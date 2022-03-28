Separated by Partition, brothers reconnect at Faisalabad village

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of resident of Chak 255-RB Bogran in the Dijkot area of Faisalabad warmly welcomed Indian citizen Sikka Khan (78) when he arrived at the house of his brother Siddiq Khan (80) on Saturday night after waiting for his entry into Pakistan for two months.

Sikka (real name is Muhammad Habib) and Siddiq Khan were separated during the Partition of India. Their father was killed in the violence, Siddiq and his sister moved to Pakistan while Sikka was left in India along with his mother. Both brothers had met at Kartarpur Corridor on Jan 10 this year with the help of a Pakistani YouTuber Nasir Dhillon and his team. Both the brothers had appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to issue the younger brother a visa for visiting Pakistan. The Pakistan government had immediately issued Sikka a visa for two months. However, he could not come earlier due to the restrictions from the Indian side. His visa was still valid when the Indian government lifted the restrictions and Sikka travelled to Pakistan to meet his brother.

Sikka Khan had crossed Wagha-Attari border on Saturday where he was welcomed by Siddiq and his family, including grandchildren. He was clad holding a long club as a support to walk and wearing a peach turban. YouTuber Nasir Dhillon was also there to welcome him. It took them several hours to reach Chak 255-RB Bogran as there were hurdles on the highways due to political rallies. In the village, as soon as Sikka Khan stepped out of the car, almost all male residents of the village, especially the youth, started dancing on the drumbeats while flowers and currency notes were showered on him. Both brothers were looking very happy after seeing each other for the second time since the Partition.

Sikka Khan said although the visa was granted to him two months ago but the Covid-19 restrictions were the hurdle in his way to reach Pakistan. He said he could not get married as he had become an orphan as his mother had also died after the Partition and he lived with his relatives in Chak Pulewal of district Bathinda. On Sunday, the people of Chak 255-RB Bogran and adjoining villages visited the house of Siddiq Khan and met Sikka Khan. They greeted him both the brothers.

