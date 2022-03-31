DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2022

PM Imran summons NSC meeting today

Dawn.comPublished March 31, 2022 - Updated March 31, 2022 01:43pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today afternoon, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's House in the afternoon, he shared in a tweet.

The NSC, which is the highest forum for coordination on security issues, is chaired by the prime minister and includes key federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and top intelligence officials.

The development comes a day after the premier shared a letter – purportedly showing evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government – with his cabinet members in a hurriedly called meeting, which was not attended by PTI's two major allies — Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — despite being invited. It has been learnt that the letter was shown to the cabinet members on a TV screen.

PM Imran also called a selected group of TV anchors and informed them that "the language of the letter was threatening and arrogant" and that Pakistan would face dire consequences if the no-confidence motion failed.

However, the premier did not show the letter to the media.

This rush to share the 'secret letter' with the cabinet and some journalists came after it became clear that the prime minister had lost his majority in the National Assembly (NA) following the MQM-P's decision to support the joint opposition in the no-trust resolution against the prime minister.

A key ally of the PTI government in the Centre, the MQM-P has seven seats in the NA and after its decision to part ways with the government, the opposition has gathered the support of 177 MNAs, five more than the 172 required to gain a majority.

Yesterday, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) met PM Imran twice after which some ministers claimed that neither the premier had been asked to resign nor would he opt for it.

The 'threat letter' first surfaced on Sunday during PTI's public rally, where the PM brandished it as evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him, asking his party dissidents, as well as disgruntled allies, to change their minds and avoid becoming part of a "foreign plot" against him.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had told Dawn yesterday that PM Imran had decided to present the 'secret letter' during an in-camera session of the NA or a joint session of parliament, however, no date for when such a session would be called was given.

In a tweet, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar had stated: "If the parliamentary leaders from the government and the opposition side agree, the issue of the sensitive letter can be discussed at an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security."

The National Assembly session will resume today at 4pm after a recess of three days, with debate on the no-trust resolution on the agenda. Voting on the resolution is expected to take place on April 3.

The letter

In the PTI's public meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.

"Foreign funding is being used to change the government. Money is coming from abroad and people inside the country are being used. Some of them are unaware they are being used and some are intentionally using this money against us," he had alleged.

In a joint press conference on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Information Minister Chaudhry said the prime minister had agreed to present the letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

"If someone has doubts, the prime minister says if necessary, and for the people's satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the SC, as he enjoys a good reputation," Umar said, adding that only three to four people, including him, had seen the letter.

"The letter has been shared with the top civil and military leadership and only two or three cabinet members," he added.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (35)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SK9595
Mar 31, 2022 12:15pm
IK. please stop this drama.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Mar 31, 2022 12:15pm
Never saw a power greedy stooge as him, he will do any stupid and controversial thing to stay in power, yet, will fail.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 31, 2022 12:16pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Mar 31, 2022 12:18pm
Flight till last ball ! Don’t give up to choors looters and criminals .
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Mar 31, 2022 12:19pm
PTI feeds off controversies. They perpetually need a sensational drama to keep their fan base entertained as PTI is not a political party it's actually a reality freak show.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 31, 2022 12:20pm
Storm in a teacup.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 31, 2022 12:20pm
Late second thought cheap idea how to use lettergate as political stunt.He is out spoiling international relations just to save his government.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed40
Mar 31, 2022 12:21pm
Kurseee keh liyee kuch bhee ...
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 31, 2022 12:23pm
Can’t wait for Khan to go so that commodity prices crash down and the same milk and honey starts flowing that was characteristic of previous PMLN and Zardari regimes.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Syed
Mar 31, 2022 12:25pm
Punching way above your height!
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Mar 31, 2022 12:28pm
King makers have spoken. Now king has to go. New ones will be anointed soon.
Reply Recommend 0
AnnuBhai
Mar 31, 2022 12:31pm
@Ahmed40, No Sir, this is not for kursee (perhaps). Actually this is for you. Strengthen the Gov-organizations, establish system, etc. But all need time to grow up. Think about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 31, 2022 12:35pm
In-line with centuries old true sportsman spirit, we will fight till the last ball, last over and the last moment.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
Mar 31, 2022 12:41pm
This dramabaz thug needs to go asap and be added to ECL for corruption on behalf of selectors!
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Hazari
Mar 31, 2022 12:44pm
@Ahmed40, still you have not understand, he is not fighting for kursee
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Mar 31, 2022 12:45pm
Being a Sportsmen, IK has a Sprit and better Control on Nerves. Don't Give Up.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Mar 31, 2022 12:46pm
Come what may, IK won't resign & he should not. He should call for early election, seek fresh mandate from the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Mar 31, 2022 12:49pm
His worst decision was, making alliance with MQM.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan demands
Mar 31, 2022 12:54pm
PMIK is such a person who put Pakistan at stake to save his chair. Pakistanis have to bear the outcome of this. He is just as good as empty box
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Mar 31, 2022 12:56pm
Its just getting silly now. If there is foreign funding? Why cannot the government prove it? They have access to all information. Every account in the country. US must be airdropping bags of cash?? This is just too funny.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Mar 31, 2022 12:57pm
Nation is Happy in hypocrisy than selected fascism!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Abbas
Mar 31, 2022 01:02pm
Bhutto also once waived a letter, Khan is just a copy cat using same tactics, he will fail.
Reply Recommend 0
Amaar
Mar 31, 2022 01:09pm
To all those who are saying, Khan will fight till last ball, why can't you fathom the point when all players out then you will have to accept defeat in a graceful manner???
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Mar 31, 2022 01:10pm
Disqualify first those PTI members who are attending opposition meetings and intended to vote against PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Syed
Mar 31, 2022 01:10pm
@Mak , come may what! Buzdar to Saint Pervaiz Elahi but don’t leave. There is also a word ‘Grace’. Please leave gracefully instead of you being Mujhey Kiyon Nikala!
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Mar 31, 2022 01:10pm
Where is Moeed Yusuf? Packed his bags and left Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 31, 2022 01:11pm
Wish he knew how to quit gracefully instead of enacting the current drama for the world's entertainment.
Reply Recommend 0
Snakeoil
Mar 31, 2022 01:14pm
This man for the opposite is like a villain in a Hindi movie. Keeps getting up after every bullet. We just relax and buy more popcorn.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Mar 31, 2022 01:21pm
PMIK must learn from Mr Modi, how to be a respected Prime Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Mar 31, 2022 01:21pm
Very unsportsmanlike behavior from Imran Khan. He should leave gracefully, not like a cry baby.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Mar 31, 2022 01:22pm
I hear sounds of boots! Unfortunately Opposition and Treasury benches have failed to run country in accordance with democratic principles! Let the Army come to save wrecking ship, which appears to be sailing without radar!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul hanif
Mar 31, 2022 01:24pm
Farrukh sahib And what is the PPP? A family run criminal enterprise.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Mar 31, 2022 01:27pm
In what capacity ??
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 31, 2022 01:29pm
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us' MJ sang years back... Politics is a circus and a sane man cannot buy the ticket to an ill-entertaintaiment.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Mar 31, 2022 01:32pm
Imran Khan will be victorious no matter how many challenges right now.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fait accompli
Updated 31 Mar, 2022

Fait accompli

Any chances of his survival have dimmed considerably.
31 Mar, 2022

Ramazan prices

CAUGHT in a two-digit inflationary spiral for almost three years now, Pakistanis must brace themselves for the...
31 Mar, 2022

Dreams of murder

HORRIFIC as it was, the cold-blooded murder of a seminary teacher in D.I. Khan by three of her students on...
Back to obscurity
Updated 30 Mar, 2022

Back to obscurity

His critics and the media have mostly painted Buzdar as an inept and ineffective administrator.
30 Mar, 2022

Negev meeting

THE recent meeting in the Negev desert, which brought together top officials from Israel, the US and those Arab...
30 Mar, 2022

Transgender killings

SPURNED by family and largely scorned by society as they live, even in death transgender persons cannot hope to be...