but now he is foolish too. His poor planning is going to ruin his political career as well as PTI's future as party. You need lessons in politics?
Reply Recommend 0
Cereal_Killer
Mar 30, 2022 02:16pm
Senior journalists and allies can also help change his nappies
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Bajwa
Mar 30, 2022 02:19pm
IK’s finds himself trapped behind his unbridled tongue forcing him to show the threat letter to journalists. He will do anything to remain in power and cannot see writing in the wall. A serious national security risk!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 30, 2022 02:24pm
If he is so helpless then why not resign and try his luck for majority. Why wasting his and our time
Reply Recommend 0
Dhinchack
Mar 30, 2022 02:28pm
Salute the conspirators. They wrote down the plan of action on paper!!. Amazing. The only doubt I have is the font in which they were written. That's it.
Reply Recommend 0
Hyra
Mar 30, 2022 02:31pm
Hope it's a real letter. Else pti will be a laughing stock
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Mar 30, 2022 02:31pm
So the security agencies are not taking a threatening letter seriously and he wants the public to trust his word when he has just uturned on his word since he came to power
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majid
Mar 30, 2022 02:36pm
@Nouman, Please do check which fonts they have used/
Reply Recommend 0
zaya
Mar 30, 2022 02:36pm
@F Khan, your wishes and dreams may come true, but then what....; shall we just imagine for a second.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Mar 30, 2022 02:36pm
The Government will have to face the Parliament and prove they have the majority ,letter or no letter ....
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Mar 30, 2022 02:38pm
Supre Court questioned Nawaz Sharif he came up with Qatri Letter ,Parliament is asking about majority Imran Khan has come up with and foreign letter .
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 30, 2022 02:42pm
With such conspiracy theories , IK is turning out to be an embarrassment for Pakistan on a global scale.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Mar 30, 2022 02:44pm
This guy loves to address the nation all the time. But has no competence or work discipline. Plz just go away. Thank you for doubling pak debt
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmed
Mar 30, 2022 02:51pm
Go Niazi go.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Mar 30, 2022 02:51pm
Big drama like a soap opera. This image of a joke nation being transmitted across the globe
Reply Recommend 0
Pheko
Mar 30, 2022 02:52pm
Pakistan is a Nuclear power and need not fear anyone. PM should reveal the letter to the public and submit it for verification of authenticity!
Reply Recommend 0
FastTruth
Mar 30, 2022 02:54pm
I dont understand, if this letter is so sensitive why tell the public, why not ONLY security establishment, they know how to handle this, seems to me its just lies and propaganda
Reply Recommend 0
Ali (CA)
Mar 30, 2022 02:57pm
A parliment close door session can be held for sharing the letter. If it can be shared with joirnalist then it can be shared with the MNAs. Also, why do we need to be scared of shpwing it to the world. Ik, don't be scared.
Reply Recommend 0
Milind Dave
Mar 30, 2022 03:04pm
So you are surrender against who hatching conspiracy against Pakistan ,instead of showing letter to other time for taking action if your claim is valid.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Mar 30, 2022 03:06pm
First of all, show the letter to yourself PMIK, then you can show it to all and sundry.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Mar 30, 2022 03:19pm
After IK, a big match between PPP and PML-N coming soon, just wait and see and don't forget the history of these two parties.
Reply Recommend 0
Proud_ Pakistani
Mar 30, 2022 03:24pm
@Irfan, The letter wrote to him by the people you want in power and bow down too! shame on you!
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Mar 30, 2022 03:31pm
Great way to divert attention and play victim
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Mar 30, 2022 03:33pm
From CJP yesterday to senior journalists today - yet another U turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Mar 30, 2022 03:39pm
@Yaqoob, How easily you call Chinese and our elected politicians corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Mar 30, 2022 03:40pm
I bet, Maryaam will be the first to label it ''FAKE". And we know why.. It takes one to know one.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Mar 30, 2022 03:43pm
IKN things he can fool all and survive, but haven’t seen such a foolish leafer anywhere in this world
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Mar 30, 2022 03:45pm
Hope the letter has some magical powers.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad
Mar 30, 2022 03:50pm
Ik with another set of lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed
Mar 30, 2022 03:56pm
Why to show this letter to journalists whosoever? Why not to all members of the national security council and cabinet? May be a propaganda tool as before with hundreds of issues.
Reply Recommend 0
SK
Mar 30, 2022 03:56pm
He has delayed showing it because he is still thinking how to frame the letter
Reply Recommend 0
shazad khalid
Mar 30, 2022 03:57pm
I find it rather amusing as to how so many people are turning against your PM and yet know one suggests a suitable alternative. You've seen the opposition so please be careful what you wish for.
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Mar 30, 2022 04:01pm
It will be just fake letter or it will be US or France. It won’t be Ind otherwise IKN would not have hide it. And he can’t name other countries as if they have not written that letter they will not take it lightly.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Lamiah
Mar 30, 2022 04:07pm
@YourFriend, he already showed it to establishment but they are also controlled from outside too
Reply Recommend 0
Bholey
Mar 30, 2022 04:15pm
But why show it to journalists of all people if you don't want the news to be made public?
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Mar 30, 2022 04:32pm
People are more interested in your and your governments performance letter.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz USA
Mar 30, 2022 04:34pm
Imran bound by the law not to reveal these secrets to anyone in the public . A treason case should be filed against him in the courts !
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Mar 30, 2022 04:37pm
He is going to show it to media whom he has continually accused on bias and fake news. Very good audience.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Mar 30, 2022 04:39pm
Why only show it to senior journalists? Why not junior journalists? Those tech savvy sharp junior journalists will call your bluff, that’s why?
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Mar 30, 2022 04:40pm
Can we at least get a glimpse of the paper on which the letter is written? Like from far?
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Mar 30, 2022 04:40pm
Plz present it in the proper forum NSC..dont beat about the bush
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Zia
Mar 30, 2022 04:45pm
Too late buddy, adieu
Reply Recommend 0
SimpleMind
Mar 30, 2022 04:47pm
Very baffling . It is not quite clear what IK and cohort want to achieve by brandishing this conspiracy theory. Anyway, they seem confused .
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab Aadil
Mar 30, 2022 04:47pm
Hmm... "Sensitive"! If the letter incident is machination by IK then this is gonna be very "Sensitive", hmm....
Reply Recommend 0
Farjad Ali
Mar 30, 2022 05:12pm
Three Hypocrites versus One Honest.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Mar 30, 2022 05:16pm
As Akhter Mengal says, this foreign conspiracy choiran will not work. Simply go home for betterment of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Malaria Garib Ahmed
Mar 30, 2022 05:20pm
He will have it typed and then release it.
Reply Recommend 0
Galang
Mar 30, 2022 05:23pm
The letter was shown to military leadership, but they are still not interested in retaining IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Mar 30, 2022 05:31pm
He should have resigned and called elections to be on a higher moral ground. He has dug a hole for himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Mar 30, 2022 05:42pm
Good riddance! Good for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Mar 30, 2022 05:42pm
If u can’t tell them it mean someone is lying somewhere.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Mar 30, 2022 05:45pm
The sooner this clown is sent packing, damage control can begin. He has set Pakistan back by 20 years and on the edge of being a failed state.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Mar 30, 2022 06:03pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, corruption is in the core of Pakistan society. Just say openly you support IK. Period
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Mar 30, 2022 06:12pm
Why not share such a letter with NA and NSC...the way portraying it in public rallies depict doubts and lack of authanticty in the claim...
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Mar 30, 2022 06:14pm
This joke is not even laughable anymore!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Mar 30, 2022 06:16pm
PMIKN - If they get rid of you this week, it is not because of anyone outsider. You must bear the blame for your inaction, U-turns, demeanor and lack of leadership for all.
Reply Recommend 0
Singh
Mar 30, 2022 06:23pm
It is strange that they can show letter to journalist but not to other parliamentarian. It can only happen in Pakistan. Anyway IK on helm is more suitable to India than Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
JS
Mar 30, 2022 06:30pm
He is the Threat to the country now. Security forces need to control him before he loses it further.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz USA
Mar 30, 2022 06:56pm
Crying over the spilt milk !
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Mar 30, 2022 07:25pm
@Irfan, No, we aren't talking about Qatari letter.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Mar 30, 2022 07:43pm
Letter from Qureshi to IK. Case closed.
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Mar 30, 2022 07:47pm
Only crazy people will react with crazy remarks! Responsible PMIk is moving carefully and objectively.
Reply Recommend 0
Suhail
Mar 30, 2022 07:48pm
This is the letter he was referring to when he said he has trump card.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 30, 2022 07:50pm
Drama par excellence.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 30, 2022 07:58pm
With a letter, foreign powers can topple Govt. of a nuclear powered country ?. Seriously ??
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Mar 30, 2022 08:02pm
Imran Khan is playing with fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Mar 30, 2022 08:04pm
@YourFriend, he has already shared it with military.
Reply Recommend 0
Umari
Mar 30, 2022 08:04pm
Pakistan already know this conspiracy without having to see anything writing!
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Mar 30, 2022 08:07pm
The letter, IK has reserved the biggest embarrassment of his four year miserable rule for the end. And now it's out, relationship with this so called foreign power is going to spoil big time.
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Mar 30, 2022 08:09pm
He is desperate
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 30, 2022 08:10pm
Naive approach by PTI PM
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 30, 2022 08:13pm
UK or UAE, where will u run to now PM Khan?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 30, 2022 08:16pm
@YourFriend, read it again. It has been shared with the military
Reply Recommend 0
Srinivas
Mar 30, 2022 08:21pm
@Singh, We dont need him
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Mar 30, 2022 08:31pm
Imran Khan needs to learn some diplomacy.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 30, 2022 08:32pm
IK you dont need to prove honesty... The nation is with you be strong..
Reply Recommend 0
siva
Mar 30, 2022 08:32pm
India needs a Stable Pakistan - Don't fight
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Mar 30, 2022 08:34pm
A cheap stunt by a desperate man
Reply Recommend 0

Back to obscurity
Updated 30 Mar, 2022

Back to obscurity

His critics and the media have mostly painted Buzdar as an inept and ineffective administrator.
30 Mar, 2022

Negev meeting

THE recent meeting in the Negev desert, which brought together top officials from Israel, the US and those Arab...
30 Mar, 2022

Transgender killings

SPURNED by family and largely scorned by society as they live, even in death transgender persons cannot hope to be...
Tyranny of the minority
Updated 29 Mar, 2022

Tyranny of the minority

As intrigue rocked the government all of this outgoing month, its so-called allies prevaricated till the end.
29 Mar, 2022

Witness intimidation

ONE of the most infamous cases of sexual harassment has come to a fitting conclusion. On Friday, a sessions court in...
29 Mar, 2022

Depths of darkness

CONSIDERING that countless coal miners never return from what can aptly be termed as black holes in the earth, the...